The 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage is underway, and the Bucks are moving on to the semifinal in Las Vegas. The Bucks knocked out the Magic on Tuesday night in the first quarterfinal game as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 65 points in a five-point win against a shorthanded Orlando squad.

The Bucks are back in the semifinals -- which will be held Saturday in Las Vegas -- for the second year in a row. Milwaukee, which lost to the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament semis in 2023, will face either the Knicks or Hawks for a spot in the title game.

The Thunder and Mavericks are battling in the Western Conference NBA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday before the Warriors and Rockets meet on Wednesday on that side of the bracket.

The eight quarterfinals reached the knockout stage by either winning their five-team group or making the field as their conference's lone wild-card team.

There will not be a repeat champion in the league's second season of its in-season tournament. The Lakers won it all in 2023 but did not reach the knockout stage this year.

The 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage bracket is below, as well as the full schedule. The semifinals are set for Dec. 14, and the championship game will be held Dec. 17.

2024 NBA Cup bracket

NBA

2024 NBA Cup knockout schedule

Quarterfinals



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bucks 114, Magic 109

Mavericks at Thunder, 9:30 p.m.. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Hawks at Knicks, 7 p.m. (ESPN/fubo)

Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ABC/fubo)

Final

Tuesday, Dec. 17