The 2025 NBA All-Star Game has morphed into a mini-tournament this year as the star-studded event will feature the 24 NBA All-Stars who have been drafted onto three teams by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith. The fourth team will be the players from Team Mullin, who won Friday's Rising Stars Challenge. WNBA legend Candace Parker will be that team's "general manager." In the two semifinal matchups, the first team to reach or surpass 40 points advances to the final. The winner of the final will then be the first team to 25.

Sunday's 2025 NBA All-Star Game is at Chase Center in San Francisco, with the first game set to start at 8:20 p.m. ET. The latest 2025 NBA All-Star Game 2025 odds list Team Shaq as a 6.5-point favorite (over/under 73.5) against Team Candace in one of the semifinals, while Team Chuck is -3.5 (over/under 75.5) against Team Kenny in the other. Team Shaq is the +105 favorite to win it all, followed by Team Chuck (+160), Team Kenny (+350) and Team Candace (+1100). Before making any 2025 NBA All-Star Game picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Now, Severance has set his sights on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Here are the latest NBA odds and trends:

Team Kenny vs. Team Chuck spread: Team Chuck -3.5



Team Shaq vs. Team Candace money line: Team Shaq -6.5

NBA All-Star Game tournament odds to win: Team Shaq +105, Team Chuck +160, Team Kenny +350, Team Candace +1100

One surprise: Severance is not backing Team Shaq to win the tournament despite its status as the overall favorite at +100. The veteran-laden squad features the most familiar names with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Jaylen Brown selected to this team. Davis (adductor) has been replaced by new Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving due to the injury.

Their first matchup against Team Candace is very winnable, but there could be trouble in the final against either Kenny or Chuck.

