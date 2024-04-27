The NBA playoffs are underway, and the third-seeded Timberwolves appear to be in cruise control. They opened a 3-0 series lead after their latest 126-109 win at the Suns on Friday and are just one win away from the second round.
The Pacers protected their home court with a thrilling 121-188 win in overtime as Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winner with a few seconds left to beat the Bucks, who got 42 points from Kris Middleton but are still without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf).
In Friday's other playoff game, the Mavericks walked away with a 2-1 series lead after they topped the Clippers 101-90.
Four games are on the slate for Saturday. The Nuggets will look to sweep the Lakers, and the Cavaliers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Magic. The top-seeded Thunder bring a 2-0 series lead into New Orleans and the Celtics and Heat are tied 1-1.
The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Saturday's playoff games
- Game 4: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 1 pm, TNT -- Cleveland leads 2-1
- Game 3: Pelicans vs. Thunder, 3:30 pm, TNT -- OKC leads 2-0
- Game 3: Heat vs. Celtics, 6 pm, TNT -- Series tied 1-1
- Game 4: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 8:30 pm, ESPN/fubo -- Denver leads 2-0
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Monday, April 29, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD