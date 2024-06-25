Months and months of speculation, analyzing (and overanalyzing) have all led to this. The 2024 NBA Draft will begin Wednesday night, where all the questions we have -- about who goes No. 1, about where Bronny James will land, about how far Donovan Clingan slips -- will finally be answered.
With the draft officially on our doorstep, I've got one final mock to end all mocks in the space below. It's the only on the website that goes two rounds deep replete with all 58 picks, and will be updated continuously over the next day if trades roll in and as we gather more intel on potential landing spots.
There remains lots of balls in the air as teams jockey to the finish line and posture up until the final hour. As we've seen in recent years, even the most consequential picks may not be decided -- or at least revealed -- until draft day itself. That'll keep us on our toes up until the draft, and we'll be prepared to be flexible with our projections until the draft gets started on Wednesday.
Let's dive in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
The betting markets have flipped in recent days to launch Risacher over Alex Sarr as the favorite to go No. 1 overall. Atlanta is reportedly still considering both Frenchmen as well as Donovan Clingan, and I'm not yet counting out Sarr entirely, but Risacher is looking like the pick for now.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Sarr looks like the pick for Washington at No. 2 as things stand. He's a big and skilled center with excellent shot-blocking abilities and promising shooting potential.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Houston grabs the most potent 3-point shooter in the draft. Sheppard rated in the 100th percentile (!) in jump shots as a true freshman at Kentucky and was aces as a catch-and-shoot weapon to boot. He adds playmaking on both ends as a passer and defender.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Spurs need backcourt help to surround Victor Wembanyama, and they get it here with a potential star in Stephon Castle. He's a defensive stalwart at the point of attack and a selfless do-it-all guard who can create when necessary.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Buzelis has been rising behind the scenes in recent weeks and seems to be in the mix for Detroit here with his blend of size and shooting ability. He had a down season shooting the ball with G League Ignite but has a smooth shooting stroke that should translate and make him a supersized combo forward who can space the floor.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Knecht was the best player in the SEC with Tennessee last season after a winding career that started in the JUCO ranks. He's a five-year college player who turned 23 earlier this year but has an exciting blend of athleticism and shot-making that should translate from day one.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
Clingan has the second-best odds to go No. 1 overall on draft night but could be a potential faller if he doesn't go to Atlanta with the top pick. The fits for teams picking in the top six may not be ideal for varying reasons, but Portland stops the slipping here to pair him with 2023 No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
San Antonio adds another French star to its ranks in Salaun, who has familiarity with Victor Wembanyama, with both their sisters having played together previously on the FIBA circuit. Salaun's a stellar shooter with length.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
Despite playing through multiple injuries last season at Colorado, Williams as a freshman thrived with the Buffaloes as a do-it-all combo guard who shot lights out from 3 and profiles as a catch-and-shoot threat. That's a skill set that could make him a nice role player even on a deep Grizzlies team expecting to be a factor in the West.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Topic is a wild card after being diagnosed earlier this month with a partially torn left ACL. He's the best passer in this draft and was a top-five talent prior to the injury, though, so a smart team might be wise to take the discount and think longer term.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Few have had a better pre-draft process than Carter, who broke a combine record in the 3/4-court sprint and tied for the best max standing vertical leap at 42 inches. He's coming off a Big East Player of the Year season for Providence and has improved as a shooter. That could make him a ready-made 3-and-D weapon with playmaking to boot.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
A former Texas signee who spent last season with G League Ignite, Holland has the physical frame and multi-faceted toolset to become the best player in a wide-open class. The former No. 1 recruit could find a home in OKC where Sam Presti tends to bet on toolsy wings with upside.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor. He has the array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting to make for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
After snagging a foundational center at No. 7, Portland comes back with a long and rangy wing in Kyshawn George here to give the Trail Blazers shooting and length in their young core.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
Questions about Dillingham's size and defensive potential may push Dillingham out of the lottery but it's unlikely he falls far. He's an electric offensive weapon who can get hot in a hurry and be an an engine of an offense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. He's one of the oldest prospects in the draft but also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch-and-shoot attempts, dribble handoffs and in isolation.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
After hiring a podcaster to become its head coach earlier this week, L.A. may find part-time TikToker McCain an appealing option here at No. 17. It helps that his game would fit in L.A., too. He can do a little of everything from either guard spot and shot nearly 42% from 3-point range last season.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
A diverse shot-maker and creator, Carrington is seen as a potential lottery talent who has the tools to develop into something special. He was a surprise one-and-done who could help add to Orlando's diverse young roster.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
A Toronto native who dominated the last two seasons in college basketball at Purdue, Toronto brings one of its own back home at No. 19. Edey is a polarizing prospect in draft circles but his size, developmental trajectory and sheer dominance at the highest level of the sport can't be ignored.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production. However, he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce. Could be a nice developmental piece for the Cavs, who don't quite have a player stylistically who plays like him.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
In a draft where two 7-footers might go inside the top three picks, Missi -- somehow -- has been overlooked after a solid freshman season at debut. He was good as a shot-blocker and rated out well as a roll man.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Phoenix is seemingly very interested in Kolek given his prolific college career and win-now skill set that could help with Kevin Durant in town. He's an elite distributor who plays a selfless style and has developed into a well-rounded offensive weapon as a scorer, too.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
The best and most NBA-ready defensive prospect in this draft lands in Milwaukee. Dunn has some question marks about his offensive skill set but his playmaking on defense should earn him a role in the NBA.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
New York adds some insurance to its frontcourt and its various moving pieces with a 7-footer in Kyle Filipowski who led Duke in scoring last season and shot 35% from 3-point range as a sophomore. He's a huge body with a modern game ready to contribute for a Knicks team that's primed to compete atop the East.
