The first two-day NBA Draft in history is in the books. After Wednesday night's Round 1 gave us some surprises, some trades and some Lakers buzz, Thursday night's Round 2 promised even more of all of those things.

It didn't exactly promise Bronny James. But the son of the greatest active player was indeed selected, at No. 55 overall by his father's Lakers. Kyle Filipowski, Kevin McCullar Jr., Jamal Shead and Johnny Furphy were some other notable names selected on Day Two.

We are here to guide you through all 58 picks with grades from CBS Sports NBA Draft analysts Adam Finkelstein (in Round 1) and Kyle Boone (Round 2).

2024 NBA Draft grades, Round 1

by Adam Finkelstein

1. Atlanta Hawks: SF Zaccharie Risacher, France

It's solid but unspectacular, but that's what you expect in this draft. Risacher is a 3-and-D prototype, which you'd hope for more from a No. 1 overall pick, but that's what you're getting in this class. The better course of action would have been to trade down, but that option didn't seem to present itself to the Hawks. Grade: B

2. Washington Wizards: C Alex Sarr, France

This is what Sarr wanted. He wanted to be with the Wizards, and the Wizards wanted him. Many thought he was the best prospect in this draft because he's an exceptionally mobile 7-footer who can play on the perimeter. But the worry is his lack of physicality. He's going to need to put on 20-plus pounds of muscle to do what he wants on the floor. And I also don't fully trust the shooting from 3, which will be a key skill for him to hit on. Grade: B+

3. Houston Rockets (via Nets): PG Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard exceeded all expectations at Kentucky and became one of the most efficient freshmen in the country. Now he goes to the Rockets, a team that was seen as having interest in several players but chooses to add to their young backcourt with much-needed marksman shooting. At worst, he's an extraordinary role player, but you'd hope for a higher ceiling at third overall. I worry about the extreme shooting being an outlier since he wasn't as good in high school, and I worry about his size on defense. ... But I've been wrong about him before. Grade: B

4. San Antonio Spurs: SG Stephon Castle, Connecticut

Castle was an outstanding multi-positional defender for the national champion Huskies and flashed offensive skills as a creator. I have questions about the fit in San Antonio. He's 6-6, and while some believe he could be a point guard, he played the 3 at UConn and was better off on the weak side slashing. The shooting is the real issue, and the Spurs need shooting around Wembanyama. He's ultra-versatile, but if he's not a shooter, does it work? Grade: B-

5. Detroit Pistons: SF Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Holland was the No. 1 recruit in the country last year but had an up-and-down season with the Ignite. His talent is obvious because of his defensive ability on the perimeter and his motor. He does a lot of great things and was my favorite prospect in the class. The issue is the fit: The Pistons desperately need shooting, and Holland's shot is not where it needs to be to help there. Grade: B

6. Charlotte Hornets: PF Tidjane Salaun, France

Salaun is 18 years old, has a terrific build, a high motor and shooting potential on top of it, especially on a Charlotte team that needs a 4 man more than anything else. It's contrary to a lot of people's takes, but he has terrific potential with his physical tools. Grade: B+

7. Portland Trail Blazers: C Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

This is a best-case scenario for Portland. There was real talk that he could go No. 1. There were teams trying to trade up for him. But the Blazers always wanted him, and he fell to them at 7. He's a defensive monster with his size, rebounding and shot-blocking, but we don't talk enough about the offensive potential with his slip passes and ability to put it on the floor. And I believe that shooting could be around the corner. Grade: A

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Spurs and Raptors): PG Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

This is a really high-risk, high-reward pick for Minnesota, which traded for the pick during the draft from the Spurs. Dillingham is a dynamic offensive talent but comes with questions, particularly about his size and defense. He was rated in the bottom 1% for most of the season as a defender -- until he fell to the 0% by the end of it. The things he can do with a basketball cannot be taught, but he needs to get his body to an NBA level. But it's worth noting that he makes a lot of sense as a secondary creator next to Anthony Edwards, one of the true rising stars of the league. Grade: B

9. Memphis Grizzlies: C Zach Edey, Purdue

This is a pick where beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Nobody cares what Edey did in college in terms of Edey's decorated trophy case. But they do care about your rate of improvement -- and Edey improved every single year. He's massive, so big that it can actually hurt him on defense because he will be attacked on ball screens. But he's massive, he's a worker and he's improving every single day. And he fits: Edey is the best screener in the draft, and Ja Morant loves running a pick-and-roll. Grade: B

10. Utah Jazz: SF Cody Williams, Colorado

Williams is one of the more notable high-risk/high-reward prospects in this draft. He missed some time during his one college season but showed a versatile skill set as a big, fluid wing who can shoot. Older brother Jalen Williams is a rising star for the Thunder, and the Jazz hope Cody can produce at a similar level. But he hasn't turned the potential into production in the way his brother has. If he does, this is a great pick. Grade: B

11. Chicago Bulls: PF Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

He is a player with a wide range of outcomes, but there was a high probability that he would be off the board before this because of his size and skill. He has playmaking ability off the dribble at 6-9, and he can do a lot of things across the court. The shooting is a work in progress, as a senior year of high school hot streak doesn't reflect his otherwise lesser numbers. If he locks in on defense at a level we haven't seen before, he has the skill set to be good on that end with his wingspan. Grade: B+

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets): PG Nikola Topic, Serbia

I had this in my mock drafts because the fit makes so much sense. Topic is coming off a knee injury that could cost him his rookie season. But he had a breakout season before that injury and emerged as a top-five prospect. He is a great passer who gets the ball into the paint, and he goes to a young team that can afford to be patient because of the Thunder's depth. Grade: A-

13. Sacramento Kings: SG Devin Carter, Providence

This is a straight A. Carter was one of my three favorite prospects in this class relative to expectations. He's an elite competitor going to a team where he can help right away. You don't bet against elite competitors. He stepped up big-time when Bryce Hopkins went down. He has an NBA pedigree, and he is ready to go. Grade: A

14. Washington Wizards (via Blazers, Warriors): PG Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh

"Bub" had some huge fans in the draft process after a very productive freshman season saw him turn himself into a one-and-done unexpectedly. He's a late-blooming guard who grew 8 inches since beginning high school. Even the Pittsburgh staff was surprised how good he was because of his high IQ. He needs to develop that body now to make it work at the NBA level, but this is the player they wanted in trading back and now they get him. Grade: B

15. Miami Heat: C Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Ware is the most polarizing prospect in this class. There are a lot of those guys, but he's the most extreme. He's been that way since high school. He has every single tool in the book: size, speed, hands, touch out to the perimeter. But he's said out loud he's not sure how much he loves basketball. There have been questions about motor, physicality, etc. But going to the Heat and Heat culture will be great for him -- unless he can't fit in. Grade: B-

16. Philadelphia 76ers: SG Jared McCain, Duke

If Dalton Knecht weren't on the board, I'd bump this up a grade. But I love what McCain brings as a shooter and scorer and personality. Defensively, he and Tyrese Maxey may not be ideal as two smaller guards who focus on offense. But there's a lot to like, and adding shooting around Joel Embiid makes sense. And his competitive spirit is worth betting on. Grade: B+

17. Los Angeles Lakers: SG Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

This is an absolute no-brainer, someone whom I would have taken in the top seven. Big time scorer, big time shot-maker. He's not just a shooter, but he can run off screens and be a primary domino and unlock playbooks. For JJ Redick, a shooter himself, I like the coach-player fit because Redick will know how to use him. Grade: A+

18. Orlando Magic: SF Tristan da Silva, Colorado

He's a plug-and-play wing who has good size and makes shots and good decisions. If he bulks up his size, he can play small-ball 4 but now is a 3. He does a lot of things well including helping with creation and 3-pointers. Grade: B

19. Toronto Raptors (via Pacers): SG Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

It's slightly redundant with them taking Gradey Dick last year because Walter's upside comes as a shooter -- even though he did not shoot as well as hoped this past season as a freshman. This is a team that has historically prioritized length and athleticism, but Walter doesn't fit that description. Grade: B

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: SG Jaylon Tyson, California

If you saw him this year at Cal, you're going to be excited about this pick. If you saw him the year before at Texas Tech, not so much. He really took advantage of a need for ball dominance at Cal and made it work for him. He's a big facilitating guard, but the question is whether he can be an off-ball shooter when he doesn't get the ball as often. Grade: B-

21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks): C Yves Missi, Baylor

New Orleans has a young asset at every position except center, and this solves that. Missi has the same potential as Dereck Lively to be an early achiever because he's a natural rim protector and defensive presence. He should have been off the board in terms of his upside, but now he goes to a really good fit. Grade: A-

22. Denver Nuggets (via Suns): C Da'Ron Holmes, Dayton

The Nuggets traded up here for a versatile big man who really fits well. Holmes bet on himself, returned to school, developed his shooting range and built himself into a first-round pick. The shooting was a real difference maker and puts him in a place to help Denver, which had really liked him through the process but knew it couldn't wait until 28. Grade: B-

23. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pelicans): SG AJ Johnson, NBL Austraila

This is a stretch even though Johnson is a potential first-round talent. In Milwaukee, they need players who can come in and play right now. Johnson was a five-star recruit who decided to go overseas instead of Texas. He's a big-time talent who is smooth but a ways away. Grade: C+

24. Washington Wizards (via Knicks): SG Kyshawn George, Miami

The Wizards traded up for George, who was born and raised in Europe before playing a season for the Hurricanes. This shows that their plan is clear: They're taking upside plays with all three of their picks. George has high-upside outcomes because of the things he is capable of doing, but there's a problem: He's never produced. George averaged 7 points per game last season. The Wizards have time to give him a shot, but he's going to have to make a big leap. Grade: C+

25. New York Knicks: SF Pacome Dadiet, France

Big wing with a big moon-ball shot and a soft, natural touch. This is a long-term play. If he does come over, he'll be a G Leaguer, but he more than likely will stay in Europe after playing in Germany last season. Grade: C+

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Knicks): SF Dillon Jones, Weber State

This is classic OKC. They take a flier on a guy who has versatility and potential with low risk by trading into this position. He fits their profile of a paint-touch guy who can do a lot of things. If he can figure out defense and shoot well, there's some real potential here. Grade: B

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: SF Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

He was one of the best players in college basketball last year but will need to adapt to a big change in role after all his freedom. But the offensive burst he brings to the table is real, and he is an NBA player right now. The shot will need to hold up, but the talent is there and so is the polish. Grade: B+

28. Phoenix Suns (via Denver Nuggets): PF Ryan Dunn, Virginia

One of the best defensive players in college basketball, he is an explosive athlete who didn't get to show it much because of Virginia's pace. He's also a great cutter who can show it with the Suns' spacing. If he can get to the point where defenses have to show him even a little respect as a shooter, he will be a long-term NBA player. But he's not there at all as a shooter yet. Grade: B

29. Utah Jazz (via Thunder): PG Isaiah Collier, USC

His passing is his best asset, and when he plays to that skill, he's got the most upside. He is a big power guard who can get downhill and see the field. The first issue is turnovers, which are normal. Secondly, he didn't defend last year even though he has the physical gifts. But the biggest one is the shooting. If he pulls that up, he'll be strong. Grade: B

30. Boston Celtics: SF Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

I am a believer in Scheierman and this is a great fit. It seems like it might have been between him and Duke center Kyle Filipowski. When you have a primary domino like Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, Scheierman will be able to play off them and create for them. Plus he can shoot and rebound. Grade: A-

2024 NBA Draft grades, Round 2

by Kyle Boone

31. Toronto Raptors (via Pistons): PF Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco

This is a big dart throw at No. 31. Mogbo began his career at the junior college level before bouncing to Missouri State and finally to San Francisco. He had a great pre-draft process and profiles as a big forward who rebounds at a high level and shows great passing skills for his position. Grade: B

32. Utah Jazz (via Wizards): C Kyle Filipowski, Duke

This is excellent value at this point in the draft. Filipowski is a former five-star who was an All-American at Duke and ranked as a top-20 player on my board. To get a 7-footer with his versatility past the 20s, much less in Round 2, is quite the surprise. Grade: A+

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via Trail Blazers): C Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

Smith is a former five-star recruit who acquitted himself well this past season shining on a deep G League Ignite team. He's a stretch big who can consistently knock down 3s with a smooth, repeatable lefty stroke, though he brings questions defensively and may not be an NBA-ready contributor at this juncture. The compounding issue here is the Bucks already made a pick that won't help them much next season in first-rounder A.J. Johnson. Grade: C+

34. New York Knicks (via Trail Blazers): PG Tyler Kolek, Marquette

New York traded for this pick from Portland and snatched one of the best values of the early second round in Kolek. He led college basketball in assists last season for Marquette and brings with him elite passing vision and dynamism as a disruptive downhill driver. He could be a valuable backup right away in New York, though some health questions lingered. Grade: A

35. Indiana Pacers (via Spurs): SF Johnny Furphy, Kansas

Furphy not only falling out of the top-20, but then out of the first round entirely, was the biggest surprise slip to me Wednesday. This presents excellent value for the Pacers, who traded for him, giving them a young, developmental prospect who has size and shot-making versatility. Grade: A

36. San Antonio Spurs (via Pacers): PG Juan Nunez, Spain

Nunez is who I had the Spurs selecting in Round 2 and it's who the Spurs traded down for and selected. He's a crafty Spanish point guard with good passing vision and creative handles who could play well off a more defensive-minded guard in Stephon Castle, who San Antonio picked at No. 4. Grade: A

37. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): PF Bobi Klintman, Sweden

Minnesota traded this pick to Detroit and selected Klintman, representing a big swing and, more importantly, a level of self-awareness. After selecting Ron Holland in Round 1 to add to its stable of shaky shooters, Klintman has a reliable shot and a big frame capable of playing on the wing as a role player. Grade: B

38. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Knicks): PG Ajay Mitchell, UC Santa Barbara

Mitchell was one of the most productive players in college basketball last season. I like the bet on talent here as someone who can drive downhill, create, and shoot it from anywhere on the floor, though this is a dozen or so picks earlier than I'd have been comfortable taking him. Grade: B-

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via Nets): SF Jaylen Wells, Washington State

Wells is an interesting gamble at this point in the draft after beginning his career at Division II Sonoma State and finishing it in the Pac-12 with Washington State. He shot well from 3-point range with Wazzu and has an ideal frame to potentially fit as a 3-and-D wing, which could make him a sneaky value add for the Grizzlies. Grade: B

40. Phoenix Suns (via Knicks): C Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Phoenix acquired this pick via the Knicks and selected Ighodaro, giving them a springy lob threat and all-around forward who presents versatility on defense and as a passer. He has room to grow his game on offense as a shooter and only took two 3s in four college seasons, but what he does, he does well. Grade: B

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via Bulls): C Adem Bona, UCLA

Philly has been trying for years to find viable frontcourt support next to Joel Embiid, and it might have stumbled into something here. Bona's a high-flier with relentless energy as a big who brings a 7-4 wingspan and can be impactful around the rim on both ends. Grade: A-

42. Charlotte Hornets (via Rockets): PG KJ Simpson, Colorado

Simpson had a tremendous pre-draft process, standing out at the NBA Combine by flashing his burst and electricity to breeze by defenders with the ball in his hands. He's a speedy combo guard who has made strides as a shooter and passer, though because of his smaller frame and questions about his defense it may be tough for him to become a regular contributor. Grade: C

43. Atlanta Hawks (via Heat): SF Nikola Djurisic, Serbia

Atlanta acquired this pick and Djurisic from Miami on draft day in yet another signal that the Hawks may be fine leaning into a rebuild around No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. The Serbian wing has great size and is a crafty scorer for his position. At 20 years old, he is a worthwhile developmental project for the Hawks. Grade: A

44. Miami Heat (via Rockets): SG Pelle Larsson, Arizona

Miami traded down one spot from 43 to 44 to select Larson here. He's a dynamic wing who can play both on and off the ball coming off a career year with Arizona where he shot 42.6% from 3 and had a career-high in assists. Grade: B+

45. Toronto Raptors (via Kings): PG Jamal Shead, Houston

Toronto gets a bargain at No. 45 with one of the best college players of the last few years slipping to them in Round 2. Shead's a defensive hound at the point of attack who is a smidge undersized for the point guard spot but brings dynamism as a defensive disruptor and playmaker that could help earn him a role as a backup. Grade: A

46. Los Angeles Clippers (via Pacers): SG Cam Christie, Minnesota

Christie may have entered the draft a year earlier than I would have advised but has huge upside. He has great shooting ability and positional size and might've played his way into the first round discussion in 2025 had he returned to school. I had a first-round grade on him this year. Grade: A+

