College basketball's regular season is officially in the books and the greatest tournament in all of sports -- the NCAA Tournament -- is knocking at the door. I'm ready and I know you're itching for that bracket as much as me. I feel ya. But before we dive headfirst into the goodness that is March Madness, and as a way to waste away some time between now and Selection Sunday, let's pause, take a quick breather and assess the talent landscape of the upcoming tourney.
Last year's NBA Draft was loaded with international talents and other professional players at the top, but this year looks especially rich with college kids comparatively. The Kentucky duo of Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham are marching up the ranks into the top five in our latest mock. Baylor's big win Ja'Kobe Walter is also in the mix. And UConn -- coming off a national championship and sending two players off to be drafted -- has two in the lottery mix. All three of those teams are projected as top-four seeds or better in Jerry Palm's latest bracket.
It's a good year to be a fan of college basketball and perhaps an even better year for some of the top teams in the sport to be carried by some of the most promising NBA prospects of the cycle. Our mock below reflects as much, and even with a deep international class once again, there's a heavy mix of college prospects who will likely be focal points of March.
The below mock is based primarily off of how I rank the class and does not take into account team need and fit given that there is still a huge chunk of the NBA season still left to play and a lot left unsettled for the time being as to how the actual draft order will look this summer.
Round 1 - Pick 1
This draft is pretty wide-open at the top but it's easy to make a case for Risacher at No. 1 given the upside he presents with the size and skill combo. Wings at 6-9 who can handle and shoot with ease the way he can don't slip far.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs
Dillingham is coming off the bench for Kentucky but flashing stardom when on the floor. He's a lightning rod with twitchy ability and capability as a ball-handler to dazzle. I see Kyrie Irving in his game and right now I'd take him No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
One of the most promising defensive prospects in this class, Sarr projects to be a shot blocking specialist in the NBA who has upside to switch onto multiple positions. It's hard to put him into one box, though, because of the rare versatility he brings to the table on both ends.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
However good you think Sheppard is, just know you're probably wrong and underrating him. He's having an historically great freshman season at Kentucky as arguably the best shooter in college basketball, and he's a defensive playmaker with the smarts to be a two-way star.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs
This might be on the high end of projections right now for Walter in part because his shot-making hasn't quite been at an elite level but I'm buying the dip. Great size, projectable shooting guard and long considered a great shooter. High floor type pick here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Topic is a top-five talent for me in this class so slipping to six would register as a mild surprise. He's an excellent distributor who can play downhill and I love the vision + instincts combo he brings to the table as an electric playmaker.
From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 7
Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs
The younger brother of rising OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams, Cody has caught the eye of NBA teams as a sneaky No. 1 pick contender given his size and skill as a playmaking wing. He's shooting nearly 50% from 3-point range on modest volume this season as a freshman and has flashed in a number of roles with the Buffaloes this season.
From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 8
A big wing with a sturdy shooting base and a consistent release, Salaun has quickly become one of my favorites in this class. His mechanics as a shooter are excellent and his positional size as a jumbo wing make his game immediately translatable to the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Buzelis hasn't quite lived up to expectations as a potential No. 1 pick in 2024 playing for G League Ignite this season but it's still hard to see him slipping out of the top 10. The tools he possesses that made him such a highly-touted prospect -- his 6-10 frame, ability to put the ball on the floor and shooting upside -- are all enough to validate a team willing to take him in this range.
Round 1 - Pick 10
I've long been a fan of Holland's athleticism and potential and he's shown growth this season with G League Ignite with his handle. He has a lot of room to develop as an offensive weapon, though, particularly as a shooter and a facilitator. Lot to like about his potential but some concerns about him being a bit one-dimensional at this stage.
From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 11
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
On a UConn team flush with talent as the NCAA Tournament favorite, Castle has managed to stand out. As a 19-year-old. Wish he shot it a little better and with more confidence, but a silky guard who never plays rushed and has big-time playmaking ability.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
Clingan isn't UConn's leading scorer or rebounder but he's been arguably its most impactful piece all season. Dominant defensive presence who brings relentless energy and effort.
