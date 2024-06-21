Just a few days remain until the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, and the top of the board is slowly beginning to take shape as Zaccharie Risacher -- once considered likely to slip to No. 2 -- has overtaken Frenchman Alex Sarr as the betting favorite to be selected No. 1 overall on draft night.
Risacher's rise has been fueled by a strong finish to his season in the Pro A and a diligent pre-draft done by the Atlanta Hawks, who won the lottery last month in a surprise after having just a 3% chance of doing so. Atlanta sent several key decision-makers over to France to watch Risacher in person last month, including GM Landry Fields, assistant GM Kyle Korver and head coach Quin Snyder.
Throughout recent years at this point in the pre-draft process, the No. 1 pick has seemingly been locked in only for it to change in the final days. That happened in 2022 when Paolo Banchero emerged late as the No. 1 pick. But, for now, things look to be crystalizing barring late changes. So our latest, and my penultimate, NBA mock draft is below as we count down the days until next Wednesday ...
Round 1 - Pick 1
The betting markets have flipped in recent days to launch Risacher over Alex Sarr as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall. Atlanta is reportedly still considering both Frenchmen as well as Donovan Clingan, but Risacher is looking like the pick for now.
Round 1 - Pick 2
The draft cycle has thus far featured a "top two" of Sarr and Risacher in some order. Here, the Wizards get the one still remaining in Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center who has immense defensive potential with room to grow into a switch-everything anchor on that end.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 3
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Houston grabs the most potent 3-point shooter in the draft. Sheppard rated in the 100th percentile (!) in jump shots as a true freshman at Kentucky and was aces as a catch-and-shoot weapon to boot. He adds playmaking on both ends as a passer and defender.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Spurs need backcourt help, and they get it here with a potential star in Stephon Castle. He's a defensive stalwart at the point of attack and a selfless do-it-all guard who can create when necessary.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Buzelis has been rising behind the scenes in recent weeks and seems to be in the mix for Detroit here. The Pistons have new decision-makers and may see him as a potentially interesting combo forward addition to pair with Cade Cunningham.
Mock Trade from Charlotte Hornets
Round 1 - Pick 6
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
A trade! Donovan Clingan, potential No. 1 pick, slides all the way to No. 6, and Memphis flips places with Charlotte as part of a deal to get their man.
Round 1 - Pick 7
It seems possible Holland slips out of the top 10 entirely, but the idea of Portland snagging him at 7 to pair with Scoot Henderson is appealing. He's a long wing with tons of tools.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
San Antonio adds another French star to its ranks in Salaun, who has familiarity with Victor Wembanyama, with both their sisters having played together previously on the FIBA circuit. Salaun's a stellar shooter with length.
Mock Trade from Memphis Grizzlies
Round 1 - Pick 9
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
Some in NBA circles think Cody Williams might sneak into the top five on draft night, which would make this trade-down and secure for Charlotte a potentially savvy move at No. 9. He shot great as a true freshman at Colorado and has the length and physical tools to become something special.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Topic is a wild card after being diagnosed earlier this month with a partially torn left ACL. He's the best passer in this draft and was a top-five talent prior to the injury, though, so a smart team might be wise to take the discount and think longer term.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Few have had a better pre-draft process than Carter, who broke a combine record in the 3/4-court sprint and tied for the best max standing vertical leap at 42 inches. He's coming off a Big East Player of the Year season for Providence and has improved as a shooter. That could make him a ready-made 3-and-D weapon with playmaking to boot.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
OKC secured an elite defensive guard via Chicago in Alex Caruso this week via trade and adds an elite offensive guard via the draft with Knecht here. He was a five-year college player whose game is NBA ready.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
One of the surprise fallers of the draft, Sacramento stops Dillingham's fall and brings him in at No. 13. He's an electric offensive weapon whose shortcomings on defense may give teams pause.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must. Being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and he's a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.
Round 1 - Pick 15
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Collier somewhere between late lottery and the 20s, but he finds a home in Miami as a disruptive offensive weapon who can create and penetrate as a lead guard.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. Da Silva is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. He is also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch-and-shoot attempts, dribble handoffs and in isolation.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
With JJ Redick in place as the coach and the Lakers seemingly locked in on bringing in Bronny later in the draft, L.A. signals its intentions to remain competitive around LeBron with a win-now piece in Zach Edey, who can be a depth piece at center right away. Edey is coming off back-to-back player of the year seasons at Purdue.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor. He has the array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting to make for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs
Toronto values toolsy prospects with length and smarts and, well, check and check here with George. He had a fabulous, if surprising, freshman season at Miami and has intrigued teams with his size and shooting ability.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production. However, he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce. Could be a nice developmental piece for the Cavs, who don't quite have a player stylistically who plays like him.
From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
New Orleans has some options here in this exercise either at guard or at center -- Tyler Kolek, Bub Carrington and Yves Missi also seem in play -- but Holmes falls here in this mock. He was dominant at Dayton and brings inside-out versatility to the center position.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Phoenix is seemingly very interested in Tyler Kolek given his prolific college career and win-now skill set that could help with Kevin Durant in town. He's an elite distributor who plays a selfless style and has developed into a well-rounded offensive weapon as a scorer, too.
From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
A diverse shot-maker and creator, Carrington is seen as a potential lottery talent who has the tools to develop into something special. He was a surprise one-and-done who might not be ready but learning from Damian Lillard could give the Bucks real depth at the point guard spot.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
If Tom Thibodeau was allowed to create a player in a lab, that player would look a whole lot like Ryan Dunn. I talked to Dunn at the NBA Combine, where he gushed about his love for playing defense and doing the grimy work to earn minutes. This guy is ready to play 48 minutes every night with no load-management breathers.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
New York may look to add at the center position here with Isaiah Hartenstein headed to free agency. Ware has a nice pedigree as a former five-star who broke out at Indiana last season, averaging 15.9 points, 1.9 blocks and shooting 42.5% from 3.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Cam Christie SG
Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
With Sarr already in the fold, Washington takes a swing on a young developmental player in Christie who has a ton of upside as a long wing with shooting skills.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Shannon was found not guilty in his rape trial earlier this month, potentially clearing the way for teams to feel more comfortable taking him in the first round. He was one of the best players in the Big Ten last season and could add depth to a contending Wolves team.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
No. 28 feels like the floor for Missi, who has a lot of fans with the way he moves, jumps and defends at his size. Great defender with unique movement skills for a 7-footer.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
There might not be a star here, but in Filipowski I feel confident there's a capable stretch big. He became an offensive hub at Duke in two seasons as a capable passer and defender to go with his shooting ability.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
Scheierman was one of the big winners of combine week after standing out in the scrimmages. He's an older prospect but could produce instant value for a contenting Celtics team that has shown it values size and shooting.