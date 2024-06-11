gettyimages-2148611325-1.jpg
The NBA Draft Lottery was nearly a month ago and draft night itself is almost two weeks away. Yet, still there are more questions than answers about how this year's lottery selections are going to shake out.

Because each pick is quite literally a variable that will impact the next pick, there are numerous potential scenarios that front offices are plotting out as we speak.

Here's my latest mock draft:

Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Alex Sarr C
France • 7'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
9.6
RPG
4.5
APG
1.0
BPG
1.5
I've gone back and forth on whether Atlanta will select Sarr or Risacher in recent weeks, which I believe is an appropriate reflection of some of the indecision happening in Atlanta. Sources also say Clingan not only worked out, but made an impression while doing so, fueling rumors of a potential trade down where they could target the big man and add another draft asset.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Donovan Clingan C
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
13
RPG
7.4
APG
1.5
3P%
25%
If Atlanta does not take Sarr, the expectation is that Washington will. If not, this pick likely comes down to Clingan and Risacher. Given that Washington selected a developmental wing in last year's lottery, Bilal Coulibaly, saw 23-year-old Deni Avdija make a notable jump last year and have to allocate a significant amount of minutes to Kyle Kuzma – Clingan may make the most sense here.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1- Pick 3
player headshot
Zaccharie Risacher SF
France • 6'9" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
11.1
RPG
4.0
APG
0.9
3P%
38.7%
Here's where the dominoes matter, because if Sarr and Risacher are both off the board, Clingan is not expected to be the pick. Houston reportedly likes Reed Sheppard, but they're also very open to moving this pick. If Risacher is still on the board, the trade market could heat up and so while Houston already has a collection of young wings – Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, Tari Eason – this pick could be made by someone else.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Reed Sheppard SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
12.5
RPG
4.1
APG
4.5
3P%
52.1%
Sheppard could very possibly be off the board at No. 3, but like Houston, San Antonio is not considered a fit for Clingan. So Castle could also be in play here. In this scenario, Sheppard gives them a heady, skilled and ultratough combo guard who can surround Wemby with some much-needed shooting.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Matas Buzelis SF
G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
14.4
RPG
6.9
APG
2.0
3P%
27.3%
Right now, everybody seems to be projecting Buzelis to the Pistons and while it makes sense given the current complexion of their roster, the reality is that Trajan Langdon may have vastly different ideas than anyone else realizes in his first draft at the helm of the organization.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Stephon Castle PG
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
11.1
RPG
4.7
APG
2.9
3P%
26.7%
If things play out differently, Castle could be off the board here, with San Antonio perceived as a very real landing spot at No. 4. If he's available, he makes a lot of sense in between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller as a defensive stopper and ultraversatile on-off ball threat.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Dalton Knecht SG
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
21.7
RPG
4.9
APG
1.8
3P%
39.7%
It's not impossible Clingan is still on the board here since Houston, San Antonio and Charlotte are not perceived as fits. If he's available, he's expected to be the pick. If not, Knecht gives them one of the most NBA-ready perimeter scorers in the draft and a way to iterate out of a perimeter trio that might not fit as currently constructed. Tidjane Salaun is a sleeper here too.
  From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Tidjane Salaun SF
France • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
9.7
RPG
3.9
APG
0.9
3P%
31.6%
It's all about building around Wemby. Sheppard gives them shooting and intangibles. Salaun gives them a fellow Frenchman and high motored physical specimen who could grow into just the type of ideal complement up front, especially if his shooting potential hits.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Ron Holland SF
G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
20.6
RPG
6.6
APG
3.0
3P%
24.0%
There's a narrative that Holland is falling in this draft…and I'm not sure I buy it. He's hypercompetitive and just the type of big wing that is coveted in the modern NBA. The shooting needs work, but it's trending in the right direction and he's a plus defender.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Cody Williams SG
Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
11.9
RPG
3
APG
1.6
3P%
41.5%
Williams is a high-risk/high-reward type prospect and so it may take an executive with a high risk tolerance and plenty of job security to make this pick. Danny Ainge clearly checks both of those boxes and if Williams hits, this could go down as a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
19.7
RPG
8.7
APG
3.6
3P%
37.7%
Carter is one of the most naturally competitive prospects in the draft. He is also one of the best overall athletes according to the data from the combine. The Bulls refuse to go into all-out rebuilding mode and Carter is a player who could both help right away and still have untapped long-term upside.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Nikola Topic PG
Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
14.5
RPG
3.2
APG
5.5
3P%
30.6%
Once projected as a potential top-three pick, Topic's partially torn ACL and the potential for surgery, is expected to hurt the 18-year-old's draft stock. OKC makes sense because it can afford to take a shot given its surplus of future draft picks, don't need an immediate impact player here and have an affinity for big guards who can touch the paint at will.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Rob Dillingham PG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
15.2
RPG
2.9
APG
3.9
3P%
44.4%
Dillingham could certainly be off the board at this point, but if he's available, he makes sense for Sacramento. Malik Monk is a free agent and finding a potential replacement in the draft could be a priority. Carter could be an option if he's available, as too could Jared McCain.
