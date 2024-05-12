The second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs is in full swing, and every series is up for grabs. On Sunday, the Pacers destroyed the Knicks in Game 4 of their series to even things up 2-2. The Pacers were up by 20 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back as they stayed unbeaten at home. The shorthanded Knicks, meanwhile, looked tired as they played again without OG Anunoby.
The Timberwolves host the Nuggets in the second game of Sunday night, and the reigning champs are trying to win again to even up this Western Conference series. Denver lost twice at home before bouncing back and blowing out the Wolves in Friday night's Game 3.
The other two series are both 2-1 through three games. The Mavericks have defeated the top-seeded Thunder two games in a row to take the series lead. The Mavs host Game 4 on Monday with the chance to take a commanding series lead. In the East, the top-seeded Celtics are up 2-1 against the Cavaliers after a Game 3 victory on the road on Saturday.
The postseason field started with 20 teams. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).
Sunday's playoff schedule:
- Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89 -- Series tied 2-2
- Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m., TNT -- Minnesota leads 2-1
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule
(All times Eastern)
Monday, May 13
Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, May 14
Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, May 15
Game 5: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, May 16
Game 6*: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, May 17
Game 6*: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 6: Pacers vs. Knicks, TBD, ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 18
Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, May 19
Game 7*: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, TBD
Game 7*: Knicks vs. Pacers, TBD
Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
Monday, May 20
Game 7*: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs: Second-round scores
Celtics vs. Cavaliers
Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95
Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94
Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93
Knicks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106
Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89
Thunder vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95
Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110
Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99
Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80
Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90
NBA playoffs: First-round scores
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88
Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)
Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115
(Knicks win series 4-2)
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113
Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92
Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98
(Indiana wins series 4-2)
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103
Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96
Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94
(Cleveland wins series 4-3)
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89
(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106
(Denver wins series 4-1)
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116
(Minnesota wins series 4-0)
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111
Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93
Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101
(Dallas wins series 4-2)