The Dallas Mavericks will look to claw their way back into the best-of-seven series when they meet the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Wednesday. Boston is coming off a 105-98 win on Sunday as it grabbed a 2-0 series lead. The Celtics (64-18), who are eyeing their 18th NBA crown, were 27-14 on the road during the regular season and are 6-0 during the playoffs. The Mavericks (50-32), who last won an NBA title in 2010-2011, were 25-16 at home during the regular season and are 5-3 during the postseason.

The game from American Airlines Center in Dallas will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics have allowed the third-fewest points per game this postseason at 100.3, while the Mavericks are allowing 104.1, sixth-fewest. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Celtics picks, be sure to check out what legendary SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall has to say.

Synonymous with the The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter, for years, Marshall has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall has crushed his NBA picks this season for SportsLine members, entering this matchup on a 196-145-3 run that has returned nearly $3,700 for $100 players. Anybody following is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Celtics vs. Mavericks and just locked in his picks and NBA Finals predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Mavericks vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -2.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/under: 212.5 points

Celtics vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -138, Boston +116

BOS: The Celtics have hit the first-half money line in 40 of their last 47 away games (+29.75)

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the game total Under in 26 of their last 38 games at home (+12.80 units)

Celtics vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Mavericks can cover

Power forward PJ Washington is coming off a solid Game 2 performance, scoring 17 points, while adding seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 40 minutes of action. He had 14 points and eight rebounds in the series opener, a 107-89 Boston victory. In 19 games this postseason, all starts, he is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 36.7 minutes. Washington has registered three double-doubles during the 2024 playoffs, including a 29-point, 11-rebound and four-assist effort in a 119-110 second-round Game 2 win at Oklahoma City on May 9. He also had 21 points and 12 rebounds in Game 4 of that series, and 10 points and 10 rebounds in Game 5.

Small forward Derrick Jones Jr. is another offensive weapon Dallas can count on. He is coming off an 11-point, three-rebound and two-assist effort in Game 2. He played a key role in the Western Conference semifinals Game 6 win over Oklahoma City, scoring a playoff-high 22 points, while adding four rebounds and two assists. In the Game 1 loss at Boston, he had five points, six rebounds and one steal. In 19 playoff starts, Jones is averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one block in 31.2 minutes of play. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Center Kristaps Porzingis once again made his presence felt in Game 2 of the series on Sunday. In just 23 minutes of action, the former 2015 first-round pick of the New York Knicks, scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and added two blocks. He scored 20 points and added six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes of play in Game 1. Despite missing much of the postseason due to injury, Porzingis is averaging 13.5 points, five rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 assists in 24.8 minutes of work. He's listed as questionable for Game 3.

Small forward Jayson Tatum continues to set the pace on offense for the Celtics. In Game 2, he registered his fourth double-double in a row with 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. He had 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in Game 1. Dallas seems to bring out the best in Tatum. In two regular-season games this year, he averaged 35.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals and one block. In 16 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 24.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and one steal in 40.9 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Celtics vs. Mavericks picks

Marshall is leaning Under on the point total. He has also identified a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see his NBA picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Celtics in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals, and which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. Mavericks spread to jump on, all from the expert who has returned nearly $3,700 on his NBA picks this season, and find out.