The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is nearly here. The game, set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Warriors' Chase Center in San Francisco, will feature a new format this year with three teams of NBA All-Stars plus the winners of Friday's Rising Star Challenge in a four-team mini tournament.

The format is new, but the rosters feature plenty of familiar names. LeBron James will be playing in his 21st consecutive All-Star Game (and making his 20th consecutive start). Stephen Curry will be playing in his 11th All-Star Game and will be doing so in front of his home fans in San Francisco. Veteran stars Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum will all be on the court Sunday as well.

But there are some newcomers, too. Chief among them is Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, who will be making his first All-Star Game appearance. Wembanyama has averaged 24.4 points, 11 rebounds and 3.9 blocks per game -- all averages increased from his Rookie of the Year campaign last season. Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Tyler Herro and Alperen Sengun are also among first-time All-Stars in 2025.

In addition to having a new format, the 2025 NBA All-Star Game also had a new style of draft. The three teams of All-Stars were selected by Inside the NBA hosts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith on Feb. 6. Here's a look at the rosters, including injury replacements.

2025 NBA All-Star Game rosters

Young and Irving were named injury replacements on Monday after initially getting left off the 24-player rosters. Neither Davis nor Luka Doncic -- the two biggest parts of the biggest trade in NBA history -- will be suiting up in Sunday's affair.

Though there will technically be 15 starters among the three teams, there were still 10 players picked by a combination of fan, player and media vote to earn the 10 "starting" spots this year: James, Curry, Durant, Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Brunson, Towns, Antetokounmpo, Tatum and Mitchell. The rest of the rosters were selected by the coaches. It's unclear as of now who will start the games on Sunday.

Where to watch 2025 NBA All-Star Game

Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Chase Center -- San Francisco

: Chase Center -- San Francisco TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

If you're sensing a theme with the rosters, well, you're correct. Barkley and Shaq both decided to build teams around a specific concept. Barkley went for international players. His only drafted American was Donovan Mitchell, and that's because no more foreign-born players were available in the last round. O'Neal leaned toward older legends. Brown and Tatum are the only players on his team under the age of 30. Smith simply took the guys who were left, though he made a note of saying during several picks that he wanted to reward winning.

LeBron was the first pick of the draft, while Edwards and Jokic were the first picks of their respective teams.

Whether this was planned by the captains or purely incidental, the rosters here work out perfectly for the NBA. Critics of prior All-Star Games have called for the league to try a Team USA vs. Team World format. Logistically, doing so would create some complications, but these rosters can essentially serve as a backdoor trial for that concept.

The fourth and final team for Sunday's tournament will be decided Friday night.