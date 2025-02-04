The stars are heading to the Bay Area for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, and that includes the celebrities. Some of the biggest names in music, sports and entertainment will take the court for a showdown at Oakland Arena.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced which celebrities would be participating in this year's festivities. Two of the biggest personalities in streaming and online content creation, Kai Cenat and Druski, will play on opposite sides. The same goes for Grammy-nominated musicians Noah Kahan and Shaboozey.

A couple of celebs who might have an advantage over their competition are WNBA stars Allisha Gray and Kayla Thornton. Gray is a two-time WNBA All-Star with the Atlanta Dream, and Thornton just won the 2024 WNBA title with the New York Liberty.

Former Golden State Warriors star Baron Davis will lace up his sneakers once more as he takes the floor, and he will be opposed by another former Warrior in NBA champion Matt Barnes.

The star power isn't limited to the players either because both team has a pair of famous coaches. One team will be coached by MLB all-time home runs leader and former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds, as well as rapper 2 Chainz. The other side will be led by Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers icon Jerry Rice, who will be assisted by influencer Khaby Lame.

The full 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game rosters can be found below.

Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Date: Friday, Feb. 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland Arena -- Oakland, California

TV: ESPN | Streaming: fubo (try for free)

Team Bonds and 2 Chainz

Coaches: Barry Bonds and 2 Chainz

Kai Cenat, streamer

Noah Kahan, musician

Pablo Schreiber, actor

Masai Russell, Olympic gold medalist

Dylan Wang, actor

Baron Davis, former NBA star

Allisha Gray, WNBA All-Star

Danny Ramirez, actor

Mickey Guyton, musician

Tucker Halpern, musician

Rome Flynn, actor

Team Rice and Lame

Coaches: Jerry Rice and Khaby Lame