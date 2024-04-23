The 16-team bracket is set in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the first round is underway. So far, so good for teams at home. Home teams are 11-0 through three days of first-round action, and that continued Monday night as the Knicks and Nuggets came back for last-minute wins over the 76ers and Lakers, respectively.
The Knicks, Nuggets and Cavaliers have 2-0 series leads after defending their home courts. The Timberwolves, Bucks and Clippers will try to follow suit with another playoff triple-header on Tuesday night.
The first round of these NBA playoffs will run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Monday's NBA playoff scores
- Cavaliers 86, Magic 86 (Cavs lead 2-0) -- Box score
- Knicks 104, 76ers 101 (Knicks lead 2-0) -- Box score
- Nuggets 101, Lakers 99 (Nuggets lead 2-0) -- Box score
Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Tuesday, April 23, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Wednesday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Thursday, April 25, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Saturday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Monday, April 29, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Tuesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5*: Tuesday, April 30, TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 2, TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 4, TBD
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Tuesday, April 23, 10 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Friday, April 26, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 28, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5*: Wednesday, May 1, TBD
Game 6*: Friday, May 3, TBD
Game 7*: Sunday, May 5, TBD