47. New Orleans Pelicans (via Magic): SG Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Orlando traded this pick to New Orleans to select Reeves, who at Kentucky grew into the team's leading scorer and a reliable flamethrower from 3-point range. Reeves will turn 24 as a rookie and is mostly a shooting specialist who doesn't add much in the way of playmaking, but if he can continue his sharpshooting in the NBA like he did in college, the Pels might have something. Grade: B+

48. San Antonio Spurs (via Lakers): SF Harrison Ingram, North Carolina

San Antonio gets Ingram a dozen spots lower than where I had him ranked – and in a situation where he should thrive. Ingram is a glue guy who adds toughness, rebounding and shooting to the forward spot and should give the Spurs roster flexibility around Victor Wembanyama. Grade: A

49. Indiana Pacers (via Cavaliers): PG Tristen Newton, Connecticut

Newton began his career at East Carolina before becoming a staple on each of UConn's most recent title winners. He led the Huskies and their 37-win team last year in scoring and assists and has the passing vision and size to, in time, develop into a backup point guard. Grade: B

50. Indiana Pacers (via Pelicans): PF Enrique Freeman, Akron

Indiana was the team I had mocked to select Freeman. He's a big forward who dominated at Akron in the latter half of his career with his size and rebounding ability. He tied the Division I record with 31 double-doubles last season and led the nation in rebounding in 2021-22. The downside is he's not a great shooter and turns the ball over too often. Grade: C+

51. Dallas Mavericks (via Knicks): PF Melvin Ajinça, France

Yes, yes, another Frenchman off the board. Ajinça had a productive season in the LNB Pro A this past year and brings good size and defensive versatility to the table. He needs to improve his offense and become more consistent as a shooter to stick in the NBA. Grade: C-

52. Golden State Warriors: C Quinten Post, Boston College

GSW adds size and shooting with a stretch big in Post. He's a 7-footer who shot 39% from 3 for his career but may struggle to defend in space with slow foot speed. If asked only to rebound, defend in the paint and occasionally step out for corner 3s, he could develop into some sort of contributor. Grade: C+

53. Memphis Grizzlies (via Pistons): SG Cam Spencer, Connecticut

Spencer finished as the second-leading scorer on a 37-win UConn team that won the national title. He's a shot-maker who rated as one of the best jump shooters in college last season and has versatility to be a threat both off the catch and pulling up off the bounce. For a Memphis team that values proven college producers, he makes a lot of sense. Grade: B

54. Boston Celtics (via Mavericks): PF Anton Watson, Gonzaga

Brad Stevens gets the benefit of the doubt on draft picks for at least one more year after guiding Boston to the title, but the selection of Watson at No. 54 is a bit perplexing. He wasn't a top-100 prospect on the CBS Sports Big Board and profiles as an undersized forward who spent five seasons at Gonzaga. Grade: C-

55. Los Angeles Lakers (via Clippers): SG Bronny James, USC

As expected, the Lakers unite LeBron James with his eldest son, Bronny, pairing the two in purple and gold. Bronny struggled last season with USC after suffering sudden cardiac arrest last summer and beginning the season recovering from the incident. He's a toolsy defender with a high IQ who plays hard and smart, though, and in time I think we'll find that this developmental pick was more than just ceremonial to make "The King" happy. Grade: B

56. New York Knicks (via Suns): SF Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

What a value for the Knicks in the third-to-last pick of the draft. McCullar was a top-40 prospect on my board and could be a rotation player early in New York. He's a versatile wing who plays with relentlessness on the glass and on defense and has made significant strides as a shooter. Grade: A

57. Toronto Raptors (via Grizzlies): C Ulrich Chomche, Cameroon

Toronto trades for pick No. 57 and selects Chomche, the first product of NBA Academy Africa to be drafted. Chomche caught the eyes of evaluators at the Combine earlier this year and has steadily risen in recent weeks. A 6-foot-10 big with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, he's developmentally raw as a player but has real upside given his tools and athleticism. Grade: C+

58. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): C Ariel Hukporti, Germany

New York makes use of the last pick of the draft in selecting German center Ariel Hukporti. Hukporti had a productive season as a rebounder in the NBL and showed flashes as a rim-runner and lob threat. He brings energy and athleticism to the center spot. Grade: B