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Collier's a dynamic downhill driver who has excellent court vision and plays an exciting brand of basketball as a scorer and distributor. He could give the Knicks a change of pace when Brunson takes breathers and develop into a key piece of the team's foundation in time.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cam Christie SG
Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
With Sarr already in the fold, Washington takes a swing on a young developmental player in Christie who has a ton of upside as a long wing with shooting skills.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Shannon was found not guilty in his rape trial earlier this month, potentially clearing the way for teams to feel more comfortable taking him in the first round. He was one of the best players in the Big Ten last season and could add depth to a contending Wolves team.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
There's been plenty of buzz around Holmes in recent weeks after a strong pre-draft process in which he impressed NBA teams with his maturity and poise. He was one of the most productive players in college hoops last season for Dayton, where he averaged 20.4 points per game and dominated both inside and out.
Round 1 - Pick 29
The counting stats playing in the NBL last season don't jump off the page, but Johnson is a former five-star recruit who is seemingly in the process of turning promise and potential into production after catching the eyes of evaluators at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
Scheierman was one of the big winners of combine week after standing out in the scrimmages. He's an older prospect but could produce instant value for a contenting Celtics team that has shown it values size and shooting.
From Detroit Pistons
Round 2 - Pick 31
Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs
Ranked No. 1 in the CBS Sports Prospect Rankings entering the 2023-24 season, Edwards dominated in Canada for Kentucky before underwhelming as a freshman. Toronto brings him back up north to see if it can revive his old form as a former five-star with lottery tools.
From Washington Wizards
Round 2 - Pick 32
Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Klintman has a great frame and a shot that looks like it will project. At 6-9 with his movement skills, there's a lot to like about his long-term potential as a do-it-all wing.
Round 2 - Pick 33
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs
Tyson was a breakout star in college hoops last season for Cal, averaging 19.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He's a strong rebounder for his position and a versatile offensive weapon who could add spacing around Giannis in Milwaukee.
From Charlotte Hornets
Round 2 - Pick 34
Kansas • Sr • 6'5" / 205 lbs
Portland adds to its supporting cast with another big wing shooter in McCullar who had a career year last season with Kansas and has consistently shown improvement since beginning his college career at Texas Tech.
Round 2 - Pick 35
A Spanish point guard with great passing vision and creative handles, Nunez could bolster the Spurs' attempt at deepening their backcourt via the draft to help pair with No. 4 overall pick Stephon Castle.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 2 - Pick 36
Dadiet grew up playing point guard before booming up to 6-foot-9 and slotting into more of a wing role. He's versatile on and off the ball with his unique background.
From Memphis Grizzlies
Round 2 - Pick 37
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
I'd be a bit surprised if Ware fell this far -- much less out of the first round -- but his range feels wider than most projected first-rounders. The former five-star is coming off a career year at Indiana after transferring to Oregon and has seemingly answered questions about his drive and work ethic that plagued him early as a prospect.
From Utah Jazz
Round 2 - Pick 38
San Francisco • Jr • 6'7" / 217 lbs
With a 7-2 wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach, Mogbo's blend of ball-handling and passing at his size caught the eyes of onlookers at the combine. That's helped him climb into early second-round territory.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 2 - Pick 39
Smith is a stretch big who quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and flashed enough to get first-round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.
From Atlanta Hawks
Round 2 - Pick 40
Jamal Shead PG
Houston • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Unanimous vote-getter on the First Team All-Plays The Right Way. Shead's a demon on defense who can dazzle with his speed and passing. Dynamic scorer.
