The Denver Nuggets secured their first win of the second round on Friday as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combined for 48 points in a 117-90 victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves, who dropped their first game of the playoffs. Jokic, the three-time league MVP, added 14 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points and the Nuggets sliced Minnesota's series lead to 2-1 on the strength of their 14-for-29 shooting from 3-point range.
Anthony Edwards had a quiet 19 points to lead the Wolves, who went just 10 for 32 from deep even with a 4-for-5 effort from Karl-Anthony Towns.
In the other game on Friday, Andrew Nembhard knocked down a 31-foot, tiebreaking 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go, giving the Indiana Pacers a critical 111-106 victory in Game 3 over the New York Knicks. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 35 points, his second straight career high, and had seven assists. Pascal Siakam added 26 points and seven rebounds, while Myles Turner had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers.
Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 35 points, going 7 of 11 on 3-pointers. Jalen Brunson had 26 points and six rebounds, including a tying 3 with 42 seconds left.
On Saturday, there will be two Game 3s in two more second-round playoff series, which are both tied 1-1. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will host the top-seeded Thunder after stealing the last one in Oklahoma City. The Cavaliers answered back with a blowout win against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 and now head back to Cleveland with a bit of momentum on their side.
The postseason field started with 20 teams. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores.
Saturday's playoff schedule:
- Game 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET -- Series tied 1-1
- Game 3: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET -- Series tied 1-1
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule
(All times Eastern)
Saturday, May 11
Game 3: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, May 12
Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m., TNT
Monday, May 13
Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, May 14
Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, May 15
Game 5: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, May 16
Game 6*: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Friday, May 17
Game 6*: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 6*: Pacers vs. Knicks, TBD, ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 18
Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, May 19
Game 7*: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, TBD
Game 7*: Knicks vs. Pacers, TBD
Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD
Monday, May 20
Game 7*: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs: Second-round scores
Celtics vs. Cavaliers
Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95
Game 2: Cavaliers 188, Celtics 94
Knicks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
Thunder vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95
Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99
Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80
NBA playoffs: First-round scores
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88
Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)
Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115
(Knicks win series 4-2)
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113
Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92
Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98
(Indiana wins series 4-2)
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103
Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96
Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94
(Cleveland wins series 4-3)
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89
(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106
(Denver wins series 4-1)
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116
(Minnesota wins series 4-0)
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111
Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93
Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101
(Dallas wins series 4-2)