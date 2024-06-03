Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 APG 0.9 3P% 29.8% Worst-case scenario for Sarr? A 7-foot, athletic, rim-running, shot-blocking big with playmaking upside who can finish lobs in the vein of Dereck Lively II. Best-case scenario? The shot continues to develop and now we're talking about a truly special two-way player. One source I talked to said he believes Sarr can be a "franchise player" five or six years down the road, so the Hawks won't hesitate to take him No. 1 in a draft sorely lacking high-ceiling prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.1 RPG 3.8 APG 0.9 3P% 35.2% On film, Risacher stands out as possibly the best player in the draft because of his size, athleticism and varied skill set that seems perfectly tailored for the modern NBA. He's stepped his game up considerably overseas as more attention has been sent his way, and the rebuilding Wizards are desperately looking for a potential franchise player to build around. It's a big swing, but Washington could look to repeat the success they had with another French prospect, Bilal Coulibaly, whom they selected in last year's lottery.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1- Pick 3 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Do I think Castle is the third-best prospect in this class? No. However, the fit with the Rockets is too perfect to pass up. Ideally they'd like a better shooter here, but Castle's versatility and defensive upside make him a perfect Ime Udoka player as Houston attempts to climb into the postseason picture. I could see Castle having a Josh Hart-like impact on winning from day one with plenty of other Rockets to run the show offensively.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.4 RPG 3.6 APG 7.1 3P% 25.9% The Spurs need a guard to run the show and, more importantly, deliver the ball to Victor Wembanyama in advantageous positions. Topic puts relentless pressure on the rim with his powerful frame and finishes at a high clip, which will open up passing angles to Wemby and the other Spurs -- plus he's an excellent pick-and-roll operator with great vision. Topic isn't a floor spacer, but if he can get up to league-average as a 3-point shooter, we could be talking about a future All-Star.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Cade Cunningham needs a backcourt mate who can effectively space the floor, and that's exactly what Sheppard does as the best 3-point shooter in the draft. He's equally adept off the catch and off the dribble, landing in the 99th percentile in both areas during his only college season, per Synergy Sports. Sheppard may not be the best shot creator, but he's more than capable of being a secondary playmaker and is an underrated defender who should be able to hold his own at the NBA level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.8 RPG 5.0 APG 1.7 3P% 22.2% In theory, Buzelis is the perfect next piece for the Hornets, surrounding LaMelo Ball with a long, versatile connector alongside the lob-catching Mark Williams and floor-spacing Brandon Miller. In practice, Buzelis will need to improve his shooting significantly if he's going to reach his ceiling, which could be a Franz Wagner type -- a big playmaker who can also get out and finish in transition.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Williams is just solid in pretty much every area and looks like he should be able to play right away, with the room to grow into a much more prolific offensive player. He won't rock the boat as Scoot Henderson takes the reins next season, and will fill much needed minutes on the wing with his 3-point shooting, playmaking upside and defensive potential.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% The Spurs are going to be much better next season, and Clingan is just the type of known commodity who can come in and impact winning right away. As a backup to Victor Wembanyama (and possibly next to him in some Gregg Popovich lab-concocted super-gigantic lineups), the polished UConn product will provide shot-blocking, screen-setting, rebounding and finishing from the second he sets foot on the floor. Good luck scoring at the rim against San Antonio with at least one of these two monsters on the floor for all 48 minutes.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% A bucket-getter with a sweet shooting stroke, Knecht is the perfect player to put next to Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. The 6-foot-5 wing is prolific movement shooter, which will add a new dimension to the Memphis offense. He's also a great cutter who can attack closeouts and finish above the rim with his 6-foot-9 wingspan. Already 23 years old, Knecht's NBA learning curve shouldn't be too steep for a Grizzlies squad hoping to get back into the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.0 RPG 4.0 APG 1.0 3P% 32.9% Salaun is shooting up draft boards thanks to his versatile skill set and NBA-ready, athletic frame. He doesn't turn 19 until August, so this is clearly a long-term, upside play for Utah -- but they're certainly a team that can afford to be patient. One source who's seen him play in France told me he thinks Salaun will eventually be a better finished product than countrymen Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher. The Jazz would love to be the beneficiaries of that kind of talent at No. 10.