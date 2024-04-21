The 16-team bracket is set in the 2024 NBA playoffs, and the first round tipped off Saturday afternoon. The Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Knicks and Nuggets -- all the higher seeds in their respective matchups -- were winners on Saturday, protecting home court. The Nuggets, who swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals a season ago, notched another win against L.A. to close out the night.
Earlier in the day, the Knicks used a big fourth quarter to rally past the 76ers, who got 29 points from Joel Embiid around an injury scare in the second quarter. Elsewhere, Anthony Edwards made his presence felt, scoring 33 points in a Timberwolves' blowout win over the Suns, and the Cavaliers stifled the Magic.
The other four series tip off on Sunday, and the first round could run through May 5. Here's how CBS Sports experts are picking their brackets.
Saturday NBA playoff scores
- Cavaliers 97, Magic 83 (Cavs lead 1-0) -- Box score
- Timberwolves 120, Suns 95 (Wolves lead 1-0) -- Box score
- Knicks 111, 76ers 104 (Knicks lead 1-0) -- Box score
- Nuggets 114. Lakers 103 (Nuggets lead 1-0) -- Box score
Below a look at the complete playoff bracket. You can see the full playoff schedule here.
2024 NBA playoff bracket
First-round scores, series schedules
(All times Eastern)
Celtics vs. Heat
Sunday, April 21: Game 1, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Wednesday, April 24: Game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
Saturday, April 27: Game 3, 6 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 29: Game 4, TBD
Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD
Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD
Knicks vs. 76ers
Saturday, April 20: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Monday, April 22: Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo
Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD
Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD
Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD
Bucks vs. Pacers
Sunday, April 21: Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Friday, April 26: Game 3, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 7 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD
Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD
Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Saturday, April 20: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Monday, April 22: Game 2, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Saturday, April 27: Game 4, 1 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD
Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Sunday, April 21: Game 1, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, April 24: Game 2, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Saturday, April 27: Game 3, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 29: Game 4, TBD
Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD
Sunday, May 5: Game 7*, TBD
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Saturday, April 20: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Monday, April 22: Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT
Thursday, April 25: Game 3, 10 p.m., TNT
Saturday, April 27: Game 4, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Monday, April 29: Game 5*, TBD
Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD
Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Saturday, April 20: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, April 26: Game 3, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Tuesday, April 30: Game 5*, TBD
Thursday, May 2: Game 6*, TBD
Saturday, May 4: Game 7*, TBD
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Sunday, April 21: Game 1, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Tuesday, April 23: Game 2, 10 p.m., TNT
Friday, April 26: Game 3, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, April 28: Game 4, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Wednesday, May 1: Game 5*, TBD
Friday, May 3: Game 6*, TBD
Sunday, May 5, Game 7*, TBD