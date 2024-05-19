The Indiana Pacers ended the New York Knicks' season on Sunday with a Game 7 win at Madison Square Garden. The Pacers were down 2-0 and 3-2 in the second-round series against the Knicks, but were stellar offensively on Sunday as they eliminated the banged-up Knicks from the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Pacers are moving on to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, which get started Tuesday.

We also have a Game 7 in the Western Conference on Sunday. The reigning champion Denver Nuggets are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves with a spot in the conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks on the line. The Wolves kept their season alive with a Game 6 win on Thursday night after the Nuggets won three games in a row in the series.

The Mavericks are in the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years after eliminating the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. The Mavs won a nail-biting Game 6 on Saturday night to oust OKC.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are in their sixth Eastern Conference finals in the last eight seasons. The 64-win Celtics are the East's top seed and will have home-court advantage against the sixth-seeded Pacers.

The postseason field started with 20 teams, and now we're down to five. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round. And now the Cavs, Thunder and Knicks have been sent home in the second round.

Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores.

Sundays playoff scores:



Game 7: Pacers 130, Knicks 109 -- Indiana wins series 4-3

Game 7: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m., TNT -- Series tied 3-3



Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

Upcoming NBA playoffs schedule

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Wednesday, May 22

Game 1: TBD vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, May 23

Game 2: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, May 24

Game 2: TBD vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday, May 25

Game 3: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, May 26

Game 3: Mavericks vs. TBD, 8 p.m., TNT

Monday, May 27

Game 4: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 28

Game 4: Mavericks vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, May 29

Game 5*: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Thursday, May 30

Game 5*: TBD vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, May 31

Game 6*: Pacers vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, June 1

Game 6*: Mavericks vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday, June 2

Game 7*: Celtics vs. Pacers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Monday, June 3

Game 7*: TBD vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, June 6

NBA Finals Game 1, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, June 9

NBA Finals Game 2: 8 p.m., ABC/fubo

Wednesday, June 12

NBA Finals Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Friday, June 14

NBA Finals Game 4: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Monday, June 17

NBA Finals Game 5*: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Thursday, June 20

NBA Finals Game 6*: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, June 23

NBA Finals Game 7*: 8 p.m., ABC/fubo

NBA playoffs: Second-round scores

Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95

Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94

Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93

Game 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102

Game 5: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117

Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121

Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106

Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89

Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91

Game 6: Pacers 116, Knicks 103

Game 7: Pacers 130, Knicks 109

(Indiana wins series 4-3)

Thunder vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95

Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110

Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101

Game 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96

Game 5: Mavericks 104, Thunder 92

Game 6: Mavericks 117, Thunder 116

(Dallas wins series 4-2)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99

Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80

Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90

Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107

Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97

Game 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70

NBA playoffs: First-round scores



Celtics vs. Heat

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84

(Boston wins series 4-1)

Knicks vs. 76ers

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)

Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115

(Knicks win series 4-2)

Bucks vs. Pacers

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)

Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92

Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98

(Indiana wins series 4-2)

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103

Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96

Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94

(Cleveland wins series 4-3)

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(Denver wins series 4-1)

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109

Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116

(Minnesota wins series 4-0)

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93

Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101

(Dallas wins series 4-2)