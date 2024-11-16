The 2024 NBA Cup is underway, as the league continues Year 2 of its in-season tournament. The NBA Cup courts have a different look in 2024, but the event largely has the same format as 2023, its inaugural year -- even if that format could use some tweaks.

For those who need a reminder, here's a brief summary of how the tournament works:

The NBA's 30 teams have been split into six five-team groups: Three groups in the Eastern Conference and three groups in the Western Conference.

Teams will play the other four teams in their group in round-robin style play on Tuesdays and Fridays between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3.

Eight teams (the six group winners plus one wild-card team from each conference) will advance to the knockout round. The standings will be determined by overall record, head-to-head record and point differential if a tiebreaker is needed (there are even more tiebreakers if necessary).

The knockout round will be a single-elimination bracket. The four East teams will be on one side of the bracket, the four West teams will be on the other. The final between the East and West winners will be held on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.

Got it? Good. With the event in progress, we'll be keeping track of the standings (and the potentially all-important point differentials) below.