From Chicago Bulls
Round 2 - Pick 41
PJ Hall PF
Clemson • Sr • 6'8" / 238 lbs
The on-court/off-court metrics for Clemson with and without Hall last season are staggering. The big man has a skilled game on the interior and is coming off a career year in which he averaged 18.3 points per game.
From Houston Rockets
Round 2 - Pick 42
Dillon Jones SF
Weber State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs
A four-year college player at Weber State, Jones developed into a force as the alpha for the Wildcats, eventually winning Big Sky POY honors as a senior. He's got a menu of skills and a willing worker whose game will fit -- in some way -- in the NBA.
Round 2 - Pick 43
Arizona • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
One of the most explosive forwards in the class. He's an older prospect who spent five years in college, but he consistently got better each year, culminating with a career final season with Arizona.
Round 2 - Pick 44
Jaylen Wells SF
Washington State • Jr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Wells has been a consistent riser during the predraft process but piqued the most interest after producing at a high level after as a transfer to Washington State from Sonoma State. Big frame, great shooter who has length on defense.
Round 2 - Pick 45
North Carolina • Jr • 6'6" / 234 lbs
After transferring from Stanford to UNC, Ingram embraced a new role and flourished as a glue guy who added size, toughness, rebounding and shooting. He made a career-best 38.5% from 3-point range largely off catch-and-shoot plays.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 2 - Pick 46
UCLA • Soph • 6'9" / 243 lbs
It's hard to find role players this late in the draft but Bona and his always-hot motor might be one. He's a gifted vertical athlete who brings energy and anticipation to the defensive side, where he thrives as a shot blocker.
Round 2 - Pick 47
In an interview with HoopsHype this month, Djurisic described himself like this: "I would say I'm like a less athletic, like taller, Anthony Edwards. Not like the dunking and all that stuff, but like three-level scorer ..." That's either the best description a player has made of themself or the funniest. Either way, it seems like theft getting a taller Anthony Edwards at 47 for Orlando.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2 - Pick 48
Baylor • Sr • 6'7" / 213 lbs
Bridges made significant strides last season as a 3-point shooter at Baylor, burnishing his reputation as a 3-and-D prospect. He rated 85th percentile on catch-and-shoots and was 91st percentile on 3-pointers, per Synergy data.
From Cleveland Cavaliers
Round 2 - Pick 49
Oso Ighodaro SF
Marquette • Sr • 6'10" / 222 lbs
A springy, smart forward, Ighodaro blocked shots, finished lobs and showed great finishing touch around the basket for a high-octane Marquette team. If he can unlock his shot to extend beyond the painted area, there's real potential here.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 2 - Pick 50
Arizona • Sr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Dynamic wing who can play on and off the ball. Coming off a stellar senior year where he shot 42.6% from 3-point range and averaged a career-best 3.7 assists per game.
From Phoenix Suns
Round 2 - Pick 51
Santa Barbara • Jr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Smart teams in search of guard depth should be eyeing Mitchell in this range. He's a small-school star who thrived at UC Santa Barbara and plays a physical, downhill style.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 2 - Pick 52
The shooting improvement has made Ajinca into a potentially consistent 3-point scoring threat to add to his defensive potential. He projects as a potential 3-and-D role player.
From New York Knicks
Round 2 - Pick 53
Kentucky • Sr • 6'5" / 187 lbs
The most productive player at Kentucky last season was not any of its touted freshman. Reeves, a fifth-year senior, led the team in scoring and shot 44.7% from 3-point range. His teammates rave about his work ethic and first-in-the-gym, last-to-leave ethos.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 2 - Pick 54
Isaac Jones PF
Washington State • Sr • 6'8" / 235 lbs
A five-year college player who began at a community college, Jones dominated in the Big Sky at Idaho, and then in the Pac-12 at Washington, before entering the draft. He has a 7-3 wingspan and is a good defender, but he needs to polish to his offense to be a consistent contributor.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 2 - Pick 55
Bronny James SG
USC • Fr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Los Angeles doubles up on the James family and brings in Bronny, LeBron's oldest son, with its second and final pick of the draft.
Round 2 - Pick 56
Cam Spencer SG
Connecticut • Sr • 6'4" / 201 lbs
One of the best shooters in the draft. Spencer rated in the 96th percentile on jumpers last season and showed great touch around the basket.
Round 2 - Pick 57
KJ Simpson PG
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Simpson thrived at the Combine in the scrimmage format with his quick burst and ability to blow by defenders. He could be a microwave off-the-bench scorer in the NBA.
From Boston Celtics
Round 2 - Pick 58
Akron • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs
A former walk-on who developed into one of the most productive players in college at Akron, Freeman hit a growth spurt in college and has grown into a legitimate NBA prospect with his size and do-it-all production profile.