Round 1 - Pick 1 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.1 RPG 3.5 3P% 38.0% This draft is pretty wide-open at the top but it's easy to make a case for Risacher at No. 1 given the upside he presents with the size and skill combo. Wings at 6-9 who can handle and shoot with ease the way he can don't slip far.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 15.0 RPG 2.8 APG 3.8 3P% 44.5% Dillingham is coming off the bench for Kentucky but flashing stardom when on the floor. He's a lightning rod with twitchy ability and capability as a ball-handler to dazzle. I see Kyrie Irving in his game and right now I'd take him No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 BPG 1.3 One of the most promising defensive prospects in this class, Sarr projects to be a shot blocking specialist in the NBA who has upside to switch onto multiple positions. It's hard to put him into one box, though, because of the rare versatility he brings to the table on both ends.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.7 RPG 4.3 APG 4.5 3P% 52.6% However good you think Sheppard is, just know you're probably wrong and underrating him. He's having an historically great freshman season at Kentucky as arguably the best shooter in college basketball, and he's a defensive playmaker with the smarts to be a two-way star.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.7 RPG 4.5 APG 1.5 3P% 33.9% This might be on the high end of projections right now for Walter in part because his shot-making hasn't quite been at an elite level but I'm buying the dip. Great size, projectable shooting guard and long considered a great shooter. High floor type pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.4 RPG 3.6 APG 7.1 3P% 25.9% Topic is a top-five talent for me in this class so slipping to six would register as a mild surprise. He's an excellent distributor who can play downhill and I love the vision + instincts combo he brings to the table as an electric playmaker.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 7 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.7 RPG 3.3 APG 1.8 3P% 45.7% The younger brother of rising OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody has caught the eye of NBA teams as a sneaky No. 1 pick contender given his size and skill as a playmaking wing. He's shooting nearly 50% from 3-point range on modest volume this season as a freshman and has flashed in a number of roles with the Buffaloes this season.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 8 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 8.2 RPG 4.2 3P% 35.8% A big wing with a sturdy shooting base and a consistent release, Salaun has quickly become one of my favorites in this class. His mechanics as a shooter are excellent and his positional size as a jumbo wing make his game immediately translatable to the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Matas Buzelis PF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.7 RPG 6.5 APG 1.9 3P% 28.6% Buzelis hasn't quite lived up to expectations as a potential No. 1 pick in 2024 playing for G League Ignite this season but it's still hard to see him slipping out of the top 10. The tools he possesses that made him such a highly-touted prospect -- his 6-10 frame, ability to put the ball on the floor and shooting upside -- are all enough to validate a team willing to take him in this range.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ron Holland PF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 3P% 24% I've long been a fan of Holland's athleticism and potential and he's shown growth this season with G League Ignite with his handle. He has a lot of room to develop as an offensive weapon, though, particularly as a shooter and a facilitator. Lot to like about his potential but some concerns about him being a bit one-dimensional at this stage.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 11 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.2 RPG 4.3 APG 3.0 3P% 30.2% On a UConn team flush with talent as the NCAA Tournament favorite, Castle has managed to stand out. As a 19-year-old. Wish he shot it a little better and with more confidence, but a silky guard who never plays rushed and has big-time playmaking ability.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12.4 RPG 6.9 APG 1.4 BPG 2.3 Clingan isn't UConn's leading scorer or rebounder but he's been arguably its most impactful piece all season. Dominant defensive presence who brings relentless energy and effort.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 13 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.6 RPG 2.8 APG 4.2 3P% 32.9% Since returning from injury earlier this season, Collier has averaged 18.7 points and helped breathe life into USC's once-dead season. The Trojans defeated No. 5 Arizona last week with Collier going for 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in the winning effort.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 14 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 21.4 RPG 4.8 APG 1.8 3P% 40.5% Knecht transferred to Tennessee from Northern Colorado and has blossomed this season into the SEC Player of the Year and a potential lottery pick with the Vols. He's a bouncy athlete who has a diverse skill set on offense and is shooting a career-best 40.5% from 3-point range.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 8.0 APG 28 3P% 35.3% I wanted to see Filipowski in his second season at Duke develop as a defender and become a more consistent and reliable shooter, and he has improved in both areas. The 7-footer fits the profile of a modern NBA big with the ability to score it from deep and also operate as a facilitator with good vision and willingness as a passer.