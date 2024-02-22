Round 1 - Pick 1 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.1 RPG 3.4 3P% 37.7% This draft is pretty wide-open as it relates to who is perceived as the No. 1 in the class but Risacher presents the positional size, athleticism and theoretical long-term upside that will be hard to pass on for the Pistons. Wings at 6-foot-8 who can handle and shoot with ease the way he can have superstar potential. His stock dipped a bit last year but he's back in the mix to be viewed as a consensus top-five prospect in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 18.4 RPG 7.1 APG 3.6 3P% 25.9% I view Sarr as the better prospect but it'd be impossible to pass on the possibility of pairing superstar distributor prospect Nikola Topic with 7-5 rookie center Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. Topic is a guard who can play downhill and combine his vision with his instincts to present the most well-rounded playmaker of this class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 BPG 1.3 Sarr has a case to be considered the most high-ceiling defender in this class. He can be a shot blocking big and has shown the ability to switch onto the perimeter and be a terror on the defensive end guarding multiple positions.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.2 RPG 3.4 APG 1.8 3P% 47.1% The younger brother of rising OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody has caught the eye of NBA teams as a sneaky No. 1 pick contender given his size and skill as a playmaking wing. He's shooting nearly 50% from 3-point range on modest volume this season as a freshman and has flashed in a number of roles with the Buffaloes this season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 12.1 RPG 4.4 APG 4.1 3P% 51.4% On a Kentucky team flush with future NBA talent, Sheppard has consistently been the team's most impactful presence. He's shooting 51.4% from 3-point range on good volume and has ideal skill and feel to be a plug and play weapon at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.7 RPG 3 APG 4 3P% 44.8% The sheer potential of Dillingham is tantalizing because of his athletic pop and how quick he plays. He's a good shooter with explosive leaping ability and has the offensive makeup you want in a lead guard. His defense leaves a lot to be desired and there's room for growth as a true point. Feels like there's a wide range of career outcomes for him.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 4.5 APG 1.6 3P% 32.3% On the best 3-point shooting team in college basketball, Walter has started every game for Baylor as a freshman despite being the least consistent weapon on that front among starters. His big, built frame and shot-making versatility has me buying long-term on the hope that his shot-making consistency improves.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 8 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.6 RPG 3.8 3P% 38.2% A big wing with a sturdy shooting base and a consistent release, Salaun has quickly become one of my favorites in this class. His mechanics as a shooter are excellent and his positional size as a jumbo wing make his game immediately translatable to the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Matas Buzelis PF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.9 RPG 6.6 APG 1.6 3P% 28.1% Buzelis hasn't quite lived up to expectations as a potential No. 1 pick in 2024 playing for G League Ignite this season but it's still hard to see him slipping out of the top 10. The tools he possesses that made him such a highly-touted prospect -- his 6-10 frame, ability to put the ball on the floor and shooting upside -- are all enough to validate a team willing to take him in this range.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 10 Ron Holland PF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.2 3P% 24% I've long been a fan of Holland's athleticism and potential and he's shown growth this season with G League Ignite with his handle. He has a lot of room to develop as an offensive weapon, though, particularly as a shooter and a facilitator. Lot to like about his potential but some concerns about him being a bit one-dimensional at this stage.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 11 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.2 RPG 2.8 APG 4.4 3P% 31.7% USC's dream season with No. 1 recruit Collier has veered into nightmare territory, but Collier is not solely responsible. When healthy he has been highly productive and shown the type of lead guard, downhill driving and playmaking ability we expected from him. A team may get a bargain on a potential top-five talent if he falls this far.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 4.2 APG 3.1 3P% 30% This is probably on the low end of where Castle could wind up going in this year's draft. He's been arguably the best and most impactful freshman in college basketball the last month and change for a No. 1 UConn team. He's a smooth operator who has great positional size and has at times taking over games with his scoring ability.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 13 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.2 RPG 5.7 BPG 1.6 Missi is an unsuspecting one-and-done candidate who could go in the lottery after what he's put on tape at Baylor. He has a huge reach and a big frame that he puts to good use as a lob finisher and shot blocker. Still raw but the refined version of him could be a starting center in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.3 RPG 6.5 APG 1.4 BPG 2.1 The difference in dominance between when Clingan is on the floor for No. 1 UConn vs. when he is not is jarring. He's the most impactful player for the clear best team in college basketball and his defensive energy and presence on the interior might be what helps the Huskies repeat as title winners. He's that good.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17 RPG 8.3 APG 2.7 3P% 34.5% I wanted to see Filipowski in his second season at Duke develop as a defender and become a more consistent and reliable shooter. Check and check. The 7-footer fits the profile of a modern NBA big with the ability to score it from deep and also operate as a facilitator with good vision and willingness as a passer.