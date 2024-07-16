NBA free agency is all but over. By now, you likely know the biggest moves, with Paul George signing a max deal with the 76ers being the summer headliner. Not surprisingly, LeBron James is back with the Lakers on a two-year, $101M deal; a shade lower than the originally reported $104M, which keeps the Lakers just below the dreaded second-apron line.
After George, the highest-ranked players on our 2024 free agent list to switch teams was Isaiah Hartenstein, who left New York for a three-year, $87M deal with Oklahoma City, and DeMar DeRozan, who ended up with the Kings via a three-year sign-and-trade worth just under $74M.
So, who's left? Before free agency began, we ranked our top 30 players who were up for new deals, which you can see below. Only three remain unsigned: Tyus Jones, Isaac Okoro and Markelle Fultz.
Other notable free agents who are still available include: Spencer Dinwiddie, Precious Achiuwa, Luke Kennard, Landry Shamet, Doug McDermott, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cedi Osman, Jae Crowder and Gordon Hayward.
(Note: These rankings did not include Chris Paul, who was waived by the Warriors before agreeing to a deal with the Spurs).
2024 NBA free agency player rankings, tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
LeBron James (39)
|SF
|Agreed to two-year, $104M deal
|2
Paul George (34)
|SF
|Agreed to four-year, $212M deal
|3
Tyrese Maxey (23)
|PG
|Agreed to five-year, $204M extension
|4
James Harden (34)
|PG
|Agreed to two-year, $70M deal
|5
Pascal Siakam (30)
|PF
|Agreed to four-year, $189.5M deal
|6
OG Anunoby (26)
|SF
|Agreed to five-year, $212.5M deal
|7
Isaiah Hartenstein (26)
|C
|Agreed to three-year, $87M deal
|8
DeMar DeRozan (34)
|SF
|Agreed to three-year, $74M deal
|9
|SG
|Agreed to three-year, $66M deal
|10
Malik Monk (26)
|SG
|Agreed to four-year, $78M deal
|11
Immanuel Quickley (25)
|PG
|Agreed to five-year, $175M deal
|12
Klay Thompson (34)
|SG
|Agreed to three-year, $50M deal
|13
Obi Toppin (26)
|PF
|Agreed to four-year, $60M deal
|14
Tobias Harris (32)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $52M deal
|15
Nicolas Claxton (25)
|C
|Signed four-year, $100M deal
|16
D'Angelo Russell (28)
|PG
|Picked up $18.7M player option
|17
Bruce Brown (27)
|SG
|Team picked up $23M option
|18
Gary Trent Jr. (25)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year deal with Bucks
|19
Tyus Jones (28)
|PG
|Unrestricted
|20
Miles Bridges (26)
|PF
|Agreed to three-year, $75M deal
|21
Isaac Okoro (23)
|SF
|Restricted
|22
Markelle Fultz (26)
|PG
|Unrestricted
|23
Malik Beasley (27)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year, $6M deal
|24
Patrick Williams (22)
|PF
|Agreed to five-year, $90M deal
|25
Jonas Valanciunas (32)
|C
|Agreed to three-year, $30M deal
|26
Caleb Martin (28)
|SF
|Agreed to deal
|27
Nicolas Batum (35)
|PF
|Agreed to two-year, $9.6M deal
|28
De'Anthony Melton (26)
|SG
|Agreed to one-year, $12.8M deal
|29
Gary Payton II (31)
|SG
|Picked up $9.1M player option
|30
Buddy Hield (31)
|SG
|Agreed to $21M deal on sign-and-trade