  From Golden State Warriors
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kyle Filipowski C
Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.4
RPG
8.3
APG
2.8
3P%
34.8%
Filipowski could give them a skilled frontcourt piece who could potentially play either the four of the five, a vast contrast to both DeAndre Ayton and Robert Williams. In tandem, the Knecht/Filipowski duo would give them two immediate impact, high floor prospects after high upside picks like Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson have yet to hit quite as hoped.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
14.3
RPG
5
APG
1.9
3P%
41.4%
McCain has a real chance of being a lottery pick, but if not, Miami could be a logical destination. The Heat put a premium on shooting and culture, two things that McCain should have a positive net effect on. If Carter is still on the board though, don't be surprised to hear his name called here.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Isaiah Collier PG
USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
16.3
RPG
2.9
APG
4.3
3P%
33.8%
Collier is a big and physical lead guard who creates tempo, sees the floor and can thrive in pick-and-roll. The shooting remains a question mark and while he underachieved defensively this year, he has the tools to be effective on that end. On a Philadelphia team that lacks a long-term prospect at the point, he makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Tristan da Silva SF
Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Lakers
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
16
RPG
5.1
APG
2.4
3P%
39.5%
Da Silva is a quality plug-and-play option at this point in the draft, meaning his versatility allows him to plug a variety of different holes in the lineup without disrupting the flow of the team. The Lakers are attempting to bridge the gap between winning now and finding some long-term building blocks. Da Silva can serve both.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Carlton Carrington PG
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
13.8
RPG
5.2
APG
4.1
3P%
32.2%
Carrington is a high-upside big guard who has been picking up steam in the pre-draft process, even though he may require some patience. Orlando has drafted plenty of guards in recent years, but maybe only Jalen Suggs is a clear part of their long-term future, so developing Carrington is a logical step.
  From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Ja'Kobe Walter SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
14.5
RPG
4.4
APG
1.4
3P%
34.1%
With some questions in Toronto's backcourt, the Raptors could use an infusion of perimeter depth and scoring to solidify their perimeter rotation. Walter gives them that as well as a prospect with some three-and-D potential.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Yves Missi C
Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
10.7
RPG
5.6
APG
0.4
3P%
0
If Cleveland ever elects to break up their twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, this would give them a rim-running, shot-blocking, lob threat waiting in the wings to develop.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Zach Edey C
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
25.2
RPG
12.2
APG
2
3P%
50%
Jonas Valančiūnas is a free agent and center is the one position that the Pelicans haven't invested any recent draft picks. Edey, who was as dominant a college center as we've seen in a long time, is the best one on the board, but DaRon Holmes could be another option.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Baylor Scheierman SG
Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
Phoenix
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
18.5
RPG
9
APG
3.9
3P%
38.1%
This pick could very well be on the market, but if not, the Suns need someone capable of playing immediate rotation minutes. This may seem early for Scheierman, but he's the best plug-and-play option on the board.
  From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
DaRon Holmes II PF
Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
20.4
RPG
8.5
APG
2.6
3P%
38.6%
The Bucks have plenty of young wings to try to develop in the coming season, but lack similar assets up front. Holmes provides that with an athlete who showed growth with his shooting potential this past season.
  From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kel'el Ware C
Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
15.9
RPG
9.9
APG
1.5
3P%
42.5%
I know…this is the most un-Thibbs pick ever. But if Ware ever buys into Thibbs style and the Knicks culture, he could turn into a steal. They also may have a need up front if Isaiah Hartenstein leaves in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
15.3
RPG
4.9
APG
7.7
3P%
38.8%
If Kolek is healthy, he could be one of the most NBA-ready guards in the field. His toughness and competitiveness certainly fit from a culture standpoint and he helps them shore-up their perimeter depth.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Tyler Smith PF
G League Ignite • 6'9" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
13.4
RPG
5.1
APG
1.1
3P%
36.4%
Smith is a legitimate floor-spacing southpaw big and an underrated athlete on top of that. With Clingan and Smith, Washington walks away with two quality long-term assets up front.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Johnny Furphy SG
Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
9
RPG
4.9
APG
1
3P%
35.2%
It's very possible Furphy is already off the board by now, but if not, he provides a young shooter who can add to the floor-spacing around Anthony Edwards for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Jamal Shead PG
Houston • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
12.9
RPG
3.7
APG
6.3
3P%
30.9%
Calvin Booth is always looking for value on the margins and Shead could be able to provide that with his toughness and defense…especially if he becomes a reasonably reliable spot-up shooting threat.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
8.1
RPG
6.9
APG
0.8
3P%
20%
The Jazz have drafted at least one young player at every position in recent years, so there's bound to be redundancy here. Dunn is a big-time athlete and defender. If he learns to shoot, he'll go down as a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Bobi Klintman SF
Sweden • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
10.2
RPG
4.7
APG
0.9
3P%
33.7%
A big and versatile wing who knows how to play and can make shots would seem to make sense as Brad Stevens looks for some young players to help solidify his team's depth.