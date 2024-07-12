NBA free agency is all but over. By now, you likely know the biggest moves, with Paul George signing a max deal with the 76ers being the summer headliner. Not surprisingly, LeBron James is back with the Lakers on a two-year, $101M deal; a shade lower than the originally reported $104M, which keeps the Lakers just below the dreaded second-apron line.

After George, the highest-ranked players on our 2024 free agent list to switch teams was Isaiah Hartenstein, who left New York for a three-year, $87M deal with Oklahoma City, and DeMar DeRozan, who ended up with the Kings via a three-year sign-and-trade worth just under $74M.

So, who's left? Before free agency began, we ranked our top 30 players who were up for new deals, which you can see below. Only four remain unsigned: Gary Trent Jr., Tyus Jones, Isaac Okoro and Markelle Fultz.

Other notable free agents who are still available include: Spencer Dinwiddie, Precious Achiuwa, Luke Kennard, Landry Shamet, Doug McDermott, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cedi Osman, Jae Crowder, Patrick Beverley and Gordon Hayward.

(Note: These rankings did not include Chris Paul, who was waived by the Warriors before agreeing to a deal with the Spurs).

2024 NBA free agency player rankings, tracker