The 2024 NBA Draft is less than a month away and the withdrawal deadline is upon us. Players have to make the decision to remain in the draft or return to school by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Leading up to the deadline, there are still many stay-or-go decisions that need to be made in what has turned out to be one of the more chaotic and fluid drafts to date.
Predicting this draft is particularly difficult due to the lack of high-end talent at the top. Talent-wise it is one of the worst drafts in recent memory which makes predicting the top 10 challenging. Additionally, there are many trades that could come on draft night. There are teams who will want to move down and collect draft capital. And there are other organizations, more poised to win now, who will try and move up to select a high-floor player, like say Tennessee's Dalton Knecht, who can make an immediate impact.
With just weeks to go, here is the latest mock draft for your viewing pleasure:
Round 1 - Pick 1
The Hawks could use another big man and drafting No. 1 gives them the opportunity to land arguably the draft's most naturally talented prospect in the 2024 draft in Sarr. The big man has a high-upside swing and will be used in various ways offensively as a lob-catcher and pick-and-pop scorer. Sarr can also move his feet on defense and protect the rim, which is attractive to NBA teams missing that type of player. Sarr will need time to continue piecing his game together and get stronger.
Round 1 - Pick 2
In the midst of a rebuild, the Wizards need young talent on their roster and Zaccharie Risacher provides that. Risacher has great size on the perimeter and has shown some impressive flashes throughout the season, particularly with his shot-making. It's been a streaky season for the Frenchman, but he provides size and shot-making on the perimeter and there's upside to tap into as a scorer off the dribble.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1- Pick 3
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
The Rockets have solid young talent and core pieces for the future on their roster as they move into win-now mode, so it would not be surprising to see them target a more known commodity here – albeit one further down the draft board. The Rockets need depth and shot-making on the wing and there's none better or more proven than the sniper Knecht.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
As the Spurs look to build around its superstar and last year's No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, there's not a more fitting player for the organization than Sheppard. Sheppard is an analytical darling who complements all of those around him with his skill, feel and IQ. He's a connector, playmaker and lethal shooter from deep.
Round 1 - Pick 5
The Pistons need supplemental pieces to complement their young talent. Buzelis is a versatile forward who can provide shooting while connecting the pieces around him. He has shown promise in his development as a shooter and has continued to show flashes as a playmaker. There is an upside he can continue to tap. What the Pistons need more than anything is age and experience, so it wouldn't be a shock to see them make a trade here as well.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
The Hornets could use another guard to play alongside LaMelo Ball and the best available here is Dillingham. It would be a homecoming for Dillingham, who grew up an hour outside of Charlotte. An electric player and dynamic shot-maker, Dillingham with the Hornets would be must-see-TV alongside Ball and second-year star Brandon Miller.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
The Trail Blazers really need a wing but they could also use some frontcourt depth. With Clingan available at No. 7, it would allow Portland to pivot to the best available player while also addressing a need. Clingan will be a defensive anchor in the NBA and will bring great size and winning intangibles to the team that selects him. Like most young big men, the UConn product has a wealth of potential and a lot of room to develop and grow as a player.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
The Spurs are building a roster around superstar Victor Wembanyama and want to add young talent at No. 8 to grow alongside their Frenchman. While Castle isn't the best available on the board, there's a lot to like about his upside. He displayed versatility at UConn in 2023-24 and under the Spurs' development program, has a chance to be San Antonio's point guard of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
The Grizzlies are ready to make another playoff run in 2024-25 and could use a proven big man to contribute. With Clingan off the board, Edey is the next best available. After testing well at the combine, Edey's stock has risen. We could see a team take a swing on him this early, especially given how proven he is as a scorer around the rim.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
The Jazz need both an injection of talent at the wing position and Williams is just that. Williams is a late-blooming wing who had impressive moments throughout the season for Colorado, despite fighting injury. He has high upside and continues to develop as a scorer and connector. Williams needs to get stronger to tap into his defensive potential and versatility on both sides of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 11
The Bulls are cracking on the door of the playoffs and could use a point guard to help alleviate some ball-handling responsibilities off of star guard Coby White. Topic is a sizey playmaker who sets the table for the offense and would be the best available here while also fitting a need for the Bulls.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
There's no telling what the Thunder could do come draft night. Oklahoma City is the most promising young team in the NBA with the assets to potentially make a trade to bolster its roster with more veteran experience. However, if the Thunder don't trade and do make a pick here at No. 12 look for them to add another battle-tested guard on the perimeter who can provide scoring, playmaking, defense, and the necessary winning intangibles. Carter fits here for the Thunder who are poised to make many runs at the NBA Finals in the near future.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
The Kings need to continue adding depth to the perimeter and under these circumstances, no one makes more sense than Walter. The wing fits a prototype as a 3-and-D player who can continue to expand his scoring package.
