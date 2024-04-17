The NBA postseason has arrived. Two months of postseason basketball got started on Tuesday night with the opening games of the Play-In Tournament, and the playoffs will keep going through the NBA Finals in June. Most playoff seeds were determined on Sunday in a hectic day to close the regular season, but the Play-In Tournament -- which features big names -- will set the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in both conferences. Here's a look at the complete playoff picture.

The Lakers and Kings were victorious in the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday night. The Lakers grabbed the West's No. 7 seed in the process, and the Kings ousted the Warriors. It will be Kings vs. Pelicans on Friday night to determine the West's No. 8 seed.

The first pair of Eastern Conference Play-In games are set for Wednesday. The 76ers host the Heat with the No. 7 seed and a first-round playoff date with the Knicks on the line, before the Bulls host the Hawks in the 9/10 game.

The five first-round series set in stone right now are Nuggets-Lakers, Timberwolves-Suns, Clippers-Mavericks, Bucks-Pacers and Cavaliers-Magic. The NBA recently unveiled dates for every first-round game, including game times and TV/streaming info for the first four games of every series.

Below is all the up-to-date 2024 NBA playoffs schedule.

Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, April 16

No. 8 Lakers 110, No. 7 Pelicans 106

No. 9 Kings 118, No. 10 Warriors 94

Wednesday, April 17

No. 7 76ers vs. No. 8 Heat, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Hawks, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 19

East No. 7/8 vs. East No. 9/10, 7 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Pelicans vs. Kings, 9:30 p.m., TNT

2024 NBA playoffs schedule: First round

(All times Eastern)

Saturday, April 20

Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 3:30, ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Knicks vs. East No. 7, 6 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 21

Game 1: Celtics vs. East No. 8, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 1: Bucks vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 1: Thunder vs. West No. 8, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Magic, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Knicks vs. East No. 7, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers, 10 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 23

Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Suns, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Bucks vs. Pacers, 8:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 2: Clippers vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 24

Game 2: Celtics vs. East No. 8, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Thunder vs. West No. 8, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 25

Game 3: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: East No. 7 vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 26

Game 3: Pacers vs. Bucks, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 10:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, April 27

Game 4: Magic vs. Cavaliers, 1 p.m., TNT

Game 3: West No. 8 vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: East No. 8 vs. Celtics, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Lakers vs. Nuggets, 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Sunday, April 28

Game 4: Knicks vs. East No. 7, 1 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Mavericks vs. Clippers, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Pacers vs. Bucks, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 29

Game 4: East No. 8 vs. Celtics, TBD

Game 4: West No. 8 vs. Thunder, TBD

Game 5*: Nuggets vs. Lakers, TBD

Tuesday, April 30

Game 5*: Knicks vs. East No. 7, TBD

Game 5*: Bucks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 5*: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD

Game 5*: Timberwolves vs. Suns, TBD

Wednesday, May 1

Game 5*: Celtics vs. East No. 8, TBD

Game 5*: Thunder vs. West No. 8, TBD

Game 5*: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD

Thursday, May 2

Game 6*: East No. 7 vs. Knicks, TBD

Game 6*: Pacers vs. Bucks, TBD

Game 6*: Suns vs. Timberwolves, TBD

Game 6*: Lakers vs. Nuggets, TBD

Friday, May 3

Game 6*: East No. 8 vs. Celtics, TBD

Game 6*: Magic vs. Cavaliers, TTBD

Game 6*: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD

Game 6*: West No. 8 vs. Thunder, TBD

Saturday, May 4

Game 7*: Knicks vs. East No. 7, TBD

Game 7*: Bucks vs. Pacers, TBD

Game 7*: Timberwolves vs. Suns, TBD

Game 7*: Nuggets vs. Lakers, TBD

Sunday, May 5

Game 7*: Celtics vs. East No. 8, TBD

Game 7*: Cavaliers vs. Magic, TBD

Game 7*: West No. 8 vs. Thunder, TBD

Game 7*: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD

2024 NBA playoff dates