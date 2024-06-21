Round 1 - Pick 1 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.1 RPG 3.8 APG 0.9 3P% 35.2% The betting markets have flipped in recent days to launch Risacher over Alex Sarr as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall. Atlanta is reportedly still considering both Frenchmen as well as Donovan Clingan, but Risacher is looking like the pick for now.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 BPG 1.3 The draft cycle has thus far featured a "top two" of Sarr and Risacher in some order. Here, the Wizards get the one still remaining in Sarr, a 7-foot-1 center who has immense defensive potential with room to grow into a switch-everything anchor on that end.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 3 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Houston grabs the most potent 3-point shooter in the draft. Sheppard rated in the 100th percentile (!) in jump shots as a true freshman at Kentucky and was aces as a catch-and-shoot weapon to boot. He adds playmaking on both ends as a passer and defender.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Spurs need backcourt help, and they get it here with a potential star in Stephon Castle. He's a defensive stalwart at the point of attack and a selfless do-it-all guard who can create when necessary.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 11.9 RPG 3.0 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Buzelis has been rising behind the scenes in recent weeks and seems to be in the mix for Detroit here. The Pistons have new decision-makers and may see him as a potentially interesting combo forward addition to pair with Cade Cunningham.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Charlotte Hornets Round 1 - Pick 6 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 BPG 2.5 A trade! Donovan Clingan, potential No. 1 pick, slides all the way to No. 6, and Memphis flips places with Charlotte as part of a deal to get their man.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 3P% 24% It seems possible Holland slips out of the top 10 entirely, but the idea of Portland snagging him at 7 to pair with Scoot Henderson is appealing. He's a long wing with tons of tools.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.9 RPG 3.0 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% San Antonio adds another French star to its ranks in Salaun, who has familiarity with Victor Wembanyama, with both their sisters having played together previously on the FIBA circuit. Salaun's a stellar shooter with length.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 - Pick 9 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Some in NBA circles think Cody Williams might sneak into the top five on draft night, which would make this trade-down and secure for Charlotte a potentially savvy move at No. 9. He shot great as a true freshman at Colorado and has the length and physical tools to become something special.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 18.4 RPG 3.6 APG 7.1 Topic is a wild card after being diagnosed earlier this month with a partially torn left ACL. He's the best passer in this draft and was a top-five talent prior to the injury, though, so a smart team might be wise to take the discount and think longer term.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% Few have had a better pre-draft process than Carter, who broke a combine record in the 3/4-court sprint and tied for the best max standing vertical leap at 42 inches. He's coming off a Big East Player of the Year season for Providence and has improved as a shooter. That could make him a ready-made 3-and-D weapon with playmaking to boot.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% OKC secured an elite defensive guard via Chicago in Alex Caruso this week via trade and adds an elite offensive guard via the draft with Knecht here. He was a five-year college player whose game is NBA ready.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% One of the surprise fallers of the draft, Sacramento stops Dillingham's fall and brings him in at No. 13. He's an electric offensive weapon whose shortcomings on defense may give teams pause.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.3 RPG 5.0 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must. Being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and he's a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Collier somewhere between late lottery and the 20s, but he finds a home in Miami as a disruptive offensive weapon who can create and penetrate as a lead guard.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Da Silva is a big wing who was a great shooter at Colorado. Da Silva is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. He is also one of the most NBA-ready players because of his ability to score off cuts, catch-and-shoot attempts, dribble handoffs and in isolation.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2.0 BPG 2.2 With JJ Redick in place as the coach and the Lakers seemingly locked in on bringing in Bronny later in the draft, L.A. signals its intentions to remain competitive around LeBron with a win-now piece in Zach Edey, who can be a depth piece at center right away. Edey is coming off back-to-back player of the year seasons at Purdue.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter showed all the tools that made him a five-star prospect during his one season at Baylor. He has the array of athleticism and quick-trigger shooting to make for an easy NBA projection. He'll need to improve his shooting and touch overall, but at 19 years old with his track record as a gunner, I'd buy into him here at the back of the lottery.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.6 RPG 3.0 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% Toronto values toolsy prospects with length and smarts and, well, check and check here with George. He had a fabulous, if surprising, freshman season at Miami and has intrigued teams with his size and shooting ability.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production. However, he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce. Could be a nice developmental piece for the Cavs, who don't quite have a player stylistically who plays like him.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% New Orleans has some options here in this exercise either at guard or at center -- Tyler Kolek, Bub Carrington and Yves Missi also seem in play -- but Holmes falls here in this mock. He was dominant at Dayton and brings inside-out versatility to the center position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Phoenix is seemingly very interested in Tyler Kolek given his prolific college career and win-now skill set that could help with Kevin Durant in town. He's an elite distributor who plays a selfless style and has developed into a well-rounded offensive weapon as a scorer, too.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% A diverse shot-maker and creator, Carrington is seen as a potential lottery talent who has the tools to develop into something special. He was a surprise one-and-done who might not be ready but learning from Damian Lillard could give the Bucks real depth at the point guard spot.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% If Tom Thibodeau was allowed to create a player in a lab, that player would look a whole lot like Ryan Dunn. I talked to Dunn at the NBA Combine, where he gushed about his love for playing defense and doing the grimy work to earn minutes. This guy is ready to play 48 minutes every night with no load-management breathers.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 3P% 42.5% New York may look to add at the center position here with Isaiah Hartenstein headed to free agency. Ware has a nice pedigree as a former five-star who broke out at Indiana last season, averaging 15.9 points, 1.9 blocks and shooting 42.5% from 3.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Cam Christie SG Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.6 APG 2.2 3P% 39.1% With Sarr already in the fold, Washington takes a swing on a young developmental player in Christie who has a ton of upside as a long wing with shooting skills.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 23.0 RPG 4.0 APG 2.3 3P% 36.2% Shannon was found not guilty in his rape trial earlier this month, potentially clearing the way for teams to feel more comfortable taking him in the first round. He was one of the best players in the Big Ten last season and could add depth to a contending Wolves team.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 No. 28 feels like the floor for Missi, who has a lot of fans with the way he moves, jumps and defends at his size. Great defender with unique movement skills for a 7-footer.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% There might not be a star here, but in Filipowski I feel confident there's a capable stretch big. He became an offensive hub at Duke in two seasons as a capable passer and defender to go with his shooting ability.