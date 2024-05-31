Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 BPG 1.3 Sarr is an athletic rim protector with upside as a perimeter defender. His 3-point shooting percentages leave something to be desired. But for a young player of his size, he's ahead of the curve offensively in how he's flashed the ability to handle the basketball and create shots.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 3.5 APG 1.0 3P% 34.1% Risacher brings great size and length to the wing with encouraging fluidity on his outside shot. Like any young international prospect, Risacher will need time to develop the physicality required to thrive in the NBA. In the absence of an obvious headliner from the class, he's as deserving as anyone to be taken with a high lottery pick.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 3 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% Castle is a big, versatile guard capable of facilitating the offense or playing off the ball. He also rated as UConn's No. 2 defender behind only 7-4 Donovan Clingan, according to evanmiya.com. His 3-point shot needs a lot of work, but Castle's significant contributions to college basketball's top squad as a freshman were an encouarging sign of things to come.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Tre Jones has just one year remaining on his contract, and there's a chance he isn't San Antonio's point guard of the future. Enter Topic, who is a big European guard with a nifty handle and natural passing instincts. At just 18, he could develop in tandem with Victor Wembanyama. Whoever drafts him may need to be patient with his 3-point shot.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% The Pistons are picking at No. 5 for the third straight draft and selecting in the top 10 for a fifth consecutive year. Is there really an appetite for some long-term developmental play? Knecht is 23 and continued to elevate his game as he progressed from junior college to Northern Colorado and finally to Tennessee. He averaged 25.5 points on 42.4% 3-point shooting against SEC competition for the Volunteers and is a true three-way scorer who is ready to get buckets in the league as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 11.9 RPG 3.0 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Charlotte has its point guard of the future in LaMelo Ball and a promising young wing in Brandon Miller, who was the No. 2 pick in last year's draft. If Clingan is still available here, not only is he a steal, but he would also seem to fit nicely in the long-term picture. The behemoth center would immediately elevate the rim protection of a team that ranked 25th in the NBA in blocks per game during the 2023-24 season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Portland has young guards Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe under contract for years to come. High-dollar front court producers Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton are also on the books at least through 2025-26. The nexus between franchise fit and best available may be Holland. Ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the high school class of 2023, he is loaded with tools and promise. They were evident in spurts during his season with G League Ignite.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.4 RPG 3.6 APG 7.1 Carter's 19.3 points per game and efficient shooting splits catch the eye first. But there is depth and dimension to his game. He topped the vertical leap charts at the draft combine and won the three quarter sprint. Add the strong testing to the underlying metrics from his time at Providence and it's clear Carter is worthy of a top-10 pick. He rated as one of the best defenders in the Big East, is a great rebounder and can play on or off the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.1 RPG 6.6 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% With Ja Morant on the floor for just nine games, it was a lost season in Memphis. Now, the urgency to win mounts as Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. navigate their primes with big contracts. In this scenario, the Grizzlies might consider trading up to land a multi-year college player such as Knecht, Clingan or Carter. But if not, Sheppard makes sense as a two-way combo guard with a sweet 3-point shot.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 3P% 24.0% Dillingham's stock took a hit at the combine. There were already concerns about his defense, and those were exacerbated when he measured small. But few players in college basketball proved to be more electric as scorers last season. Dillingham filled it up at a ridiculous clip for Kentucky, and he's got plenty of time to add bulk to his frame and develop in to a more well-rounded player.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% The big wing didn't shoot it great from 3-point range for G League Ignite, but he showed a well-rounded offensive game and defensive tools. He also measured taller than college "bigs" such as Adem Bona, PJ Hall and Coleman Hawkins at the combine. Players with his combination of skill and size are rare.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% Williams' offensive efficiency was excellent for a freshman as he converted 58.8% of his 2-pointers and 41.5% of his 3-pointers. His defense didn't pop, but he's got the physical tools and talent needed to develop into a proficient two-way wing. This would be a particularly meaningful destination for Williams as his older brother, Jalen Williams, is a blossoming star for OKC.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% Da Silva may be able to offer early help to a Sacramento team that is in compete-now mode. The 23-year old earned all-conference honors as a junior and senior at Colorado while showing his two-way chops. The sharpshooting forward hit 9-of-16 attempts from beyond the arc during the Buffaloes' three NCAA Tournament games as scouts payed close attention.