Round 1 - Pick 14
The Trail Blazers need a wing and with Knecht and Walter already off the board, the next top available forward is Salaun. Salaun has been picking up steam during the predraft process with his size, athleticism, and upside.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Heat would benefit from an injection of offense in its roster for next season and particularly a player who can improve 3-point shooting percentages. McCain can help in both areas while also providing toughness and smarts to contribute on defense, serve as a secondary ball-handler, and complement those around him.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
The 76ers need to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference and continue to make a push with star big man Joel Embiid. They could use additional playmaking and shot-making behind Tyrese Maxey and no one is more proven in those two regards than Kolek. Kolek's skill, IQ and toughness could allow him to play a Payton Pritchard or TJ McConnell-style role in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Bronny James SG
USC • Fr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
It's decision time in Los Angeles. Do the Lakers want to keep LeBron James in purple and gold? Rich Paul's comments regarding LeBron's 'free agent' status has amplified the pressure, and if LA wants to keep him around, there's no better way to do that than by drafting his son, Bronny. If the Lakers let Bronny remain available, they could be opening the door for any team, like the Suns, to snag what is anticipated to be a father-son package deal.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
The Magic have a promising young team and could use a versatile guard that can blend both playmaking and shot-making with the current roster. Carrington provides both of those things and has the upside to tap into.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
The Raptors have various needs to address. Adding talent and versatility to its frontcourt is one of them. Ware makes sense here because the Hoosier big man has shown progress with his ability to protect the rim, move his feet in ball-screen coverages, flash as an inside-out scorer and is also a certified lob threat. Ware has all of the talent and tools and started to really tap into them this past season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
After making a coaching change, the Cavaliers are expected to bring back their dynamic backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. With that set, the Cavs could use additional firepower on the wing. Holland led the Ignite in scoring this past season, tallying more than 20 points a game, and can continue to improve as a shooter.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
There is no telling what lies ahead for the Pelicans who are at a crossroads with their roster and could have some blockbuster trades in the near future. With that in mind, for the 2024 draft New Orleans could select the best available guard in Collier. He may be a poor shooter, but he has shown flashes of brilliance over the years with his vision and playmaking.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
The Suns are in a dangerous roster situation after they got swept in the playoffs with a roster built with high-salary, prolific scorers. They could use some versatility in the front court and Filipowski is both proven and able to provide that with his shooting, passing, and scoring in the post.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
The Bucks need a versatile, scoring forward who can hit shots and develop on this roster. Smith, who spent the 2023-24 season with G League Ignite, is a southpaw with size and a smooth stroke who injects some scoring versatility and adds roster depth.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
The Knicks were good enough to make the Eastern Conference finals before they had their deep playoff run derailed by injuries and a lack of depth. New York has a team built to compete again next season, but they just need more roster depth. Missi has just played three years of organized ball, but has a motor that coach Tom Thibodeau would value with upside for the years ahead.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
George makes sense for the Knicks, a team that should continue to add depth and potential to its roster. George is a prototype wing scorer who has a smooth jumper and has all the physical tools but just needs the time to develop. The timing works well because the Knicks have guys ahead of him which will allow George to gradually become a valuable piece and future asset for the franchise. He can contribute right now as a shooter off the bench.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
The Wizards need assets, upside and intangibles on their roster which is why Dunn makes sense here. Washington is not in a position to win now, so it shouldn't seek or expect to land a guy who impacts win totals now. Instead, getting a guy like Dunn, who has elite skill as a defender, but needs time and more reps to develop an offense game is a wise move.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
The Timberwolves will be looking to continue to bolster their NBA Finals chances and can fill a void in the shooting and offense department with Scheierman. He's a sniper from 3-point range who can also contribute as a connector and rebounder with his feel and IQ for the game.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
The Nuggets are hungry to get back to the NBA Finals next season and need another battle-tested player who can help immediately. McCullar may not be a sharp-shooter but he has made progress from 3-point range. He also provides versatility on both ends of the court on top of being a proven winner.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
The Jazz are in a strong position for the future and have the luxury of being able to continue to load up on assets. Picking Furphy here can be exactly that for Utah. Furphy was a proven sniper from 3-point range this season and will continue to evolve with this young roster.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs
The Celtics have everything they need to win a championship now so they can take a swing here with the last pick in the first round. One of the best players in the 2023 high school class, Edwards had a very rocky freshman season, but showed some impressive flashes that will intrigue NBA front offices. Edwards has versatility and skill. The Celtics offer him an environment to continue to mature and evolve into the player he was projected to be out of high school, while they continue to compete for championships.