The 2024 NBA Cup will finish its group stage component on Tuesday with 11 games. Among those 11 games, only three are completely devoid of stakes. The 76ers and Hornets, Wizards and Cavaliers, and 76ers and Pacers have all been mathematically eliminated from advancing to the knockout stage.

However, that leaves eight games left on the slate in which there are meaningful stakes for at least one of the teams involved. Some of them are obviously more meaningful than others. In the Eastern Conference, for example, we have two head-to-head clashes among undefeated teams that will decide group winners. Other games feature only point-differential consequences, or have only one team that is still eligible to advance. But, in short, eight of these 11 games matter on some level.

So let's go through those games. Below, we'll cover when those games tip, where you can watch them, what the stakes are for each, and make one best bet per game.

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

The stakes: Winner wins East Group B. Loser could potentially be the Eastern Conference wild-card team.

Best bet: Let's keep this one simple. The Bucks have won six straight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a robust 34.4 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists during the streak. The Pistons have a good rim defense, but there is no defense for Antetokounmpo right now. The streak keeps rolling. The Pick: Bucks -3.5

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: TNT

The stakes: Winner wins East Group A. Loser could potentially be the Eastern Conference wild-card team. If New York wins a close game, Orlando, by virtue of its enormous point-differential advantage (at +60, 30 points higher than any other Eastern Conference team) is likely to be the Eastern Conference wild-card team.

Best bet: In this game we have an unstoppable force (New York's No. 1 rated offense) against an immovable object (Orlando's No. 3 ranked defense). When Jalen Brunson ran into that immovable object last season, he shot 4-of-15 and scored 20 points in a loss in the lone game both he and Jalen Suggs played in. Suggs is healthy, so expect him to continue causing problems for Brunson this time around. The Pick: Brunson Under 23.5 Points

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

The stakes: If Oklahoma City wins and San Antonio loses, Oklahoma City wins West Group B. If Oklahoma City wins and San Antonio wins, Oklahoma City could potentially be the Western Conference wild-card team.

Best bet: The line here is inflated because Vegas knows that the Thunder need a high point-differential to advance. Right now, the Thunder are favored by 13.5 points, but Utah has covered that spread in 11 of its last 12 games and its only bigger loss was by just 19 against Denver. The Jazz are more competitive than their numbers indicate, at least by the standard this line sets. The Pick: Jazz +13.5

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

The stakes: Both the Mavericks and Grizzlies could still potentially be the Western Conference wild-card team. The path for Dallas is clean: with a 2-1 record and a +41 point-differential, it would be favored to advance with a win and could only be knocked off if another 3-1 team picked up a blowout on Tuesday. Memphis would need quite a bit of help to advance even with a win.

Best bet: Luka Doncic returned from injury with a bang on Sunday, scoring 36 points and racking up 13 assists and seven rebounds in a win over Portland. Historically, this is roughly the point on the calendar in which Doncic starts to ramp up statistically. Grab his overall numbers prop. The Pick: Doncic Over 45.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists

Start time: 9 p.m.

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

The stakes: If San Antonio wins, it wins West Group B. If Phoenix wins, it wins West Group B with an Oklahoma City loss. If Phoenix wins and Oklahoma City wins, the Suns are still a potential Western Conference wild-card team.

Best bet: No team gets to the basket less than the Suns. The presence of Victor Wembanyama only encourages more 3-pointers. Your move here is just to pick a Suns shooter you expect to hit a bunch of 3-pointers. I'm going to take Tyus Jones, who is playing against his brother Tre Jones, but is also likeliest to have Chris Paul, the least dangerous perimeter on the Spurs, defending him when the starters are on the floor just because of how dangerous every other Suns scorer is. The Pick: Tyus Jones over 1.5 3s

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Where to watch: TNT

The stakes: Golden State has already won West Group C, but its seeding in the knockout stage will depend on its overall group play record and/or point-differential depending on a variety of outcomes on Tuesday. Denver is still eligible to be the Western Conference wild-card team, but would need quite a bit of help.

Best bet: I'm playing a hunch here. Stephen Curry spoke openly about the difficult players have had in finding a rhythm so far this season due to Steve Kerr's deep rotations after Saturday's loss to Phoenix. I'm expecting things to tighten up a bit for the Denver game, and one way that could manifest is more Curry minutes. I'm expecting his scoring to go up as a result. The Pick: Curry Over 23.5 Points

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

The stakes: Houston has already won West Group A, but its seeding in the knockout stage will depend on its overall group play record/and or point-differential depending on a variety of outcomes on Tuesday.

Best bet: Houston's stellar defense is defined by two reserves: Amen Thompson and Tari Eason, the Terror Twins. My play here is to pick an under on a Sacramento scorer likely to play a bunch of minutes against those bench lineups. Malik Monk started on Sunday, but that was his first start of the season, so I'm still comfortable taking his under and hoping he struggles against Houston's incredible bench defense. The Pick: Monk Under 15.5 Points

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass

The stakes: Portland could still potentially be the Western Conference wild-card team, but would need some help.

Best bet: James Harden's scoring has gotten the bulk of publicity over the past two games, but I'm more excited about his passing in this matchup. Donovan Clingan is out with a knee injury, and with Harden hot, I'm expecting Portland to sell out to stop him on drives. That will open up easy lob passes that the gigantic Clingan won't be around to break up. The Pick: Harden Over 9.5 Assists

NBA Cup odds

