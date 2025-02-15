Damian Lillard will look to win his third NBA 3-Point Contest in a row when he returns to his Bay-area roots at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday. The event is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. ET. Lillard, an Oakland native, won the first of two consecutive 3-point titles as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2023. He won last year's event as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and is a key component to the Eastern Conference-contenders looking to earn a championship for the first time since 2021. Lillard, a 38.2% 3-point shooter this season, will look to join Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to win the event three times in a row.

Lillard is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) in the latest 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest odds. Buddy Hield (+450), Norman Powell (+450), Darius Garland (+600), Cam Johnson (+800), Tyler Herro (+800), Jalen Brunson (+1000) and Cade Cunningham (+1300) round out the 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest field. Before locking in any 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to check the NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine NBA guru Mike Barner.

Barner is one of the most respected voices in the industry, and his work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. He digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes. If there's anybody who can spot an edge in a matchup or identify a player in position to break out, it's him.

Barner's expertise has been on full display lately as he enters the All-Star break on an 80-52 run on NBA prop picks (+1836). Over the past five seasons at SportsLine, Mike has crushed sportsbooks with a 470-406 record, returning $2,329 to $100 bettors on against-the-spread NBA picks. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has analyzed the NBA 3-Point Contest 2025 from all angles and just locked in his coveted picks and All-Star Weekend predictions. You can only see his 3-Point Contest picks at SportsLine.

Top 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest predictions

One surprise: Barner is fading Lillard. There has never been a three-peat winner and Lillard has been battling a hamstring injury that has had him miss some time this past week, including Milwaukee's 103-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old was cleared to take part in the festivities this weekend but likely will see a limited amount of minutes in the All-Star Game and could be a bit rusty during this event. Lillard is a career 37.1% 3-point shooter, and is connecting on 38.2% of his 3-pointers this season. You can see who to back here.

How to make 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest picks

Barner's top pick is a participant having a "resurgent season" who has been red-hot from 3-point range this season. You can only see who it is, and which NBA 3-Point Contest bets to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins the NBA 3-Point Contest 2025? And which player is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Barner's pick for the NBA 3-Point Contest, all from the expert who is on an 80-52 roll on NBA prop picks, and find out.

NBA 2025 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, field

See full NBA All-Star Weekend picks here.

Damian Lillard +280

Buddy Hield +450

Norman Powell +450

Darius Garland +600

Cam Johnson +800

Tyler Herro +800

Jalen Brunson +1000

Cade Cunningham +1300