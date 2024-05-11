The Denver Nuggets secured their first win of the second round on Friday as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combined for 48 points in a 117-90 victory at the Minnesota Timberwolves, who dropped their first game of the playoffs. Jokic, the three-time league MVP, added 14 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points and the Nuggets sliced Minnesota's series lead to 2-1 on the strength of their 14-for-29 shooting from 3-point range.

Anthony Edwards had a quiet 19 points to lead the Wolves, who went just 10 for 32 from deep even with a 4-for-5 effort from Karl-Anthony Towns.

In the other game on Friday, Andrew Nembhard knocked down a 31-foot, tiebreaking 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go, giving the Indiana Pacers a critical 111-106 victory in Game 3 over the New York Knicks. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 35 points, his second straight career high, and had seven assists. Pascal Siakam added 26 points and seven rebounds, while Myles Turner had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers.

Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 35 points, going 7 of 11 on 3-pointers. Jalen Brunson had 26 points and six rebounds, including a tying 3 with 42 seconds left.

On Saturday, there will be two Game 3s in two more second-round playoff series, which are both tied 1-1. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will host the top-seeded Thunder after stealing the last one in Oklahoma City. The Cavaliers answered back with a blowout win against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 and now head back to Cleveland with a bit of momentum on their side.

The postseason field started with 20 teams. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores.

Saturday's playoff schedule:



Game 3: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. ET -- Series tied 1-1

Game 3: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m. ET -- Series tied 1-1





Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, May 11

Game 3: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, May 12

Game 4: Pacers vs. Knicks, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 13

Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, May 14

Game 5: Knicks vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 15

Game 5: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, May 16

Game 6*: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, May 17

Game 6*: Cavaliers vs. Celtics, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Pacers vs. Knicks, TBD, ESPN

Saturday, May 18

Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 19

Game 7*: Celtics vs. Cavaliers, TBD

Game 7*: Knicks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Monday, May 20

Game 7*: Thunder vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NBA playoffs: Second-round scores

Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

Game 2: Cavaliers 188, Celtics 94

Knicks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

Thunder vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

NBA playoffs: First-round scores



Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(Knicks win series 4-2)

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(Indiana wins series 4-2)

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

(Cleveland wins series 4-3)

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(Denver wins series 4-1)

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

(Minnesota wins series 4-0)

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101

(Dallas wins series 4-2)