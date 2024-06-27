kylefilipowskijpg.jpg
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft featured many surprises before coming to a close Wednesday night. Zaccharie Risacher was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 1 overall pick. Alex Sarr -- the top-ranked player in CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect rankings -- was off the board at No. 2 by the Washington Wizards.

Some notable surprises throughout the first round included Ron Holland going to the Detroit Pistons at No. 5, Zach Edey being selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 9 pick and Dalton Knecht sliding to the Lakers at No. 17.

Heading into the second round, Duke forward Kyle Filipowski ranks as the top available player heading into the two-day draft event. Filipowski ranks as the No. 16 player on CBS Sports NBA Draft Prospect Rankings. Other notable players not selected in the first round include Marquette's Tyler Kolek, G League Ignite's Tyler Smith and USC's Bronny James.

With the first round in the books, here are the best available players heading into Thursday.

Notable players available heading into Round 2

Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke

Age: 20 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 16

It was very surprising that Filipowski fell out of the first round entirely. Filipowski is regarded as one of the best offensive players in this class and ranked No. 16 on CBS Sports' big board. Whoever drafts Filipowski in the second round will be getting one of the most talented 7-footers in the class.

Justin Edwards, F, Kentucky 

Age: 20 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 30

The former highly-touted prospect slipped out of the first round after an up-and-down freshman campaign at Kentucky. Edwards is worth the swing in the second round because of his upside. He could end up being one of the steals of the draft if he puts it together in the NBA.

Jamal Shead, G, Houston

Age: 21 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 41

Defense. Defense. Defense. That's what Shead's bread and butter is. Shead was one of the top on-ball defenders in college basketball this past season, and if he's going to make it as an NBA player, that will be his calling card. Shead is the type of player that others will dread playing against in the Summer League because he's a defensive pest. Shead may not have the "upside" that other point guards have in this class, but it's hard not to see him finding a role at the next level because he's as good of a defender as anyone in the class. 

Adem Bona, C, UCLA

Age: 21 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 43

Bona is one of the best-shot blockers in the class. Bona generated buzz as a potential first-round selection in the weeks leading up to the draft and will be one of the top available players for Day 2.

Bronny James, G, USC

Age: 19 | CBS Sports big board ranking: 55

It's not a huge surprise that Bronny is still available, but it's notable. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 55 pick in the draft and that appears to be the most likely landing spot. The Lakers hiring JJ Redick affirms the belief that LeBron James will play with his son next season in Los Angeles. The Lakers may need to trade up within the second round to secure Bronny, but it appears he would likely still be there when they're on the clock.

Available players on Big Board

RkPlayerSchool/CountryClassPosHtWtPosRnk
16 Kyle Filipowski DukeSophPF6-112302
21 Tyler SmithG League Ignite-PF6-92243
25 Johnny Furphy KansasFrSF6-81896
26 Tyler Kolek MarquetteSrPG6-11976
30 Justin Edwards KentuckyFrSF6-62099
32 Bobi KlintmanSweden-PF6-92126
35 KJ Simpson ColoradoJrPG6-01877
36 Harrison Ingram N. CarolinaJrSF6-523413
38 Trey Alexander CreightonJrSG6-31875
39 Kevin McCullar Jr. KansasSrSF6-520615
40 Cam Christie MinnesotaFrSG6-51906
41 Jamal Shead HoustonSrPG6-12008
42 Tristen Newton UConnSrPG6-41929
43 Adem Bona UCLASophC6-92437
44 Jonathan Mogbo San Fran.JrPF6-72177
45 PJ Hall ClemsonSrPF6-82388
47 Keshad Johnson ArizonaSrSF6-622516
48 Juan NunezSpain-PG6-419011
49 Nikola DjurisicSerbia-SF6-720917
50 Jalen Bridges BaylorSrSF6-721318
51 Oso Ighodaro MarquetteSrSF6-1022219
52 Ajay Mitchell UCSBJrSG6-31977
53 Melvin AjinçaFrance-SF6-821520
54 Jaylen Wells Wash. St.JrSF6-820521
55 Bronny James USCFrSG6-22108
56 Antonio Reeves KentuckySrSG6-51879
57 Isaac Jones Wash. St.SrPF6-82359
58 Enrique Freeman AkronSrSF6-721222
59 Cam Spencer UConnSrSG6-420110
60 Pelle Larsson ArizonaSrSG6-621511
61 Trentyn FlowersNBL Australia-PG6-720112
62 N'Faly Dante OregonSrC6-102608
63 Ulrich ChomcheCameroon-C6-102329
64 Ariel HukportiGermany-C6-1124610
65 Reece Beekman VirginiaSrPG6-219613
66 Quinten Post Boston CollegeSrC7-024411
67 Judah Mintz SyracuseSophPG6-418514
68 Blake Hinson PittsburghSrPF6-823010
69 Isaiah Crawford La. TechSrSF6-622023
70 Jaylin Williams AuburnSrPF6-824511
71 Armel TraoreFrance-SF6-821024
72 Zyon Pullin FloridaSrPG6-420615
73 Marcus Domask IllinoisSrSG6-621512
74 Jesse Edwards West VirginiaSrC6-1124012
75 Allen Flanigan Ole MissSrSG6-621513