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Nobody's quite clear on the Bulls' direction moving forward, so they should just take the best prospect available -- and here, that's Dillingham. An electric three-level scorer, the Kentucky product measured quite small at the Combine (6-foot-1, 164 pounds), but could still thrive in a current NBA landscape that tends to limit defensive physicality. It's hard not to see shades of Tyrese Maxey and Darius Garland when you watch Dillingham, but his lack of size could ultimately lower his ceiling.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% The only thing really going against Carter as a prospect is his age (turned 22 in March), but his impressive performance at the combine certainly turned some heads. Owner of a 6-foot-9 wingspan, 42-inch vertical and a sturdy frame, he profiles as a potentially elite defensive prospect. He also averaged nearly 10 rebounds per 40 minutes last season at Providence, absolutely ridiculous for a 6-foot-2 guard and a clear indication of his high motor and basketball IQ. The difference-maker will be whether the 38% he shot from 3-point range last season can translate to the NBA. Either way, OKC will be glad to snatch him up at No. 12.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% Not only is McCain an elite shooting prospect, but he also happens to be a Sacramento native. He should fit in perfectly as a movement shooter capable of running off of all those picks and dribble hand-offs from Domantas Sabonis, and McCain can capably serve as a secondary ball-handler when necessary. He's also a deadly pull-up 3-point marksman, a good piece for a team that wants to play fast.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.5 RPG 6.7 APG 2.8 3P% 23.9% Holland has the talent of a top-five prospect, but his inefficiency and inconsistent shooting might put him more of the "development" category. That's perfect for the Blazers, who aren't slated to compete any time soon. Holland could be a plus defender very quickly and, while the offensive end might take some work, he's an excellent shot creator -- now it's just a matter of making them a bit more often.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Once considered among the top players in the class, Collier's stock took a considerable hit during his only season at USC. Now he could become an absolute steal for a team drafting in the teens, and Miami seems like the perfect place for a talented, hard-nosed player with a chip on his shoulder. Collier uses his speed and power to get to the rim and, consequently, to the free throw line. His shooting, decision-making and defense are the main question marks, but you can't argue with the talent.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% The Sixers are in win-now mode during Joel Embiid's prime, and Da Silva is one of the most NBA-ready players in the draft with the size, frame and skill set to contribute immediately. He's a great cutter who finishes creatively around the basket to make up for his lack of explosiveness, and he profiles as an average to above-average 3-point shooter. Defensively, his basketball IQ is constantly on display and he can guard multiple positions. Da Silva could easily step into a Philadelphia frontcourt rotation that lacks depth.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% The Lakers may not keep this pick, but if they do it will be executed with a post-LeBron world in mind. Walter is an intriguing scorer who seems like a better shooter than his 34% mark last season at Baylor would suggest. It might take some time, but with his 6-foot-10 wingspan, he could develop into an elite defender in the vein of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope -- an archetype with which the Lakers are extremely familiar.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% George is an Orlando Magic player if I've ever seen one, with size and skill to play and guard multiple positions. Most importantly, he was a knock-down shooter in his one season at Miami, particularly off the catch. He could serve as a floor-spacer in Orlando while he develops his ball-handling and playmaking skills -- which I find incredibly intriguing.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 3P% 42.5% Ware's NBA fit jumps off the page (almost literally) when you watch his film. Lob threats/rim protectors like Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have shown that players with Ware's profile (and 7-foot-5 wingspan) can immediately contribute to winning. That's his floor, but then you add in the fact that Ware shot 43% from 3-point range last season? This young man could be the steal of the draft, and he'll pair nicely with Toronto's young core of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% If you're selecting Furphy it's because you believe in his potential, and his theoretical ceiling is nearly perfect for the Cavs as a 3-point shooter who can also get out and finish in transition. He's also shown signs of being a solid defensive playmaker with steals and blocks, and he'll have to contribute on that end if he's going to stay on the court for the Cavs. Most likely he'll spend most of his rookie year developing, and the benefits could be robust down the line.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Who knows what the Pelicans roster will look like come October, so they'll likely just draft the best prospect available at No. 21. To me that's Carrington (better known as Bub), who profiles as a heat-check bucket-getter with a deadly pull-up jumper who can also be a secondary playmaker (think Bones Hyland or Lou Williams, but bigger). He also doesn't turn 19 until this summer, so he likely has plenty of room to develop -- the most immediate area to address is his 3-point shooting.

