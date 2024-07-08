The remaining four spots in the 2024 Olympic Games have been claimed, with Brazil, Greece, Spain and Puerto Rico punching their tickets to Paris on Sunday. They round out the 12-team field in the Paris Olympics, joining France, Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Sudan and the United States.

Those four countries outlasted the competition at four different qualifying tournaments featuring 24 total teams over the course of the week. There were plenty of familiar NBA faces playing in the qualifiers, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is heading to the Olympics for the first time. The Antetokounmpo-led Greece team is in the Olympics for the first time in 16 years after beating Croatia on Sunday. Greece, which hosted a qualifying tournament, also knocked out Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the semifinals on Saturday.

In Valencia, Spain, the host country (featuring Santi Aldama, Usman Garuba, Juan Nunez, Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernandez, Lonrezo Brown and Juancho and Willy Hernangomez) defeated an intriguing team from the Bahamas (featuring Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon) in the finals. Previously, Spain beat Finland (which did not have Lauri Markkanen) in Saturday's semifinals.

In San Juan, Puerto Rico, the host country (featuring Jose Alvarado, Tremont Waters and Davon Reed) defeated Lithuania (featuring Domantas Sabonis, Domantas Motiejunas, Mindaugus Kuzminskas and Deividas Sirvydis) to head to the Olympics.

In Riga, Latvia, the host country (featuring Davis and Dairis Bertans, Rodions Kurucs and Janis Timma) fell to Brazil (featuring Gui Santos, Bruno Caboclo, Cristiano Felicio, Raul Neto, Marcelo Huertas and Didi Louzada) in the finals.

Here is a look at all the results from Olympic qualifying.

Olympic basketball qualifying tournament schedule, scores

(All times Eastern)

Tuesday, July 2

Bahamas 96, Finland 85

Spain 104, Lebanon 59

Dominican Republic 90, Egypt 77

Brazil 81, Montenegro 72

Latvia 83, Georgia 55

Croatia 108, Slovenia 92

Italy 114, Bahrain 53

Lithuania 96, Mexico 84

Wednesday, July 3

Montenegro 70, Cameroon 66

New Zealand 90, Croatia 86

Bahamas 90, Poland 81

Philippines 89, Latvia 80

Greece 89, Dominican Republic 82

Spain 89, Angola 81

Lithuania 97, Côte d'Ivoire 93

Puerto Rico 99, Bahrain 56

Thursday, July 4

Georgia 96, Philippines 94

Slovenia 104, New Zealand 78

Lebanon 74, Angola 70

Cameroon 77, Brazil 74

Greece 93, Egypt 71

Finland 89, Poland 88

Mexico 92, Côte d'Ivoire 81

Puerto Rico 80, Italy 69

Saturday, July 6

Brazil 71, Philippines 60

Greece 96, Slovenia 68

Bahamas 89, Lebanon 72

Latvia 72, Cameroon 59

Croatia 80, Dominican Republic 77

Spain 81, Finland 74

Lithuania 88, Italy 64

Puerto Rico 98, Mexico 78

Sunday, July 7

Brazil 94, Latvia 69

Greece 80, Croatia 69

Spain 86, Bahamas 78

Puerto Rico 79, Lithuania 68