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 16 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.2 RPG 8.3 APG 2.6 3P% 38.7% There's a few players in this class I think I'll wind up being higher on than most, and Holmes is one of them. He improved his shot from deep on more volume with Dayton this season, scoring at a more efficient clip and making big strides as a junior for the Flyers. I see a future starting NBA center.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 13.6 RPG 5.0 APG 1.7 3P% 40.6% One of college basketball's biggest personalities and most versatile shot-makers. Killer combo. McCain is a fun player all around who can be a microwave scorer and he plays with an edge that makes him fun to watch. Smidge concerned about his size, but his shot-making is so incredible it might just not matter.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bobi Klintman PF Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.8 APG 0.7 3P% 34.6% The theoretical upside for Klintman as a 6-foot-10 wing is going to be tough to pass on for teams in the late teens or early 20s. Good shooter but probably falls more into the developmental category due to his slender frame and youth.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 19 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.9 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 Missi is an unsuspecting one-and-done candidate who could go in the lottery after what he's put on tape at Baylor. He has a huge reach and a big frame that he puts to good use as a lob finisher and shot blocker. Still raw, but the flashes of "wow" are becoming more frequent.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 21.6 RPG 4.2 APG 2.2 3P% 36.5% Shannon has made strides in each of his five college seasons and is on pace for a career year as a scorer and shooter. NBA teams in general may see his age as a deterrent but he's a big wing who can hold his own as a defender and has the versatility on offense to be a potential rotation player at a premium position.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 8.2 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 21.9% One of the best defensive prospects in college basketball. Dunn is averaging 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for a Virginia team that rates in the top 10 of efficiency metrics at KenPom. He has excellent timing and anticipation on defense and is one of the few on that side of the ball I'd consider a true playmaker.

From From Sacramento Kings Round 1 - Pick 22 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 10th PPG 9.0 RPG 4.6 APG 1.0 3P% 36.4% Not sure Furphy has the goods to be an impactful NBA player from day one but I'm buying his NBA future long-term. He has the handles of a polished guard and shooting ability to boot.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.4 RPG 8.6 APG 3.6 3P% 38.5% The best player in the Big East this season is a Providence Friar. Carter's been immense as a breakout junior, marrying up an already-elite defensive package with an unstoppable offensive game and improved 3-point consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Hunter Sallis SG Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 185 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.3 RPG 4.2 APG 2.6 3P% 41.6% A former five-star who began his career at Gonzaga, Sallis has flourished this season at Wake averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 41.6% from 3-point range. His progression as an outside scoring weapon was what previously kept him from earning first round buzz, and is now what might get him into the top 30.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'11" / 224 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 13.8 RPG 5.1 BPG 1.0 3P% 35.6% Smith is a stretch big who has quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and has flashed enough to get first round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Trey Alexander SG Creighton • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 17.5 RPG 5.8 APG 4.9 3P% 32.1% The departure of Ryan Nembhard has freed Alexander up at Creighton to take on an even larger role commanding the offense and he's fared well as a co-creator. I don't see him as a lead guard in the NBA but there's a role for him as a combo guard who can facilitate and create at the NBA level given his versatile skill set.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Dillon Jones SG Weber State • Jr • 6'6" / 235 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 APG 5.2 3P% 32.4% Jones flashed last summer at the NBA Draft Combine and was a projected first-rounder in my prospect ranks prior to returning to college. He has built upon a strong offseason with a monstrous junior season for Weber where he has improved every aspect of his game. Big guard who can pass, shoot and defend and seems to always be around the ball.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaylon Tyson SF California • Jr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19.6 RPG 6.8 APG 3.3 3P% 35.8% Cal went from a 3-win team to a 13-win team largely because of the addition of Tyson, who. averaged just shy of 20 points per game this season and flashed real improvement in a leading role. Big wing with big-time shooting ability.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kevin McCullar Jr. SG Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 18.3 RPG 6 APG 4.1 3P% 33.3% A nagging bone bruise that has restricted McCullar the last month-plus derailed what was on pace to be a First Team All-American season. He made significant improvement this season as a shooter while taking on a sizable role increase.