The NBA playoffs are underway, and we've seen two games in every first-round series. The Nuggets, Cavaliers, Knicks, Timberwolves and Thunder are all out to 2-0 series leads, while the Pacers, Mavericks and Heat all won Game 2s this week to even their respective series. Three teams -- the Magic, 76ers and Lakers -- are facing crucial Game 3s on their home floor Thursday night.

Orlando, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all find themselves in 0-2 holes after dropping two road games. The 76ers and Lakers both had chances to win Game 2 on Monday night and steal home-court advantage against the Knicks and Nuggets, respectively, but ultimately fell short. The Magic, meanwhile, struggled to score in both of their games so far against the Cavs and will hope they find some offense as the series shifts to Orlando.

The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.

Thursday's playoff games

Game 3: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo -- Cavs lead 2-0

Game 3: 76ers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT -- Knicks lead 2-0

Game 3: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT -- Nuggets lead 2-0

Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

First-round scores, series schedules



(All times Eastern)

Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5*: Monday, April 29, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD