The NBA playoffs are underway, and the reigning champion Nuggets are the closest team to the second round. Denver is up 3-0 in its first-round series against the Lakers, beating L.A. for the 11th straight time on Thursday night to put LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the brink of elimination.
Unlike the Lakers, both the 76ers and Magic were able to get home wins on Thursday to cut into their series deficits. The Sixers got a playoff career high 50 points from Joel Embiid and beat the Knicks, while the Magic trounced the Cavaliers in Orlando. The Knicks and Cavs still lead those series, 2-1.
Three more Game 3s are set for Friday. The Timberwolves have a chance to go up 3-0 against the Suns, while Pacers-Bucks and Mavericks-Clippers are both tied 1-1.
The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Friday's playoff games
- Game 3: Pacers vs. Bucks, 5:30, ESPN/fubo -- Series tied 1-1
- Game 3: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 8 pm, ESPN/fubo -- Series tied 1-1
- Game 3: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo -- Wolves lead 2-0
Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Monday, April 29, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD