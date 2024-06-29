The 2024 NBA offseason has officially begun after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals. Unlike previous years, the league's new collective bargaining agreement allows teams to negotiate with their own players right after the final game of the season. This applies to any player set to hit free agency or eligible for a contract extension in July. So yes, NBA free agency is already underway.

Keep in mind that players are not allowed to negotiate with teams other than the one they finished last season with until June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, and contracts can't be signed until the moratorium ends (on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET).

We've already got some news on this front. On June 28, Immanuel Quickley agreed to a $175 million deal to remain with the Raptors, and Lakers' D'Angelo Russell exercised a $18.7 million player option to stay in L.A.

Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers agreed to a new, long-term contract shortly after the Finals. Siakam slots at No. 5 in our 2024 top-30 free-agent rankings, which can be found below. He's not the only top-10 player to reach a new deal, either. Kings guard Malik Monk is reportedly staying in Sacramento with a new $78 million deal.

You'll notice right away two major names at the top of our rankings in LeBron James and Paul George. They're both unrestricted free agents, meaning they can sign with any team that has the necessary cap space and their current teams would not have the opportunity to match.

Will LeBron leave the Lakers? Probably not -- considering the Lakers drafted his son, Bronny, with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 Draft -- but it's not out of the question. George, on the other hand, is a serious threat to exit L.A., though interest from an expected suitor in the Philadelphia 76ers is reportedly waning. Speaking of Philly, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey ranks third on our list and will most certainly be staying in Philadelphia, barring something extremely unexpected.

As players begin to agree to terms with teams, we will update this tracker with all available information regarding the terms of each deal.

2024 NBA free agency player rankings, tracker