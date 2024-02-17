The league's biggest stars will congregate in Indianapolis for the first time in nearly 40 years for 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. The Hoosier State hasn't hosted the NBA All-Star Game since 1985, when the only additional events were the All-Star Legends Classic and the Slam Dunk Contest. Making its first appearance in Indianapolis is the 2024 Skills Challenge, which kicks off the festivities at Lucas Oil Stadium on All-Star Saturday Night at 8 p.m. ET. Three teams consisting of three players apiece will participate in the Skills Challenge, which features a five-event team relay, a passing contest and a shooting competition. If the teams are tied after the three rounds, they will take turns attempting to sink as many half-court shots as they can over an allotted amount of time in order to determine a winner.

Team Top Picks, which features Orlando's Paolo Banchero, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama, is +230 favorite (risk $100 to win $230) in the latest 2024 NBA Skills Challenge odds. Team All-Stars, with Toronto's Scottie Barnes, Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey and Atlanta's Trae Young, is priced at +170 and Team Pacers, featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner, is listed as the +125 favorite.

While the team relay and team passing events each award 100 "Challenge Points" to the winner, the stakes are doubled in the team shooting round. That is less than ideal for Edwards, Banchero and Wembanyama, who form a trio that is not the best among the three participating in the Skills Challenge in either field-goal percentage or 3-point percentage.

Team Top Picks has a combined field-goal percentage of 46.4%, which is second to Team Pacers' 48.9 mark. Three of the five locations in the shooting event are beyond the arc, and the triumvirate has hit 35.3% of its 3-point attempts this season. Meanwhile, Team Pacers has made 36.6% and Team All-Stars has a 37.0% success rate. Edwards is Team Top Picks' best shooter from long range, making 38.5% of his attempts. Banchero, however, has hit only 35.4% of his shots and Wembanyama is the worst among the nine participating players at 31.9%. See which team to back here.

2024 NBA Skills Challenge odds, teams

Team Pacers +125

Team All-Stars +170

Team Top Picks +230