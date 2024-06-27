The 2024 NBA Draft's first round is over, and everyone is either a winner or a loser. In a year where none of the prospects were viewed like Victor Wembanyama, a lack of clarity presided over the function. Add in that for the first time, the second round was split to a second day, and Round 1 definitely felt unusual.

It's over now. Bronny James and Kyle Filipowski and Justin Edwards are all still available. The Hawks made their first pick, and the French dominated the first round.

We are here to guide you through Round 1 with pick-by-pick grades from CBS Sports NBA Draft analyst 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein. And we'll be back Thursday at 4 p.m. ET for Round 2 grades with CBS Sports NBA Draft analyst Kyle Boone.

2024 NBA Draft grades, Round 1

by Adam Finkelstein

1. Atlanta Hawks: SF Zaccharie Risacher, France

It's solid but unspectacular, but that's what you expect in this draft. Risacher is a 3-and-D prototype, which you'd hope for more from a No. 1 overall pick, but that's what you're getting in this class. The better course of action would have been to trade down, but that option didn't seem to present itself to the Hawks. Grade: B

2. Washington Wizards: C Alex Sarr, France

This is what Sarr wanted. He wanted to be with the Wizards, and the Wizards wanted him. Many thought he was the best prospect in this draft because he's an exceptionally mobile 7-footer who can play on the perimeter. But the worry is his lack of physicality. He's going to need to put on 20-plus pounds of muscle to do what he wants on the floor. And I also don't fully trust the shooting from 3, which will be a key skill for him to hit on. Grade: B+

3. Houston Rockets (via Nets): PG Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard exceeded all expectations at Kentucky and became one of the most efficient freshmen in the country. Now he goes to the Rockets, a team that was seen as having interest in several players but chooses to add to their young backcourt with much-needed marksman shooting. At worst, he's an extraordinary role player, but you'd hope for a higher ceiling at third overall. I worry about the extreme shooting being an outlier since he wasn't as good in high school, and I worry about his size on defense. ... But I've been wrong about him before. Grade: B

4. San Antonio Spurs: SG Stephon Castle, Connecticut

Castle was an outstanding multi-positional defender for the national champion Huskies and flashed offensive skills as a creator. I have questions about the fit in San Antonio. He's 6-6, and while some believe he could be a point guard, he played the 3 at UConn and was better off on the weak side slashing. The shooting is the real issue, and the Spurs need shooting around Wembanyama. He's ultra-versatile, but if he's not a shooter, does it work? Grade: B-

5. Detroit Pistons: SF Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Holland was the No. 1 recruit in the country last year but had an up-and-down season with the Ignite. His talent is obvious because of his defensive ability on the perimeter and his motor. He does a lot of great things and was my favorite prospect in the class. The issue is the fit: The Pistons desperately need shooting, and Holland's shot is not where it needs to be to help there. Grade: B

6. Charlotte Hornets: PF Tidjane Salaun, France

Salaun is 18 years old, has a terrific build, a high motor and shooting potential on top of it, especially on a Charlotte team that needs a 4 man more than anything else. It's contrary to a lot of people's takes, but he has terrific potential with his physical tools. Grade: B+

7. Portland Trail Blazers: C Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

This is a best-case scenario for Portland. There was real talk that he could go No. 1. There were teams trying to trade up for him. But the Blazers always wanted him, and he fell to them at 7. He's a defensive monster with his size, rebounding and shot-blocking, but we don't talk enough about the offensive potential with his slip passes and ability to put it on the floor. And I believe that shooting could be around the corner. Grade: A

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Spurs and Raptors): PG Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

This is a really high-risk, high-reward pick for Minnesota, which traded for the pick during the draft from the Spurs. Dillingham is a dynamic offensive talent but comes with questions, particularly about his size and defense. He was rated in the bottom 1% for most of the season as a defender -- until he fell to the 0% by the end of it. The things he can do with a basketball cannot be taught, but he needs to get his body to an NBA level. But it's worth noting that he makes a lot of sense as a secondary creator next to Anthony Edwards, one of the true rising stars of the league. Grade: B

