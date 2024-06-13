The Boston Celtics have the chance to sweep the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals on Friday. Game 4 is slated to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston pulled out a third straight win to open their best-of-seven series against Dallas on Wednesday and is one win away from the 18th title in franchise history.

The Celtics got 61 combined points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in Game 3, improving to 7-0 on the road in the 2024 playoffs. Luka Doncic finished with 27 points for Dallas, while Kyrie Irving had his best game of these Finals with a game-high 35 points. Irving has lost 13 straight games against his former team, the Celtics.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in NBA playoff history in 156 previous attempts. Only four teams in a 3-0 hole have ever forced a Game 7, including the Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference finals.

Every 2024 NBA Finals game will air on ABC

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 4 info

Time: 8:30 p.m ET | Date: Friday, June 14

Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

TV channel: ABC

2024 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 6: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89 (Boston leads 1-0)

Game 2

Sunday, June 9: Celtics 105, Mavericks 98 (Boston leads 2-0)

Game 3

Wednesday, June 12: Celtics 109, Mavericks 66 (Boston leads 3-0)

Game 4

Friday, June 14: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 5*

Monday, June 17: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

Game 6*

Thursday, June 20: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 7*

Sunday, June 23: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

The Mavericks won their first and only championship in 2011 as Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas to the title 13 years ago. It was also their last appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics have won 17 championships in their franchise history, but they actually have a longer title drought than the Mavs. Boston's last NBA title came in 2008. The Celtics -- who fell in the conference finals to the Heat last season -- last made the NBA Finals in 2022, but they lost against the Warriors in six games.

2024 NBA Finals odds

Entering the series: Celtics: -230, Mavericks +180

Entering Game 4: Celtics -107, Mavericks -112

Game 4 pick, prediction

An expert game prediction will be provided soon.