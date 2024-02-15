Indianapolis will be the center of the basketball world this weekend with the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Ahead of Sunday's game from Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be All-Star Saturday Night from Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. For years, the crown jewel of Saturday has been the Slam Dunk contest, and this year is no different. The 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk contest has a diverse field, consisting of the defending champion, an All-Star, and two rookies. Mac McClung is the reigning NBA Slam Dunk contest champion and is hoping to become the fifth repeat champion. NBA All-Star Saturday Night begins at 8 p.m. ET, and the Slam Dunk contest 2024 will be the fourth and final event.

McClung, who plays for a G-League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, is the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) in the latest 2024 NBA Slam Dunk contest odds, after 19 out of his 20 scores from judges last year were a perfect 50. The Knicks' Jacob Toppin is at +500, while 2024 All-Star Jaylen Brown of Boston is at +525, and Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. is at +800. Before making any 2024 Slam Dunk contest picks or All-Star weekend predictions, you need to see the picks and best bets from SportsLine's NBA expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over the past two NBA seasons, Matt has returned $3,215 and he is 104-55 in his last 159 selections, returning more than $1,880 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now he has analyzed the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk contest from all angles and locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Severance's NBA Slam Dunk contest best bets.

Top NBA Slam Dunk contest picks, predictions

One shocker: Severance is fading the defending champion McClung. He had only appeared in two NBA games prior to winning last year's event, and he's appeared in just two more since taking home the crown. Since going undrafted in 2021, McClung has spent most of his time in the G-League, currently playing for the Osceola Magic, an affiliate of Orlando. He had the advantage of being an unknown and surprising both judges and fans last year, but that won't be the case for the 2024 Slam Dunk contest.

Judges will be expecting him to top what he did last year, which will be a tall task. McClung scored a 50 on three of his four dunks, with a 49 on the other. He set the bar so high for himself that there's nowhere to go but down as no player in Dunk Contest history has ever recorded a 50 for every single dunk. There's a reason why there have been just a handful of repeat champions in the 40-year history of the contest, and Severance doesn't see McClung adding his name to that list. You can see who to back here.

How to make 2024 Slam Dunk contest picks

Severance's Slam Dunk contest winner is a player who has prior experience on this type of stage. He is including this player in his All-Star weekend bets, and so should you. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of Severance's NBA Slam Dunk contest best bets at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Slam Dunk contest, and which players should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to see Severance's picks for the Slam Dunk contest 2024, all from the expert who is up more than $3,200 on his NBA picks over the past two seasons, and find out.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds, top contenders

See full NBA All-Star Weekend picks here.



Mac McClung (-225)

Jacob Toppin (+500)

Jaylen Brown (+525)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (+800)