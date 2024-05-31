The 2024 NBA Finals matchup is set: The Boston Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks for this year's title. Both teams won their respective conferences this week. The Celtics swept the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers to win the East on Monday, before the Mavericks eliminated the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in five games. Either the Celtics or Mavs will win their first title in more than 10 years, and we already know the full NBA Finals schedule.

Game 1 is set for Thursday, June 6, and this year's NBA Finals could run through Sunday, June 23. With the pair of quick conference finals, NBA fans will have to go six days without playoff basketball before the Finals tip off in Boston.

The Celtics, who won 64 games in the regular season, will have home-court advantage against the Mavs. Dallas did not have home-court advantage in any series in these playoffs as the West's No. 5 seed.

The Mavs knocked out the fourth-seeded Clippers, the top-seeded Thunder and third-seeded Wolves to win the West. The Celtics are 12-2 so far in these playoffs and knocked out the Heat, Cavaliers and Pacers to win the East for the second time in three years.

Every 2024 NBA Finals game will air on ABC and will be streaming on fubo. Check out the full NBA Finals schedule below.

2024 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

Game 2

Sunday, June 9: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

Game 3

Wednesday, June 12: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 4

Friday, June 14: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 5*

Monday, June 17: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

Game 6*

Thursday, June 20: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 7*

Sunday, June 23: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

The Mavericks won their first and only championship in 2011 as Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas to the title 13 years ago. It was also their last appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics have won 17 championships in their franchise history, but they actually have a longer title drought than the Mavs. Boston's last NBA title came in 2008. The Celtics -- who fell in the conference finals to the Heat last season -- last made the NBA Finals in 2022, but they lost against the Warriors in six games.

"Obviously, we fell short of our ultimate goal last year, lost in the conference finals," Jayson Tatum said after winning the East. "So I think we've just applied everything we learned to this season and this postseason and it's been working really well."

2024 NBA Finals odds