The NBA playoffs are underway, and the action has never been hotter. On Sunday, Jalen Brunson got the playoff party started and scored 47 points to set a franchise playoff record as the Knicks held on for a 97-92 win in Philadelphia to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Sixers.

Next up are the Mavericks, who have won two straight against the Clippers, who will be without Kawhi Leonard. The Pacers lead the Bucks 2-1 thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's overtime winner in Game 3. The nightcap features Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves as they go for the sweep against Kevin Durant and the Suns.

On Saturday, the Magic overcame a 2-0 series hole to tie things up at 2-2 with a 112-89 win over the Cavaliers. Then, the Oklahoma City Thunder took a commanding 3-0 series lead over New Orleans, while the Celtics jumped ahead to 2-1 over the Heat. To close out Saturday, the Lakers finally got a win over the Nuggets to avoid a sweep.

On Friday, the third-seeded Timberwolves gained a 3-0 series lead after their latest 126-109 win at the Suns. They are just one win away from the second round. Elsewhere, the Pacers protected their home court with a thrilling 121-118 win in overtime as Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winner with a few seconds left to beat the Bucks, and in Friday's other playoff game, the Mavericks walked away with a 2-1 series lead after they topped the Clippers 101-90.

The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.

Sunday's playoff games

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92 -- NY leads 3-1 -- Recap

Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC -- DAL leads 2-1

Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT -- IND leads 2-1

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 9:30 p.m., TNT -- MIN leads 3-0

Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

First-round scores, series schedules



(All times Eastern)

Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Monday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Monday, April 29, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5*: Monday, April 29, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD, TNT

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD