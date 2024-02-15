One of the highlights of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend will be All-Star Saturday Night, which takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and begins at 8 p.m. ET with the Kia Skills Challenge. A trio of three-man teams will participate, with one consisting of players from the host Indiana Pacers. Also taking part will be Team Top Picks and Team All-Stars. The 2024 Kia Skills Challenge will get underway with a five-event team relay and be followed by a team passing event and a team shooting exercise. If a tiebreaker is needed to crown the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge champion, the teams will settle the score by making as many half-court shots as possible in an allotted amount of time, shooting one team at a time.

Team Top Picks, which features Orlando's Paolo Banchero, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama, is the +115 favorite (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest 2024 NBA Skills Challenge odds. Team All-Stars, with Toronto's Scottie Barnes, Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, and Atlanta's Trae Young, is priced at +175 and Team Pacers, featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner, is listed at +230. Before you lock in any 2024 NBA Skills Challenge picks, you need to see what Sportsline's NBA expert Mike Barner has to say.

A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Barner's expertise has been on full display over a wide sample. Over the past four seasons at SportsLine, Mike went 462-397 against the spread, returning $2,509 to $100 bettors. He also has an incredible feel for NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2022, Barner correctly picked Team Cavs to win the Skills Challenge. Anyone following his picks has seen some huge returns.

One surprise: Barner is fading Team Top Picks. He believes that the shooting event is the most important one since it offers the most points, Team Top Picks is the weakest in the competition. Team Pacers is very strong as Myles Turner's 52.4 field-goal percentage is the highest among all nine participating players in the NBA Skills Challenge, while Tyrese Haliburton is second in the category with a 49.3% mark.

Team All-Stars boasts the player with the third-best success rate in Scottie Barnes, who is hitting 47.1% of his field-goal attempts this season. This does not bode well for Team Top Picks, as Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama both are at 46.8% while Paolo Banchero is making 45.6% of his shots. In addition, the other two teams each have two or more players with 3-point shooting percentages higher than Banchero (35.4%) and Wembanyama (31.9%). Since three of the five locations in the shooting event are beyond the arc, Team Top Picks could be at a serious disadvantage. See which team to back here.

2024 NBA Skills Challenge odds, teams

Team Top Picks +115

Team All-Stars +175

Team Pacers +230