The 2024 NBA playoffs schedule continues Monday with a trio of Game 2s. All eight first-round series tipped off over the weekend, with the home teams going a flawless 8-0 as the higher seed took a 1-0 lead in each series. The Cavaliers, Knicks and Nuggets will try to keep that trend going Monday night, as the Magic, 76ers and Lakers aim to even things up.

CBS Sports experts made their first-round picks ahead of the series tipping off, and the writing staff thinks the top-seeded Celtics and Thunder won't have trouble advancing to the second round. It also appears the Bucks could be on upset alert against the sixth-seeded Pacers.

The first round could run through Sunday, May 5 with eight best-of-seven series. The NBA has announced dates for every potential first-round game, as well as times and TV info through April 28. The up-to-date NBA playoff schedule is below.

Monday schedule for NBA playoffs

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo -- Cavs lead 1-0

Game 2: Knicks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT -- Knicks lead 1-0

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT -- Nuggets lead 1-0

All NBA playoff games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV will be streaming on fubo (try for free).

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First round

(All times Eastern)

Monday, April 22

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Knicks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 24

Game 2: Celtics vs. Heat, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Thunder vs. Pelicans, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: 76ers vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26

Game 3: Pacers vs. Bucks, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 27

Game 4: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Pelicans vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Heat vs. Celtics, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 28

Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29

Game 4: Heat vs. Celtics, TBD

Game 4: Pelicans vs. Thunder, TBD

Game 5*: Nuggets vs. Lakers, TBD

Tuesday, April 30

Game 5*: Knicks vs. 76ers, TBD

Game 5*: Bucks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 5*: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD

Game 5*: Timberwolves vs. Suns, TBD

Wednesday, May 1

Game 5*: Celtics vs. Heat, TBD

Game 5*: Thunder vs. Pelicans, TBD

Game 5*: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD

Thursday, May 2

Game 6*: 76ers vs. Knicks, TBD

Game 6*: Pacers vs. Bucks, TBD

Game 6*: Suns vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Game 6*: Lakers vs. Nuggets, TBD

Friday, May 3

Game 6*: Heat vs. Celtics, TBD

Game 6*: Magic vs. Cavaliers, TTBD

Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD

Game 6*: Pelicans vs. Thunder, TBD

Saturday, May 4

Game 7*: Knicks vs. 76ers, TBD

Game 7*: Bucks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 7*: Timberwolves vs. Suns, TBD

Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Lakers, TBD

Sunday, May 5

Game 7*: Celtics vs. Heat, TBD

Game 7*: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD

Game 7*: Pelicans vs. Thunder, TBD

Game 7*: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD

2024 NBA playoff results

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 83

Game 1: Thunder 94, Pacers 92

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104

Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

2024 NBA playoff dates