Round 1 - Pick 13
USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Since returning from injury earlier this season, Collier has averaged 18.7 points and helped breathe life into USC's once-dead season. The Trojans defeated No. 5 Arizona last week with Collier going for 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal in the winning effort.
From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Knecht transferred to Tennessee from Northern Colorado and has blossomed this season into the SEC Player of the Year and a potential lottery pick with the Vols. He's a bouncy athlete who has a diverse skill set on offense and is shooting a career-best 40.5% from 3-point range.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs
I wanted to see Filipowski in his second season at Duke develop as a defender and become a more consistent and reliable shooter, and he has improved in both areas. The 7-footer fits the profile of a modern NBA big with the ability to score it from deep and also operate as a facilitator with good vision and willingness as a passer.
From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 16
Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs
There's a few players in this class I think I'll wind up being higher on than most, and Holmes is one of them. He improved his shot from deep on more volume with Dayton this season, scoring at a more efficient clip and making big strides as a junior for the Flyers. I see a future starting NBA center.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
One of college basketball's biggest personalities and most versatile shot-makers. Killer combo. McCain is a fun player all around who can be a microwave scorer and he plays with an edge that makes him fun to watch. Smidge concerned about his size, but his shot-making is so incredible it might just not matter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs
The theoretical upside for Klintman as a 6-foot-10 wing is going to be tough to pass on for teams in the late teens or early 20s. Good shooter but probably falls more into the developmental category due to his slender frame and youth.
From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 19
Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs
Missi is an unsuspecting one-and-done candidate who could go in the lottery after what he's put on tape at Baylor. He has a huge reach and a big frame that he puts to good use as a lob finisher and shot blocker. Still raw, but the flashes of "wow" are becoming more frequent.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
Shannon has made strides in each of his five college seasons and is on pace for a career year as a scorer and shooter. NBA teams in general may see his age as a deterrent but he's a big wing who can hold his own as a defender and has the versatility on offense to be a potential rotation player at a premium position.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
One of the best defensive prospects in college basketball. Dunn is averaging 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for a Virginia team that rates in the top 10 of efficiency metrics at KenPom. He has excellent timing and anticipation on defense and is one of the few on that side of the ball I'd consider a true playmaker.
From Sacramento Kings
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs
Not sure Furphy has the goods to be an impactful NBA player from day one but I'm buying his NBA future long-term. He has the handles of a polished guard and shooting ability to boot.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
The best player in the Big East this season is a Providence Friar. Carter's been immense as a breakout junior, marrying up an already-elite defensive package with an unstoppable offensive game and improved 3-point consistency.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Wake Forest • Jr • 6'5" / 185 lbs
A former five-star who began his career at Gonzaga, Sallis has flourished this season at Wake averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 41.6% from 3-point range. His progression as an outside scoring weapon was what previously kept him from earning first round buzz, and is now what might get him into the top 30.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Smith is a stretch big who has quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and has flashed enough to get first round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.
From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
Creighton • Jr • 6'4" / 190 lbs
The departure of Ryan Nembhard has freed Alexander up at Creighton to take on an even larger role commanding the offense and he's fared well as a co-creator. I don't see him as a lead guard in the NBA but there's a role for him as a combo guard who can facilitate and create at the NBA level given his versatile skill set.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Dillon Jones SG
Weber State • Jr • 6'6" / 235 lbs
Jones flashed last summer at the NBA Draft Combine and was a projected first-rounder in my prospect ranks prior to returning to college. He has built upon a strong offseason with a monstrous junior season for Weber where he has improved every aspect of his game. Big guard who can pass, shoot and defend and seems to always be around the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Cal went from a 3-win team to a 13-win team largely because of the addition of Tyson, who. averaged just shy of 20 points per game this season and flashed real improvement in a leading role. Big wing with big-time shooting ability.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kansas • Sr • 6'7" / 212 lbs
A nagging bone bruise that has restricted McCullar the last month-plus derailed what was on pace to be a First Team All-American season. He made significant improvement this season as a shooter while taking on a sizable role increase.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
An oblique injury kept Kolek out the last few games of the season for Marquette and illustrated his importance to the team. (Marquette went 1-2 in that stretch and narrowly defeated Xavier). He's been the best point guard in college basketball this season and his feel and skill as a passer are elite.