The 2024 NBA Draft did not feature the same amount of hype as 2023 with Victor Wembanyama or the upcoming 2025 Draft featuring Cooper Flagg, but it still produced some impressive young players. On Tuesday afternoon, 10 of the most promising youngsters from that 2024 class were named to the 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie teams.

Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks headline the first team, the former as a unanimous selection. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies saw two of their rookies, Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey, earn All-Rookie honors.

All-Rookie First Team

Stephon Castle (Spurs)

Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks)

Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies)

Alex Sarr (Wizards)

Zach Edey (Grizzlies)

All-Rookie Second Team

To no surprise, Castle was the only unanimous selection on the team. The Spurs guard out of UConn had a season to remember, averaging 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds, en route to winning Rookie of the Year. Risacher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, received 49 of 50 possible first-place votes.

Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells was the only second-round pick who made the All-Rookie team. Wells was selected with the 39th pick in last summer's draft and averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

There is no requirement for games played to be on the All-Rookie team — unlike other NBA awards — which opened the door for Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain to potentially make it. McCain averaged 15.3 points in 23 games, but he missed most of the season because of a meniscus tear in his left knee. McCain received one first-place vote and five second-place votes.

First-team votes

Player (Team) First-place votes (2 Points) Second-place votes (1 Point) Total points Stephon Castle (Spurs) 100 0 200 Zaccharie Risacher (Hawks) 99 1 199 Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies) 96 3 195 Zach Edey, (Grizzlies) 73 27 173 Alex Sarr (Wizards) 54 42 150

Second-team votes