The NBA playoffs are underway, and the reigning champion Nuggets are the closest team to the second round. Denver is up 3-0 in its first-round series against the Lakers, beating L.A. for the 11th straight time on Thursday night to put LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the brink of elimination.

Unlike the Lakers, both the 76ers and Magic were able to get home wins on Thursday to cut into their series deficits. The Sixers got a playoff career high 50 points from Joel Embiid and beat the Knicks, while the Magic trounced the Cavaliers in Orlando. The Knicks and Cavs still lead those series, 2-1.

Three more Game 3s are set for Friday. The Timberwolves have a chance to go up 3-0 against the Suns, while Pacers-Bucks and Mavericks-Clippers are both tied 1-1.

The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.

Friday's playoff games

Game 3: Pacers vs. Bucks, 5:30, ESPN/fubo -- Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 8 pm, ESPN/fubo -- Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo -- Wolves lead 2-0

Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

First-round scores, series schedules



(All times Eastern)

Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5*: Monday, April 29, 10 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Friday, April 26, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD

Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD

Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD