It's easy to look at what the Dallas Mavericks have done through 50 games this season and come to the conclusion that they need to make a move at the trade deadline on Thursday. They're eighth in the Western Conference, and sit just 3.5 games out from the No. 11 spot, suggesting that even the slightest bit of struggle would send them tumbling down the standings. They've got a defense that ranks 23rd in the league, and an offense that sits outside the top 10, the latter of which is surprisingly worse than last season.

Ironically enough, as the trade deadline approaches the Mavericks find themselves in a very similar position as they did a season ago, a middle-of-the-pack team in need of some upgrades. But instead of looking to make some huge move like the one that landed them Kyrie Irving at last year's deadline, or even a medium-sized move that requires anything more than trading fringe rotation players, they'd be wise to exercise some patience instead of giving up assets for a short-term solution.

Dallas has reportedly been attached to Kyle Kuzma, PJ Washington, Andrew Wiggins, Dorian Finney-Smith and most recently Bobby Portis. The Mavericks are clearly targeting bigger forwards who can help solve their defensive ineptitude -- which is smart -- but the asking price is either too high, out of Dallas' budget with just one tradable first-round pick or it would require giving up younger players for something that doesn't move the needle much. Like the recent report suggesting that the Mavericks and Bucks are having "exploratory talks" about a Grant Williams-for-Bobby Portis swap. Williams has had a rough first season with Dallas, but we've seen Portis get played off the court in the postseason because of his inability to defend, so trading for him with the hope that he can improve Dallas' defense doesn't make sense. Williams isn't a lockdown defender, but he's a more versatile player on that end of the floor than Portis is, he's also three years younger than the Bucks forward.

The same is true of the reported potential swap of Josh Green for Washington, that just feels like the Spider-Man meme reincarnated. Green is actually shooting the 3-ball better than Washington this season, and while the Hornets forward has a few inches on Green to allow him to guard out on the perimeter and down low, trading for him doesn't feel like the move that's going to jumpstart a run for this team.

The worst thing the Mavericks could do heading into Thursday is to make a trade just for the sake of doing something. Instead, Dallas should wait to do any big roster shakeups in the offseason, where the Mavericks will have three tradable first-round picks after completing the final bit of the Kristaps Porzingis deal with the Knicks by sending their 2024 first rounder to New York. That kind of draft capital is what gets you a real impact player to pair with Doncic and Irving, ideally a defensive-minded forward who can also create on offense. Perhaps someone like a Jerami Grant if the Blazers made him available this summer.

Exercising patience is easier said than done, especially when the Mavericks are likely feeling the pressure of creating a contender around Luka Doncic. There's been rumors in the past that the Slovenian superstar could look to leave as early as the 2024 offseason, and with the ways things have been going for the Mavericks so far this season, it's hard to look at this team and see much more than an exit in the first round or the Play-In Tournament. But while the Mavericks may feel a little desperate to prove to Doncic they can contend, there's nothing substantial on the market right now that warrants surrendering rotation players and draft capital.

Dallas also hasn't gotten a lot of time to see this current squad at full strength, with Doncic and Irving playing just 23 games together this season. Injuries to star rookie Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Maxi Kleber, Derrick Jones Jr. and Green have also handicapped any ability to build chemistry and continuity.

The Mavericks should approach the deadline in a way that unless a perfect deal materializes that would be a serious upgrade, be patient and plan for an offseason where more tradable assets are available. With Lively and Exum appearing closer to a return, Dallas should finally be at full strength, something that hasn't happened for quite some time. This team as currently constructed is good enough to make the postseason, so unless there's a move that could help this team win a playoff series or two, then wait until the summer where not only will they have more assets to toss around, but teams may be more willing to put guys on the trading block.