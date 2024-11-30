The NBA Cup is back for Year 2, and the schedule continues on Tuesday night with a busy slate of 11 games, as the group stage of the tournament is concluded. The big matchups will be the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks against the Orlando Magic. The winner of each will finish undefeated in group play and therefore advance to the knockout rounds.

The NBA Cup format sees all 30 teams participate, and they're broken into six five-team groups for round robin group play. Those games have taken place on Tuesdays and Fridays between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3 and feature unique NBA Cup courts. There are three groups of Eastern Conference Teams and three groups of Western Conference teams.

The winners of each group (based on round-robin record and point differential if a tiebreaker is needed), plus one wild card from each conference (best record of non-group winner), will advance to the knockout stage, where the tournament becomes single-elimination all the way through the semifinals and final in Las Vegas.

Even skeptics of the NBA's inaugural event (called the NBA In-Season Tournament in 2023) had to be impressed with the level of product the players and teams gave us last year. Everyone seemed genuinely invested and put their best foot forward to win the title and the $500,000-per-player prize. The Lakers claimed the crown. Tyrese Haliburton broke out as a superstar for the Pacers.

Below is the schedule for the entire 2024 NBA Cup. Group play will run through Dec. 3. The knockout round starts Dec. 10 and culminates with the title game on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.

2024 NBA Cup schedule

Group play schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Hornets vs. 76ers, 7 p.m.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards, 7 p.m.

Pistons vs. Bucks, 7 p.m.

Knicks vs. Magic, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder vs. Jazz, 8 p.m.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies, 8:30 p.m.

Suns vs. Spurs, 9 p.m.

Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10 p.m.

Kings vs. Rockets, 10 p.m.

Clippers vs. Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m.

2024 NBA Cup knockout schedule, bracket

The bracket will be determined after games on Dec. 3. Eight teams will make the knockout rounds: four East teams and four West teams. They will play the quarterfinals on Dec. 10 and 11 at the home courts of the higher seeds. The semifinals (Dec. 14) and finals (Dec. 17) will take place in Las Vegas.

Quarterfinals



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 or 10 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

TBD vs. TBD, 9:30 or 10 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ABC/fubo)

Finals

Tuesday, Dec. 17

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ABC/fubo)

2024 NBA Cup groups

2024 NBA Cup odds

