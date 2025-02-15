The league's best shooters are set to compete in the 2025 Starry 3-point Contest on Saturday night in San Francisco. The competition features Damian Lillard going for his third straight title in the 3-Point Contest. There will be eight players fighting for the 3-point crown, including five All-Stars. Lilliard is the only one in the field to be a winner (2023 & 2024). He is looking to become the third player in NBA history to win this contest three times in a row (Larry Bird & Craig Hodges). The 3-Point Contest at Chase Center is the second event of All-Star Saturday, with the overall festivities set to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Lillard is the betting favorite at +280, with Buddy Hield and Norman Powell both listed at +450 in the 2025 3-Point Contest odds. Darius Garland (+600), Tyler Herro (+800), Cam Johnson (+800), Jalen Brinson (+1000) and Cade Cunningham (+1300) round out the rest of the 3-Point Contest participants. Before making any 2025 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to check out the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Matt Severance.

Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. Over the past three NBA seasons, he has returned $4,452 to $100 bettors. He is an amazing 87-54 in his last 141 NBA picks, earning profits of $1,697 for $100 players. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has set his sights on the 2025 3-Point Contest and just locked in his picks and NBA All-Star Saturday predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks.

2025 NBA 3-Point Contest preview

Hield will be representing the hometown team in Golden State. The Oklahoma product is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc and makes 2.6 3-pointers per game. He will be competing in a packed and competitive group. Lillard is going for his third straight title and is the betting favorite. The 34-year-old is making 38% of his 3-point attempts and is fourth all-time in 3-pointers made (2,760).

Elsewhere in the field, Herro is knocking down 38.5% of his 3-pointers and ranks fifth in the league in 3-pointers this season (186). Garland is having an excellent campaign, shooting career-highs in 3-point percentage (43.1), while making three 3-pointers per game.

Powell is another player having his best season, shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with a career-high 3.3 3-pointers made per contest. Brunson has made 39.7% of his 3-point attempts and Johnson shoots 41.3% from 3-point land. See who to pick here.

How to make 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest picks

Now, Severance has analyzed the 2025 3-Point Contest from all angles. He's found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one player. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest, and what critical X-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine right now to get Saturday's 2025 3-Point Contest pick, all from the SportsLine expert who has returned $4,452 for $100 bettors over the last three NBA seasons, and find out.

2025 NBA 3-Point Contest participants, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

Damian Lillard +280

Buddy Hield +450

Norman Powell +450

Darius Garland +600

Cam Johnson +800

Tyler Herro +800

Jalen Brunson +1000

Cade Cunningham +1300