The NBA playoffs are underway, and we've seen two games in every first-round series. The Nuggets, Cavaliers, Knicks, Timberwolves and Thunder are all out to 2-0 series leads, while the Pacers, Mavericks and Heat all won Game 2s this week to even their respective series. Three teams -- the Magic, 76ers and Lakers -- are facing crucial Game 3s on their home floor Thursday night.
Orlando, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all find themselves in 0-2 holes after dropping two road games. The 76ers and Lakers both had chances to win Game 2 on Monday night and steal home-court advantage against the Knicks and Nuggets, respectively, but ultimately fell short. The Magic, meanwhile, struggled to score in both of their games so far against the Cavs and will hope they find some offense as the series shifts to Orlando.
The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Thursday's playoff games
- Game 3: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo -- Cavs lead 2-0
- Game 3: 76ers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT -- Knicks lead 2-0
- Game 3: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT -- Nuggets lead 2-0
Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Monday, April 29, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD