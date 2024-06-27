The dreams of 58 basketball prospects came true over the course of the first-ever two-day NBA Draft this week as franchises made their selections of players they hope will become mainstays on their rosters in the years ahead. But for all the joy and celebration of those selected, there was also plenty of disappointment to go around.

Several players who harbored legitimate aspirations of being selected went unpicked and will now be left to scrap for free-agent deals that will carry slim odds of leading to roster spots. Among the notable snubs were Kentucky wing Justin Edwards, Creighton guard Trey Alexander and Clemson big man PJ Hall, all of whom played key roles on high-caliber college teams in the 2023-24 season. Edwards was the first player ranked in the top three of the Top247 Composite as a recruit to go undrafted.

Going undrafted stings, but it does provide players with a bit of autonomy in determining their futures. Snubbed prospects often field multiple offers as undrafted free agents and can choose the landing spot that will give them the best chance of finding a home in the league.

A handful of this year's snubs reportedly signed two-way contracts with franchises shortly after the draft ended. Many of the other undrafted players will get a chance to shine in the NBA's Summer League. Here is a rundown of the top prospects who were left on the board at the end of Thursday's second round.

Notable Big Board undrafted players