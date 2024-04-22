Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 BPG 1.3 At 7-1, Sarr presents immense upside as an above-the-rim threat, blocking shots and finishing lobs with his elite leaping and length. The idea of pairing him next to Cade Cunningham as a building block in Detroit should be exciting for Pistons fans after a tough year.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 3.5 APG 1.0 3P% 34.1% There's still a fairly good chance Risacher winds up No. 1 in this class, but his struggles of late are tough to ignore. He's made just three of his last 28 3-point attempts, a worrisome trend for a 6-9 forward whose buy-in has centered around his improved shot this season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Castle earned a ton of fans in NBA circles this season embracing his complementary role for a 37-win UConn team that won the national title. He embraced his role as a lockdown defender and was able to turn it up a level on offense when necessary. Lots of untapped potential here for a big guard with a big game.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.4 RPG 3.6 APG 7.1 3P% 25.9% Smooth guard from Mega who has a big frame and fits the profile of a multi-positional facilitator. Can play downhill and attack plus has an advanced feel for the game that should translate to early production in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis PF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.1 RPG 6.6 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% Buzelis has made his way back into the top-five mix after finishing strong with G League Ignite and showing off his big frame that makes him a potential super-sized wing at the NBA level. Would love to see his shot improve to pay off this price but the size + movement skills are worthwhile building blocks to pair next to Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ron Holland PF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 3P% 24.0% The trajectory and growth Holland showed this season as a consistent force for G League Ignite passing the ball, making plays and playing big with his athleticism should have NBA teams excited about his prospects. This could be the best player to come out of the draft if he hits -- and Toronto gets him at a reasonable price here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.3 3P% 44.4% What's better than one superstar athlete who can do everything on offense? Two of them! Next to Ja Morant, the Grizzlies could add a Kyrie-like clone in Dillingham whose defense could use some work but whose offense is sensational. Microwave scorer who is just scratching the surface.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard goes one spot behind his fellow UK freshman teammate to the Jazz. He had a stellar one-and-done season as one of the best 3-point shooters in college and gives the Jazz a three-for-one skill set as a savvy defender, elite shooter and underrated passer.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 9 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 BPG 2.5 No draft prospect had a better NCAA Tournament than Clingan, whose defensive impact as a shot-blocker and shot-alterer was on full display during UConn's title run. He doesn't yet have the outside game to fit the modern-day profile of an NBA big but he's sure good enough to be a difference-maker defensively already because of his length and timing on that end.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% There's been too much overcorrection here in the Collier market after he -- and the Trojans -- struggled in his one season with USC. The truth is that he is likely a top-10 talent in this class on paper because of his physical downhill game and finishing ability. He makes a tough style look easy -- the Puka Nacua of guards in this year's draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Filipowski led Duke in scoring and rebounding this season and showed significant improvement from his freshman to sophomore year in the process. The 7-footer has a versatile skill set that figures to be a safe projection to the NBA. In this class that alone could be more valuable than some might think.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must; being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.9 RPG 4.1 APG 1.1 3P% 33.9% A big wing with a sturdy shooting base and a consistent release, Salaun has quickly become one of my favorites in this class. His mechanics as a shooter are excellent and his positional size as a jumbo wing make his game immediately translatable to the NBA.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Knecht did well for his draft stock on the NCAA Tournament stage with a dazzling 37-point outing vs. Purdue in the Elite Eight, flashing the type of shot-making that has launched him from Northern Colorado afterthought to potential lottery pick. He finished shooting nearly 40% from 3-point range on major volume as the SEC Player of the Year.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter wasn't been the world's most efficient offensive player in his lone season of college basketball, but he showed all the tools which made him a five-star prospect. He's athletic and rangy, and his excellent free-throw shooting suggests there is long-term shooting upside. I'm still a believer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Given the ascension of older brother Jalen Williams into an All-Star, Cody should warrant some consideration early in the lottery. He's a tough eval on what was a deep Colorado team, but he has a promising shot and has the size and playmaking to plop into a role as a big wing who can play with or without the ball.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 17 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 A raw prospect with tremendous upside, Missi is a potential lottery pick due to his size, skill, and shot blocking ability. He's a developmental type prospect but the flashes of "wow" he put together at the end of the season became more frequent.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylon Tyson SF California • Jr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.6 RPG 6.8 APG 3.5 3P% 36.0% Cal went from a 3-win team to a 13-win team largely because of the addition of Tyson, who averaged just shy of 20 points per game this season and flashed real improvement in a leading role. Big wing with big-time shooting ability.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% This might be earlier than some expect for Kolek, but he was the best player not named Zach Edey this season in college basketball when healthy. Love his competitive edge and swagger he plays with, and his shooting and passing have dramatically improved during his time at Marquette.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% The best player in the Big East this season was a Providence Friar. Carter was immense as a breakout junior, marrying up an already-elite defensive package with an unstoppable offensive game and improved 3-point consistency.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20.0% BPG 2.3 The selling point for Dunn is simple: he is one of the best defensive prospects in college basketball. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for a Virginia D that rated in the top 10 of efficiency metrics at KenPom, which no one else at the major conference level accomplished. He has excellent timing and anticipation on defense and is one of the few on that side of the ball I'd consider a true playmaker.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 22 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 10th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington began the season ranked just inside the top-100 of his own recruiting class but heads to the draft as a possible top-30 selection after a big year at Pitt. He led the team in assists and finished second in scoring and minutes played.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production, but he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce as well.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Hunter Sallis SG Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.0 RPG 4.1 APG 2.5 3P% 40.5% A former five-star who began his career at Gonzaga, Sallis has flourished this season at Wake averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 41.6% from 3-point range. His progression as an outside scoring weapon was what previously kept him from earning first round buzz, and is now what might get him into the top 30.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'11" / 224 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.7 RPG 5.1 BPG 1.0 3P% 36.4% Smith is a stretch big who has quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and has flashed enough to get first round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 BPG 2.2 In a head-to-head matchup with projected top-10 pick Donovan Clingan in the national championship game, Edey scored 37 points and showed why even the most capable defenders may have trouble slowing him in the NBA. He's been the best player in college for two straight years and should get looks as early as the teens in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tristan da Silva F Colorado • Sr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.0 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Few did better for their draft stock during the NCAA Tournament than da Silva, who for Colorado shot it great from 3-point range, flashed his two-way versatility and impacted winning on both ends. His defense and size coupled with his reliable jumper should make him a trendy riser late in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 23 RPG 4 APG 2.3 3P% 36.2% Shannon scored 26, 30 and 29 points in his first three NCAA Tournament games in dragging Illinois to the Elite Eight. He's an older player who spent five seasons in college but his polish as a scoring guard presents immediate value for teams in this range hoping to find someone to be plug-and-play.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.3 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Holmes but this *should* be the basement of where he's selected. He's an incredible athlete who fits perfectly into the modern NBA's ideal of a big because of his shot-blocking, improved outside shot and lob threat.