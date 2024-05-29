Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.4 RPG 4.3 APG 0.9 BPG 1.3 The Hawks could use another big man and drafting No. 1 gives them the opportunity to land arguably the draft's most naturally talented prospect in the 2024 draft in Sarr. The big man has a high-upside swing and will be used in various ways offensively as a lob-catcher and pick-and-pop scorer. Sarr can also move his feet on defense and protect the rim, which is attractive to NBA teams missing that type of player. Sarr will need time to continue piecing his game together and get stronger.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.6 RPG 3.6 APG 1 3P% 38.8% In the midst of a rebuild, the Wizards need young talent on their roster and Zaccharie Risacher provides that. Risacher has great size on the perimeter and has shown some impressive flashes throughout the season, particularly with his shot-making. It's been a streaky season for the Frenchman, but he provides size and shot-making on the perimeter and there's upside to tap into as a scorer off the dribble.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1- Pick 3 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% The Rockets have solid young talent and core pieces for the future on their roster as they move into win-now mode, so it would not be surprising to see them target a more known commodity here – albeit one further down the draft board. The Rockets need depth and shot-making on the wing and there's none better or more proven than the sniper Knecht.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% As the Spurs look to build around its superstar and last year's No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, there's not a more fitting player for the organization than Sheppard. Sheppard is an analytical darling who complements all of those around him with his skill, feel and IQ. He's a connector, playmaker and lethal shooter from deep.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.3 RPG 6.9 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% The Pistons need supplemental pieces to complement their young talent. Buzelis is a versatile forward who can provide shooting while connecting the pieces around him. He has shown promise in his development as a shooter and has continued to show flashes as a playmaker. There is an upside he can continue to tap. What the Pistons need more than anything is age and experience, so it wouldn't be a shock to see them make a trade here as well.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% The Hornets could use another guard to play alongside LaMelo Ball and the best available here is Dillingham. It would be a homecoming for Dillingham, who grew up an hour outside of Charlotte. An electric player and dynamic shot-maker, Dillingham with the Hornets would be must-see-TV alongside Ball and second-year star Brandon Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% The Trail Blazers really need a wing but they could also use some frontcourt depth. With Clingan available at No. 7, it would allow Portland to pivot to the best available player while also addressing a need. Clingan will be a defensive anchor in the NBA and will bring great size and winning intangibles to the team that selects him. Like most young big men, the UConn product has a wealth of potential and a lot of room to develop and grow as a player.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% The Spurs are building a roster around superstar Victor Wembanyama and want to add young talent at No. 8 to grow alongside their Frenchman. While Castle isn't the best available on the board, there's a lot to like about his upside. He displayed versatility at UConn in 2023-24 and under the Spurs' development program, has a chance to be San Antonio's point guard of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 3P% 50% The Grizzlies are ready to make another playoff run in 2024-25 and could use a proven big man to contribute. With Clingan off the board, Edey is the next best available. After testing well at the combine, Edey's stock has risen. We could see a team take a swing on him this early, especially given how proven he is as a scorer around the rim.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% The Jazz need both an injection of talent at the wing position and Williams is just that. Williams is a late-blooming wing who had impressive moments throughout the season for Colorado, despite fighting injury. He has high upside and continues to develop as a scorer and connector. Williams needs to get stronger to tap into his defensive potential and versatility on both sides of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.1 RPG 3.4 APG 5.7 3P% 30.6% The Bulls are cracking on the door of the playoffs and could use a point guard to help alleviate some ball-handling responsibilities off of star guard Coby White. Topic is a sizey playmaker who sets the table for the offense and would be the best available here while also fitting a need for the Bulls.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% There's no telling what the Thunder could do come draft night. Oklahoma City is the most promising young team in the NBA with the assets to potentially make a trade to bolster its roster with more veteran experience. However, if the Thunder don't trade and do make a pick here at No. 12 look for them to add another battle-tested guard on the perimeter who can provide scoring, playmaking, defense, and the necessary winning intangibles. Carter fits here for the Thunder who are poised to make many runs at the NBA Finals in the near future.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% The Kings need to continue adding depth to the perimeter and under these circumstances, no one makes more sense than Walter. The wing fits a prototype as a 3-and-D player who can continue to expand his scoring package.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.5 RPG 3.8 APG 0.9 3P% 31.8% The Trail Blazers need a wing and with Knecht and Walter already off the board, the next top available forward is Salaun. Salaun has been picking up steam during the predraft process with his size, athleticism, and upside.