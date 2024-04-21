The 16-team bracket is set in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the first round tipped off Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Knicks and Nuggets -- all the higher seeds in their respective matchups -- were winners on Saturday, protecting home court. The Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals a season ago, notched another win against L.A. to close out the night.

Earlier in the day, the Knicks used a big fourth quarter to rally past the 76ers, who got 29 points from Joel Embiid around an injury scare in the second quarter. Elsewhere, Anthony Edwards made his presence felt, scoring 33 points in a Timberwolves' blowout win over the Suns, and the Cavaliers stifled the Magic.

The other four series tip off on Sunday, and the first round could run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.

Saturday NBA playoff scores

Cavaliers 97, Magic 83 (Cavs lead 1-0) -- Box score

Timberwolves 120, Suns 95 (Wolves lead 1-0) -- Box score

Knicks 111, 76ers 104 (Knicks lead 1-0) -- Box score

Nuggets 114. Lakers 103 (Nuggets lead 1-0) -- Box score

Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.

2024 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly, CBS Sports

First-round scores, series schedules



(All times Eastern)

Celtics vs. Heat

Sunday, April 21: Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Wednesday, April 24: Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 27: Game 3, 6 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29: Game 4, TBD

Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD

Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD

Knicks vs. 76ers

Saturday, April 20: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Monday, April 22: Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD

Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD

Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD

Bucks vs. Pacers

Sunday, April 21: Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Friday, April 26: Game 3, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD

Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD

Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD

Cavaliers vs. Magic

Saturday, April 20: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Monday, April 22: Game 2, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Saturday, April 27: Game 4, 1 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD

Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD

Thunder vs. Pelicans

Sunday, April 21: Game 1, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 24: Game 2, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 27: Game 3, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29: Game 4, TBD

Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD

Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD

Nuggets vs. Lakers

Saturday, April 20: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

Monday, April 22: Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 10 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 27: Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Monday, April 29: Game 5*, TBD

Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD

Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD

Timberwolves vs. Suns

Saturday, April 20: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26: Game 3, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD

Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD

Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Sunday, April 21: Game 1, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26: Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD

Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD

Sunday, May 5, Game 7*, TBD