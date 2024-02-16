A new event is scheduled to take place during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, and it features two of the biggest stars in the basketball world. On Saturday, Feb. 17, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu will face off in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge. The event will take place between the Starry 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk contest.

Steph vs. Sabrina 3-Point Contest rules

This event will follow the same general rules format as the standard 3-Point Contest. Both participants will go through four racks with four game balls and one money ball on each. A fifth rack will have all money balls and the contestants can choose their spot for that portion. There are also two long-range shots. The game balls are worth one point, the money balls are worth two and the long-range shots award three points.

The official rules state that Curry will shoot from NBA range, while Ionescu will utilize the WNBA 3-point line. However, Ionescu told reporters that she practices from NBA range and plans to use that line as well. She will use a regulation WNBA ball, while Curry will use a standard NBA ball. See who to back at SportsLine.

Selesnick knows this is a showdown between two of the absolute best shooters around. Curry is a nine-time All-NBA selection with two NBA MVP awards, and he is widely believed to be the best long-range shooter in NBA history. He is a member of the league's 75th Anniversary Team, and Curry has the all-time NBA record in career 3-pointers with more than 3,600. He has led the league in 3-pointers in eight different seasons, including four of the top five seasons in 3-point field goals in NBA history. This season, Curry is making more than 42% of nearly 600 attempts, taking more long-range attempts than anyone in the sport.

On the other side, Ionescu is a former No. 1 overall pick of the New York Liberty, and she holds the all-time WNBA record with 128 3-pointers during the 2023 season. She made almost 45% of her 3-point attempts last year after ranking in the top five of the league in 3-point field goals in 2022. Ionescu was also elite during New York's run to the 2023 WNBA Finals, making 40% of her 3-point attempts as a centerpiece of a loaded team. She is also a career 90.9% free throw shooter, further illustrating Ionescu's fantastic shooting stroke. See who to back here.