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% The Heat would benefit from an injection of offense in its roster for next season and particularly a player who can improve 3-point shooting percentages. McCain can help in both areas while also providing toughness and smarts to contribute on defense, serve as a secondary ball-handler, and complement those around him.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% The 76ers need to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference and continue to make a push with star big man Joel Embiid. They could use additional playmaking and shot-making behind Tyrese Maxey and no one is more proven in those two regards than Kolek. Kolek's skill, IQ and toughness could allow him to play a Payton Pritchard or TJ McConnell-style role in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Bronny James SG USC • Fr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 15th PPG 4.8 RPG 2.8 APG 2.1 3P% 26.7% It's decision time in Los Angeles. Do the Lakers want to keep LeBron James in purple and gold? Rich Paul's comments regarding LeBron's 'free agent' status has amplified the pressure, and if LA wants to keep him around, there's no better way to do that than by drafting his son, Bronny. If the Lakers let Bronny remain available, they could be opening the door for any team, like the Suns, to snag what is anticipated to be a father-son package deal.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% The Magic have a promising young team and could use a versatile guard that can blend both playmaking and shot-making with the current roster. Carrington provides both of those things and has the upside to tap into.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 3P% 42.5% The Raptors have various needs to address. Adding talent and versatility to its frontcourt is one of them. Ware makes sense here because the Hoosier big man has shown progress with his ability to protect the rim, move his feet in ball-screen coverages, flash as an inside-out scorer and is also a certified lob threat. Ware has all of the talent and tools and started to really tap into them this past season.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.2 3P% 24.0% After making a coaching change, the Cavaliers are expected to bring back their dynamic backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. With that set, the Cavs could use additional firepower on the wing. Holland led the Ignite in scoring this past season, tallying more than 20 points a game, and can continue to improve as a shooter.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% There is no telling what lies ahead for the Pelicans who are at a crossroads with their roster and could have some blockbuster trades in the near future. With that in mind, for the 2024 draft New Orleans could select the best available guard in Collier. He may be a poor shooter, but he has shown flashes of brilliance over the years with his vision and playmaking.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% The Suns are in a dangerous roster situation after they got swept in the playoffs with a roster built with high-salary, prolific scorers. They could use some versatility in the front court and Filipowski is both proven and able to provide that with his shooting, passing, and scoring in the post.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.4 RPG 5 APG 1.2 3P% 36.4% The Bucks need a versatile, scoring forward who can hit shots and develop on this roster. Smith, who spent the 2023-24 season with G League Ignite, is a southpaw with size and a smooth stroke who injects some scoring versatility and adds roster depth.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 The Knicks were good enough to make the Eastern Conference finals before they had their deep playoff run derailed by injuries and a lack of depth. New York has a team built to compete again next season, but they just need more roster depth. Missi has just played three years of organized ball, but has a motor that coach Tom Thibodeau would value with upside for the years ahead.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% George makes sense for the Knicks, a team that should continue to add depth and potential to its roster. George is a prototype wing scorer who has a smooth jumper and has all the physical tools but just needs the time to develop. The timing works well because the Knicks have guys ahead of him which will allow George to gradually become a valuable piece and future asset for the franchise. He can contribute right now as a shooter off the bench.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% The Wizards need assets, upside and intangibles on their roster which is why Dunn makes sense here. Washington is not in a position to win now, so it shouldn't seek or expect to land a guy who impacts win totals now. Instead, getting a guy like Dunn, who has elite skill as a defender, but needs time and more reps to develop an offense game is a wise move.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Baylor Scheierman SG Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% The Timberwolves will be looking to continue to bolster their NBA Finals chances and can fill a void in the shooting and offense department with Scheierman. He's a sniper from 3-point range who can also contribute as a connector and rebounder with his feel and IQ for the game.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 18.3 RPG 6 APG 4.1 3P% 33.3% The Nuggets are hungry to get back to the NBA Finals next season and need another battle-tested player who can help immediately. McCullar may not be a sharp-shooter but he has made progress from 3-point range. He also provides versatility on both ends of the court on top of being a proven winner.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% The Jazz are in a strong position for the future and have the luxury of being able to continue to load up on assets. Picking Furphy here can be exactly that for Utah. Furphy was a proven sniper from 3-point range this season and will continue to evolve with this young roster.