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 16 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 20 RPG 8 APG 2.5 3P% 36.9% Dayton is the best team in the A-10 and 21-5 on the season behind an All-American caliber season from Holmes. He's improved his shot from deep on more volume, scoring at a more efficient clip and made big strides as a junior for the Flyers. Rotation-caliber big with athleticism aplenty.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 20.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2 3P% 39.6% Arguably no power conference player has done more for his stock this season than has Knecht, who transferred from Northern Colorado and is on pace to be an All-American at Tennessee. Bouncy athlete, high-feel scorer and good size -- exactly what I like in a scoring guard.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 18 Trevon Brazile PF Arkansas • Soph • 6'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.9 RPG 6.5 APG 0.5 3P% 34.6% Coming off a season that was cut short due to an ACL tear, Brazile has missed extended time this year due to knee soreness, so there may be some medicals worth digging into for NBA teams. But if he clears health wise I'd be buying low on him here in the late teens or early 20s. Above-the-rim athlete who can block shots and been a floor-spacer for a modern Arkansas offense.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 19 Bobi Klintman PF Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.8 APG 0.7 Klintman was a late first round guy for me last cycle before opting to withdraw from the draft and he's done nothing to suggest he doesn't still belong in the top 30. Big wing with shooting ability and defensive switchability who could be a starting player with some development down the line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19 RPG 6.4 APG 4.4 3P% 35.2% McCullar really struggled at the NBA Draft Combine last summer and ultimately came back to Kansas. Credit to him for that, because he has clearly made strides as a shooter playing with as much confidence as he has previously. He's been dinged up a bit throughout the season but when healthy has been the most important player for a Kansas team that has the goods to win it all.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 21.4 RPG 4 APG 2.4 3P% 34.9% Shannon has made strides in each of his five college seasons and is on pace for a career year as a scorer and shooter. NBA teams in general may see his age as a deterrent but he's a big wing who can hold his own as a defender and has the versatility on offense to be a potential rotation player at a premium position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 10th PPG 8.9 RPG 4.4 APG 0.8 3P% 38.7% Among freshmen in college hoops, Furphy is the biggest riser the last month as he's taken a spot in the KU starting lineup and earned the vote of confidence. He has the handles of a polished guard and shooting ability to boot. His energy is infectious and his production profile is quickly becoming worthy of lottery consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 13.8 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 41.1% One of college basketball's biggest personalities and most versatile shot-makers. Killer combo. McCain is a fun player all around who can be a microwave scorer and he plays with an edge that makes him fun to watch. Smidge concerned about his size, but definitely worth a pick in the 20s.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Hunter Sallis SG Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.4 RPG 4 APG 2.4 3P% 40.6% A former five-star who began his career at Gonzaga, Sallis has flourished this season at Wake averaging 18.4 points per game and shooting 40% from 3-point range. His progression as an outside scoring weapon was what previously kept him from earning first round buzz, and is now what might get him into the top 30.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'11" / 224 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.6 RPG 4.9 BPG 1.1 Smith is a stretch big who has quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and has flashed enough to get first round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trey Alexander SG Creighton • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.2 RPG 6.1 APG 4.7 3P% 31.3% The departure of Ryan Nembhard has freed Alexander up at Creighton to take on an even larger role commanding the offense and he's fared well as a co-creator. I don't see him as a lead guard in the NBA but there's a role for him as a combo guard who can facilitate and create at the NBA level given his versatile skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 27 D.J. Wagner PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 192 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11 RPG 1.7 APG 3.5 3P% 28.1% It's been an up and down season for Wagner after signing with UK as one of its prized five-star recruits. He's struggled to consistently make shots from deep but has been impressive at times creating off the bounce. Perhaps another year might do him well, but could still see him slotting into the late first if he goes.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 28 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.6 RPG 7 APG 0.9 3P% 22.2% One of the best defensive prospects in the sport. Dunn is averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for a Virginia team that rates in the top 10 of efficiency metrics at KenPom. He has excellent timing and anticipation on defense and is one of the few on that side of the ball I'd consider a true playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 23.2 RPG 11.9 APG 1.8 BPG 2.3 Edey is on the fast track to win consecutive National Player of the Year honors at Purdue and his frame makes him one of the most impactful presences on the floor every single night. He may not be as dominant in the NBA as he's been in college and I think there are real, valid reasons to be skeptical of a four-year college big with his profile, but his consistent growth as a player and the promise he has shown as a shooter with touch put him in rare air as a possible outlier.