9. Memphis Grizzlies: C Zach Edey, Purdue

This is a pick where beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Nobody cares what Edey did in college in terms of Edey's decorated trophy case. But they do care about your rate of improvement -- and Edey improved every single year. He's massive, so big that it can actually hurt him on defense because he will be attacked on ball screens. But he's massive, he's a worker and he's improving every single day. And he fits: Edey is the best screener in the draft, and Ja Morant loves running a pick-and-roll. Grade: B

10. Utah Jazz: SF Cody Williams, Colorado

Williams is one of the more notable high-risk/high-reward prospects in this draft. He missed some time during his one college season but showed a versatile skill set as a big, fluid wing who can shoot. Older brother Jalen Williams is a rising star for the Thunder, and the Jazz hope Cody can produce at a similar level. But he hasn't turned the potential into production in the way his brother has. If he does, this is a great pick. Grade: B

11. Chicago Bulls: PF Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

He is a player with a wide range of outcomes, but there was a high probability that he would be off the board before this because of his size and skill. He has playmaking ability off the dribble at 6-9, and he can do a lot of things across the court. The shooting is a work in progress, as a senior year of high school hot streak doesn't reflect his otherwise lesser numbers. If he locks in on defense at a level we haven't seen before, he has the skill set to be good on that end with his wingspan. Grade: B+

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Rockets): PG Nikola Topic, Serbia

I had this in my mock drafts because the fit makes so much sense. Topic is coming off a knee injury that could cost him his rookie season. But he had a breakout season before that injury and emerged as a top-five prospect. He is a great passer who gets the ball into the paint, and he goes to a young team that can afford to be patient because of the Thunder's depth. Grade: A-

13. Sacramento Kings: SG Devin Carter, Providence

This is a straight A. Carter was one of my three favorite prospects in this class relative to expectations. He's an elite competitor going to a team where he can help right away. You don't bet against elite competitors. He stepped up big-time when Bryce Hopkins went down. He has an NBA pedigree, and he is ready to go. Grade: A

14. Washington Wizards (via Blazers, Warriors): PG Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh

"Bub" had some huge fans in the draft process after a very productive freshman season saw him turn himself into a one-and-done unexpectedly. He's a late-blooming guard who grew 8 inches since beginning high school. Even the Pittsburgh staff was surprised how good he was because of his high IQ. He needs to develop that body now to make it work at the NBA level, but this is the player they wanted in trading back and now they get him. Grade: B

15. Miami Heat: C Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Ware is the most polarizing prospect in this class. There are a lot of those guys, but he's the most extreme. He's been that way since high school. He has every single tool in the book: size, speed, hands, touch out to the perimeter. But he's said out loud he's not sure how much he loves basketball. There have been questions about motor, physicality, etc. But going to the Heat and Heat culture will be great for him -- unless he can't fit in. Grade: B-

16. Philadelphia 76ers: SG Jared McCain, Duke

If Dalton Knecht weren't on the board, I'd bump this up a grade. But I love what McCain brings as a shooter and scorer and personality. Defensively, he and Tyrese Maxey may not be ideal as two smaller guards who focus on offense. But there's a lot to like, and adding shooting around Joel Embiid makes sense. And his competitive spirit is worth betting on. Grade: B+

17. Los Angeles Lakers: SG Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

This is an absolute no-brainer, someone whom I would have taken in the top seven. Big time scorer, big time shot-maker. He's not just a shooter, but he can run off screens and be a primary domino and unlock playbooks. For JJ Redick, a shooter himself, I like the coach-player fit because Redick will know how to use him. Grade: A+

18. Orlando Magic: SF Tristan da Silva, Colorado

He's a plug-and-play wing who has good size and makes shots and good decisions. If he bulks up his size, he can play small-ball 4 but now is a 3. He does a lot of things well including helping with creation and 3-pointers. Grade: B

