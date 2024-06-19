The 2024 NBA offseason has officially begun after the Boston Celtics finished off the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals on Monday night, and unlike in previous years, the league's new collective bargaining agreement states that teams are allowed to negotiate with their own players right after the final game of the season.This applies to any player who's set to hit free agency or eligible for a contract extension in July. So yes, NBA free agency is already underway.

Keep in mind, players are not allowed to negotiate with teams other than the one they finished last season with until June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, and contracts can't be signed until the moratorium ends (on July 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET).

We've already got some news on this front, with Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers agreeing to a new, long-term contract. Siakam slots at No. 5 in our 2024 top-30 free agent rankings, which can be found below.

You'll notice right away two major names at the top in LeBron James and Paul George. They're both unrestricted free agents, meaning they can sign with any team that has the necessary cap space and their current teams would not have the opportunity to match.

Will LeBron leave the Lakers? Probably not, but it's not out of the question. George, on the other hand, is a serious threat to exit L.A. with the Philadelphia 76ers armed with max cap space and highly motivated to add George alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the latter of whom is also a free agent (restricted). Maxey ranks third on our list, and is most certainly going to be staying in Philadelphia barring something extremely unexpected.

As players begin to agree to terms with teams, we will update this tracker with all available information regarding the terms of each deal.

2024 NBA free agency player rankings, tracker