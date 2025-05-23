The NBA announced its All-NBA teams on Friday night, and headlining the list is league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Rounding out the All-NBA First team was Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokić, Antetokounmpo and Tatum received unanimous All-NBA honors.

The 2024-25 season marked Year 2 of the position-less All-NBA teams. It was also the second year of the league's 65-game minimum requirement to be eligible for All-NBA honors. The NBA All-Rookie Teams, released earlier this week, doesn't have the 65-game minimum games played requirement. Lakers star LeBron James continued his dominant run with his astounding 21st selection, this year making the Second Team.

Notable players who weren't in contention to receive All-NBA honors due to lack of games played include Suns forward Kevin Durant (62 games), Lakers guard Luka Dončić (50), Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (46) and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (50).

With that out of the way, here are the three All-NBA Teams.

2025 All-NBA First Team

Player Team Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder Nikola Jokić Nuggets Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Jayson Tatum Celtics Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers

2025 All-NBA Second Team

Player Team Jalen Brunson Knicks Evan Mobley Cavaliers Anthony Edwards Timberwolves Stephen Curry Warriors LeBron James Lakers

2025 All-NBA Third Team

Player Team Tyrese Haliburton Pacers Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks Cade Cunningham Pistons James Harden Clippers Jalen Williams Thunder

James has earned All-NBA honors in 21 consecutive seasons after missing the cut during his rookie campaign. No other player in NBA history has more than 16 All-NBA selections. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all have 15.

Warriors star guard Stephen Curry earned All-NBA honors for the 11th time in his NBA career, which is tied with Kevin Durant and Chris Paul for the second-most selections by an active NBA player behind James.

Players who made All-NBA for the first time include Thunder forward Jalen Williams, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Cavaliers center Evan Mobley.

A total of nine other players received votes for All-NBA. They are, in order of how many points they received: Alperen Şengün (58), Jaren Jackson Jr. (55), Ivica Zubac (15), Darius Garland (6), Domantas Sabonis (4), Pascal Siakam (4), Bam Adebayo (3), Trae Young (3) and Devin Booker (2).