19. Toronto Raptors (via Pacers): SG Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

It's slightly redundant with them taking Gradey Dick last year because Walter's upside comes as a shooter -- even though he did not shoot as well as hoped this past season as a freshman. This is a team that has historically prioritized length and athleticism, but Walter doesn't fit that description. Grade: B

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: SG Jaylon Tyson, California

If you saw him this year at Cal, you're going to be excited about this pick. If you saw him the year before at Texas Tech, not so much. He really took advantage of a need for ball dominance at Cal and made it work for him. He's a big facilitating guard, but the question is whether he can be an off-ball shooter when he doesn't get the ball as often. Grade: B-

21. New Orleans Pelicans (via Bucks): C Yves Missi, Baylor

New Orleans has a young asset at every position except center, and this solves that. Missi has the same potential as Dereck Lively to be an early achiever because he's a natural rim protector and defensive presence. He should have been off the board in terms of his upside, but now he goes to a really good fit. Grade: A-

22. Denver Nuggets (via Phoenix Suns): C Da'Ron Holmes, Dayton

The Nuggets traded up here for a versatile big man who really fits well. Holmes bet on himself, returned to school, developed his shooting range and built himself into a first-round pick. The shooting was a real difference maker and puts him in a place to help Denver, which had really liked him through the process but knew it couldn't wait until 28. Grade: B-

23. Milwaukee Bucks (via Pelicans): SG AJ Johnson, NBL Austraila

This is a stretch even though Johnson is a potential first-round talent. In Milwaukee, they need players who can come in and play right now. Johnson was a five-star recruit who decided to go overseas instead of Texas. He's a big-time talent who is smooth but a ways away. Grade: C+

24. Washington Wizards (via Knicks and Mavericks): SG Kyshawn George, Miami

The Wizards traded up for George, who was born and raised in Europe before playing a season for the Hurricanes. This shows that their plan is clear: They're taking upside plays with all three of their picks. George has high-upside outcomes because of the things he is capable of doing, but there's a problem: He's never produced. George averaged 7 points per game last season. The Wizards have time to give him a shot, but he's going to have to make a big leap. Grade: C+

25. New York Knicks: SF Pacome Dadiet, France

Big wing with a big moon-ball shot and a soft, natural touch. This is a long-term play. If he does come over, he'll be a G Leaguer, but he more than likely will stay in Europe after playing in Germany last season. Grade: C+

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Knicks, Wizards and Clippers): SF Dillon Jones, Weber State

This is classic OKC. They take a flier on a guy who has versatility and potential with low risk by trading into this position. He fits their profile of a paint-touch guy who can do a lot of things. If he can figure out defense and shoot well, there's some real potential here. Grade: B

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: SF Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

He was one of the best players in college basketball last year but will need to adapt to a big change in role after all his freedom. But the offensive burst he brings to the table is real, and he is an NBA player right now. The shot will need to hold up, but the talent is there and so is the polish. Grade: B+

28. Phoenix Suns (via Denver Nuggets): PF Ryan Dunn, Virginia

One of the best defensive players in college basketball, he is an explosive athlete who didn't get to show it much because of Virginia's pace. He's also a great cutter who can show it with the Suns' spacing. If he can get to the point where defenses have to show him even a little respect as a shooter, he will be a long-term NBA player. But he's not there at all as a shooter yet. Grade: B

29. Utah Jazz (via Thunder): PG Isaiah Collier, USC

His passing is his best asset, and when he plays to that skill, he's got the most upside. He is a big power guard who can get downhill and see the field. The first issue is turnovers, which are normal. Secondly, he didn't defend last year even though he has the physical gifts. But the biggest one is the shooting. If he pulls that up, he'll be strong. Grade: B

30. Boston Celtics: SF Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

I am a believer in Scheierman and this is a great fit. It seems like it might have been between him and Duke center Kyle Filipowski. When you have a primary domino like Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, Scheierman will be able to play off them and create for them. Plus he can shoot and rebound. Grade: A-

2024 NBA Draft grades, Round 2

by Kyle Boone on Thursday, June 27

