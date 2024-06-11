Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.6 RPG 4.5 APG 1.0 BPG 1.5 I've gone back and forth on whether Atlanta will select Sarr or Risacher in recent weeks, which I believe is an appropriate reflection of some of the indecision happening in Atlanta. Sources also say Clingan not only worked out, but made an impression while doing so, fueling rumors of a potential trade down where they could target the big man and add another draft asset.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 3P% 25% If Atlanta does not take Sarr, the expectation is that Washington will. If not, this pick likely comes down to Clingan and Risacher. Given that Washington selected a developmental wing in last year's lottery, Bilal Coulibaly, saw 23-year-old Deni Avdija make a notable jump last year and have to allocate a significant amount of minutes to Kyle Kuzma – Clingan may make the most sense here.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1- Pick 3 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.0 APG 0.9 3P% 38.7% Here's where the dominoes matter, because if Sarr and Risacher are both off the board, Clingan is not expected to be the pick. Houston reportedly likes Reed Sheppard, but they're also very open to moving this pick. If Risacher is still on the board, the trade market could heat up and so while Houston already has a collection of young wings – Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, Tari Eason – this pick could be made by someone else.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Sheppard could very possibly be off the board at No. 3, but like Houston, San Antonio is not considered a fit for Clingan. So Castle could also be in play here. In this scenario, Sheppard gives them a heady, skilled and ultratough combo guard who can surround Wemby with some much-needed shooting.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.4 RPG 6.9 APG 2.0 3P% 27.3% Right now, everybody seems to be projecting Buzelis to the Pistons and while it makes sense given the current complexion of their roster, the reality is that Trajan Langdon may have vastly different ideas than anyone else realizes in his first draft at the helm of the organization.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% If things play out differently, Castle could be off the board here, with San Antonio perceived as a very real landing spot at No. 4. If he's available, he makes a lot of sense in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller as a defensive stopper and ultraversatile on-off ball threat.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% It's not impossible Clingan is still on the board here since Houston, San Antonio and Charlotte are not perceived as fits. If he's available, he's expected to be the pick. If not, Knecht gives them one of the most NBA-ready perimeter scorers in the draft and a way to iterate out of a perimeter trio that might not fit as currently constructed. Tidjane Salaun is a sleeper here too.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.7 RPG 3.9 APG 0.9 3P% 31.6% It's all about building around Wemby. Sheppard gives them shooting and intangibles. Salaun gives them a fellow Frenchman and high motored physical specimen who could grow into just the type of ideal complement up front, especially if his shooting potential hits.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.0 3P% 24.0% There's a narrative that Holland is falling in this draft…and I'm not sure I buy it. He's hypercompetitive and just the type of big wing that is coveted in the modern NBA. The shooting needs work, but it's trending in the right direction and he's a plus defender.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% Williams is a high-risk/high-reward type prospect and so it may take an executive with a high risk tolerance and plenty of job security to make this pick. Danny Ainge clearly checks both of those boxes and if Williams hits, this could go down as a steal.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% Carter is one of the most naturally competitive prospects in the draft. He is also one of the best overall athletes according to the data from the combine. The Bulls refuse to go into all-out rebuilding mode and Carter is a player who could both help right away and still have untapped long-term upside.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.5 RPG 3.2 APG 5.5 3P% 30.6% Once projected as a potential top-three pick, Topic's partially torn ACL and the potential for surgery, is expected to hurt the 18-year-old's draft stock. OKC makes sense because it can afford to take a shot given its surplus of future draft picks, don't need an immediate impact player here and have an affinity for big guards who can touch the paint at will.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% Dillingham could certainly be off the board at this point, but if he's available, he makes sense for Sacramento. Malik Monk is a free agent and finding a potential replacement in the draft could be a priority. Carter could be an option if he's available, as too could Jared McCain.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Filipowski could give them a skilled frontcourt piece who could potentially play either the four of the five, a vast contrast to both DeAndre Ayton and Robert Williams. In tandem, the Knecht/Filipowski duo would give them two immediate impact, high floor prospects after high upside picks like Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson have yet to hit quite as hoped.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% McCain has a real chance of being a lottery pick, but if not, Miami could be a logical destination. The Heat put a premium on shooting and culture, two things that McCain should have a positive net effect on. If Carter is still on the board though, don't be surprised to hear his name called here.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Collier is a big and physical lead guard who creates tempo, sees the floor and can thrive in pick-and-roll. The shooting remains a question mark and while he underachieved defensively this year, he has the tools to be effective on that end. On a Philadelphia team that lacks a long-term prospect at the point, he makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Da Silva is a quality plug-and-play option at this point in the draft, meaning his versatility allows him to plug a variety of different holes in the lineup without disrupting the flow of the team. The Lakers are attempting to bridge the gap between winning now and finding some long-term building blocks. Da Silva can serve both.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington is a high-upside big guard who has been picking up steam in the pre-draft process, even though he may require some patience. Orlando has drafted plenty of guards in recent years, but maybe only Jalen Suggs is a clear part of their long-term future, so developing Carrington is a logical step.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% With some questions in Toronto's backcourt, the Raptors could use an infusion of perimeter depth and scoring to solidify their perimeter rotation. Walter gives them that as well as a prospect with some three-and-D potential.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 3P% 0 If Cleveland ever elects to break up their twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, this would give them a rim-running, shot-blocking, lob threat waiting in the wings to develop.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 3P% 50% Jonas Valančiūnas is a free agent and center is the one position that the Pelicans haven't invested any recent draft picks. Edey, who was as dominant a college center as we've seen in a long time, is the best one on the board, but DaRon Holmes could be another option.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Baylor Scheierman SG Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% This pick could very well be on the market, but if not, the Suns need someone capable of playing immediate rotation minutes. This may seem early for Scheierman, but he's the best plug-and-play option on the board.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% The Bucks have plenty of young wings to try to develop in the coming season, but lack similar assets up front. Holmes provides that with an athlete who showed growth with his shooting potential this past season.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 3P% 42.5% I know…this is the most un-Thibbs pick ever. But if Ware ever buys into Thibbs style and the Knicks culture, he could turn into a steal. They also may have a need up front if Isaiah Hartenstein leaves in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% If Kolek is healthy, he could be one of the most NBA-ready guards in the field. His toughness and competitiveness certainly fit from a culture standpoint and he helps them shore-up their perimeter depth.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.4 RPG 5.1 APG 1.1 3P% 36.4% Smith is a legitimate floor-spacing southpaw big and an underrated athlete on top of that. With Clingan and Smith, Washington walks away with two quality long-term assets up front.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% It's very possible Furphy is already off the board by now, but if not, he provides a young shooter who can add to the floor-spacing around Anthony Edwards for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jamal Shead PG Houston • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 12.9 RPG 3.7 APG 6.3 3P% 30.9% Calvin Booth is always looking for value on the margins and Shead could be able to provide that with his toughness and defense…especially if he becomes a reasonably reliable spot-up shooting threat.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% The Jazz have drafted at least one young player at every position in recent years, so there's bound to be redundancy here. Dunn is a big-time athlete and defender. If he learns to shoot, he'll go down as a steal.