Round 1 - Pick 22 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% Holmes just knows how to play basketball and he'll be 22 by the time his rookie season starts, so he should be able to immediately slot into a Phoenix rotation that desperately needs low-cost, impact players. He plays much bigger than his 6-foot-9 frame, as a smart roller and finisher who can also pop out to 3-point range. Holmes isn't going to create his own shot very often, but he's the perfect player to put next to all of the Suns' top-end scoring and playmaking.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 3P% 50% The questions about Edey's NBA fit are valid, but there's no better player for him to learn from than Brook Lopez -- and it doesn't hurt that Milwaukee is a hop, skip and a jump from Purdue. In order to succeed, Edey will need to master the art of drop defense, which the Bucks have played for years with Lopez -- a similarly slow-footed 7-plus-footer. Edey should block shots immediately, but the danger comes when he's out in space against NBA-level speed and shot-making. His offensive role is a bit murky, but he should be able to get a few touches here and there in the post, where he dominated in college.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Baylor Scheierman SG Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% The Knicks were the second-best 3-point shooting team in the league last year, so they should happily jump at the chance to draft Scheierman, who was a marksman both off the catch and off the dribble at Creighton. He also displayed NBA range, which means there shouldn't be much of an adjustment curve, and he's shown flashes of some secondary playmaking ability. The question will be whether he can hold his own defensively enough to stay on the floor for Tom Thibodeau.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% Some might not see Dunn as a first-rounder due to his total lack of offensive production in college, but he's the type of game-changing defender who can immediately carve out an NBA role. The prototype for his development would be Herb Jones, who walked into the league as an excellent defender and has since developed into a 42% 3-point shooter. That might not be in Dunn's future, but even if he's more like Matisse Thybulle, he should be able to earn minutes on a contender.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 3P% 0 Front office execs must love players like Missi, who have virtually no mystery to their game. He's a rim-runner and shot-blocker who wasn't foolish enough to even attempt a 3-pointer in his only season at Baylor. Instead he displayed the type of high motor that should get him a chance at minutes early in his career -- particularly with the rebuilding Wizards.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.3 RPG 5.2 APG 1.7 3P% 35.2% Smith fits Minnesota's intense craving for length (7-foot-1 wingspan), while also serving as a stretch big to learn from Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. Defense will be the major issue for Smith, particularly on a team like the Timberwolves, but he could turn into an interesting piece down the line if and when the roster gets too expensive in Minnesota.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaylon Tyson SF California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.6 RPG 6.8 APG 3.5 3P% 36% The Nuggets learned in their shortened playoff run that they need a little more help off their bench, and Tyson has the frame and experience to contribute right away. He might have been overextended a bit at Cal and got into the habit of overdribbling, but his role will be simplified at the NBA level, allowing him to shine as a big guard who puts pressure on the rim and can knock down the open 3-pointers created by Nikola Jokic and Co.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Bobi Klintman SF Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.8 APG 0.7 3P% 35.7% Another draft pick, another development project for the Jazz. Klintman is as intriguing as any prospect in the class, but has yet to put it together at either the college or international level. Utah has plenty of patience, and will take a chance on a stretch-forward who can get out in transition and could eventually become a plus defender.