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% The Trail Blazers aren't exactly hurting for promising young guards. But if Collier is around at No. 14, it may be tough to pass on a player with his upside. After missing roughly a month with a hand injury, Collier returned to average 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals on 47.2% shooting over USC's final 11 games. Included were plenty of glimpses of why he finished the 2023 recruiting cycle as the No. 1 overall player in the 247Sports Composite.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% McCain is a relentless worker who can play either guard spot, and he rebounds well for his size. McCain's defense isn't yet a strength, but his offensive upside makes up for it. He hit 16 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc in Duke's four NCAA Tournament games, and his personality seems like a natural fit with the Heat culture.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% Filipowski improved his 3-point shooting as a sophomore at Duke and blocked 54 shots while spending more time at the five than he did as a freshman. In Philadelphia, he could play alongside Joel Embiid as the four. Or, he could play some minutes as the backup five.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 17 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Salaun is demonstrating encouraging potential as a 3-point shooter overseas, suggesting his floor would be as a rotational 3-and-D wing. If the flashes he's shown as an attacker and finisher translate to the next level, then he could be a dynamic NBA playmaker.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 23 RPG 4 APG 2.3 3P% 36.2% Walter wasn't the world's most efficient offensive player in his lone season of college basketball. But he showed all the tools which made him a five-star prospect. He's athletic and rangy suggest with loads of long-term upside. If Walter falls to this range, he could go down as one of the steals of the 2024 draft.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Furphy blossomed into a key player for Kansas as his freshman season progressed. He needs a couple years in an NBA strength training program before he's ready to withstand rigors of the league. But he's got a sweet jumper and a chance at developing into an NBA starter.

Round 1 - Pick 20 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Holmes is an athletic big man with a ton of variety in his game on both ends. He swats shots at the rim but can also move his feet to stay in front of smaller players. Offensively, he can score from the block or pull you out to the 3-point line with a sweet jumper. He can also put it on the deck and attack the closeout. Holmes is one of the most underrated players in this class.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaylon Tyson SF California • Jr • 6'6" / 218 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Tyson is a two-way wing who delivered as the No. 1 offensive option for Cal in 2023-24. Perhaps the elite-level upside isn't there. But with a proven body of work in three seasons of college basketball and good size, he may able to proficiently fill a rotation role early in his pro career.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Deciphering exactly how Edey will fit in the NBA will take some creativity. But he's an immensely gifted post scorer, and this would be a relatively low-pressure situation. If he can play some minutes as a backup big early for Phoenix, then great. But even if he proves too much of a defensive liability in the long run, there's no shame in taking a swing on the two-time Naismith winner.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% Carrington flew under the radar as a freshman on a Pitt team that missed the NCAA Tournament. But he made an impression on scouts with his late-season surge. He was a former top-100 prospect, and he was smart to enter the draft pool while his stock was high in a relatively weak class. He's the type of long-term play that could look like a steal four years from now.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 Missi is a lanky, athletic big man with great upside as a defender and lob threat. He's He's still learning the game, and 3-pointers aren't even close to being a part of his arsenal. But if he can hone a push shot/floater, he could find a home in an NBA rotation as a defense-first center.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 12th PPG 14.4 RPG 2.8 APG 3.4 3P% 33% Miami unearthed a gem in signing George, who came from Switzerland as an unheralded prospect. He developed into a key part of the Hurricanes' rotation as the season progressed, with his 3-point shooting becoming an impressive asset. He also ranked as Miami's top defender, per evanmiya.com, which makes him an appealing two-way wing prospect.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 8.8 RPG 3.4 APG 0.9 3P% 36.5% Dunn stood out as one of college basketball's top defenders in the 2023-24. Though his perimeter shot needs loads of refinement, Dunn can finish at the rim. His defense may appears good enough to make up for the holes in his offensive game and could earn him a long-term home in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bobi Klintman SF Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% Klintman spent the 2023-24 season playing in Australia after a promising season at Wake Forest. He hit 35.7% of his 3-pointers in the NBL and could carve out a career in the league as a big wing if he continues to develop defensively.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 20.8 RPG 9.8 APG 5.2 3P% 32.4% Transferring from Oregon to Indiana gave Ware the chance to shine as he made a significant sophomore leap. He shot it well from beyond the arc for the Hoosiers while demonstrating chops as a rebounder and shot blocker. Only Clingan and Edey measured with a greater standing reach at the NBA Draft combine.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Justin Edwards SF Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 209 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.3 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% Edwards is a project, but there's a reason he was a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American. The left-handed wing owns a sweet shooting stroke that grew more consistent as the 2023-24 season progressed. If the game slows down for him, he could still develop into a version of the dynamic wing that he was expected to be coming out of high school.