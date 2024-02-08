With Thursday's NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, the deals are already starting to fly as teams look to bolster their rosters for the stretch run or sell off spare parts for future assets. Trades can be made until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and history says that teams tend to wait until as close to that deadline as possible to make the biggest moves.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Golden State Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins and Washington Wizards guard Kyle Kuzma are among some of the names to watch as the deadline approaches.

Deals started to pour in Wednesday morning with the 76ers and Thunder making notable moves. The Sixers landed sharpshooter Buddy Hield from the Pacers, while the Thunder picked up veteran Gordon Hayward from Charlotte.

CBS Sports will keep track of every deal that goes down leading up to Thursday's trade deadline, so be sure to check back to stay up to date on all the moves.

2024 NBA trade deadline tracker

Feb. 8

TEAM ACQUIRED





New York Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks





Detroit Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, two second-round picks







TEAM ACQUIRED





Oklahoma City Gordon Hayward





Charlotte Tre Mann, Davis Bertans







TEAM ACQUIRED





Toronto Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji





Utah Kira Lewis, Otto Porter, 2024 first-round pick







TEAM ACQUIRED





Philadelphia Buddy Hield





Indiana Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, three second-round picks







Feb. 7