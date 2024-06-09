The 2024 NBA Finals are here, and the Boston Celtics have the chance to go up 2-0 against the Dallas Mavericks. Boston had a (mostly) comfortable win in Game 1 on Thursday. The Celtics went ahead by 29 points in the first half and withstood a Luka Doncic-led Dallas surge before pulling away for good. Boston will try to make it 2-0 on Sunday as the team hosts Game 2.

Kristaps Porzingis returned from injury in Game 1 and made an immediate impact for the Celtics. Porzingis scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half and also had three of Boston's nine blocks.

Doncic scored 30 points and had 10 rebounds in game one, but the Dallas superstar was limited to one assist. His backcourt mate Kyrie Irving struggled in Game 1, scoring only 12 points against his former team and missing all five of his 3-point attempts.

Every 2024 NBA Finals game will air on ABC and will be streaming on fubo (try for free). Check out the full NBA Finals schedule below.

2024 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 6: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89

Game 2

Sunday, June 9: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

Game 3

Wednesday, June 12: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 4

Friday, June 14: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 5*

Monday, June 17: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

Game 6*

Thursday, June 20: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 7*

Sunday, June 23: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

The Mavericks won their first and only championship in 2011 as Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas to the title 13 years ago. It was also their last appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics have won 17 championships in their franchise history, but they actually have a longer title drought than the Mavs. Boston's last NBA title came in 2008. The Celtics -- who fell in the conference finals to the Heat last season -- last made the NBA Finals in 2022, but they lost against the Warriors in six games.

2024 NBA Finals odds

Entering the series: Celtics: -230, Mavericks +180

Entering Game 2: Celtics -400, Mavericks +320

Game 2 pick, prediction

The Celtics won Game 1 by 18 points, but the line only moved by half of a point. There are obvious reasons to expect some degree of regression in Game 2. The Celtics made nine more 3-pointers than the Mavericks in Game 1, for instance, and even if Boston is likely to win the 3-point battle in the series, a margin like that isn't sustainable. Dereck Lively II probably doesn't get into foul trouble quite so quickly. Kyrie Irving probably doesn't shoot 6 of 19. Lost in that logic is that the Celtics didn't exactly play a great game either. It might feel like they shot the lights out after making seven 3s in the first quarter, but they only hit 38.1% of their triples in the game, below their season average. Jayson Tatum barely scored. They missed free throws and didn't attack the rim nearly as much as they could have. Ultimately, for reasons we'll get into in later picks, the issues Boston posed for Dallas were bigger than just shooting variance. They are unsolvable schematic problems. The Celtics are at a major advantage here, and a seven-point line is warranted. The Pick: Celtics -7

-- Sam Quinn